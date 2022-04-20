Will Tiny Colony help WEB3 disrupt the gaming industry?

WEB3 is more than just the latest data-mining update for Chrome, Facebook, or Playstation 5. It’s a statement, a movement, a new world.

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In the early days of the internet, when the WEB 1.0 emerged from the mainframes of accademia Tim Berners-Lee promised us “free information to all”, but only if we could cut through the static. Gaming giants jumped the WEB 2.0 gravy train too, harvesting every click, emote and swipe in exchange for skins, unlocks, and yet more emotes. Well, rejoice friends for WEB 3.0 is here to give the power back to the people.

The concept of incentivizing gaming by providing potential revenue streams has completely blindsided traditional business models in the gaming industry.

Important factors missing from play-to-earn gaming include balanced and rewarding ecosystems, rich storylines, multiple game modes, inexpensive blockchain, and well… fun.

Tiny Colony, a Solana based NFT game, believes it’s cracked the system. Backed by major developers iLogos (Angry Birds 2, Simpsons: Tapped out) and Fractal Marketplace (Justin Kan – Twitch creator), and raising over $5 million in funding sets Tiny Colony up for huge success.

Tiny Colony is surging in popularity in the Solana ecosystem, thanks to its pixelated artwork and amazing Discord community. The Tiny Colony team aims to deliver a gaming experience beyond the “battle breeders” like Axie Infinity. We can expect to see breeding, dynamic battles, earning, rewards, DAO, NFT staking, and full user governance.

Tiny Colony’s developers’ ambitious plans hope to elevate the game beyond being just the “Axie of Solana.” They promise gamers a balanced ecosystem that preserves traditional gaming elements.

Tiny Colony’s first anticipated game mode, slated for late June 2022, is a Construction & Management Base Builder, similar to the best bits of Oxygen Not Included or Fallout Shelter.

The project already boasts a solid core team including an EA Game Producer (Mass Effect, FIFA, and Need for Speed), a film producer, talented screenwriters, award-winning Artists, and, of course, seasoned blockchain veterans, Tiny Colony looks set to launch the Solana Ecosystem into GameFi greatness.

An Ambitious Schedule For 2022

Tiny Colony potential was realized in its successful NFT release. Players snapped up nearly 12,000 Colony NFTs on Fractal Marketplace, raising over $2 million in sales. Big things are also expected from their upcoming sale on April 28th, 2022 at 3pm on Fractal Marketplace . During the event, players can bag one of 10,000 Character NFTs featuring other in-game assets prior to early-access in late June.

2022 is set to be a busy year for the team, including the full release of the Construction & Management mode, Battle Arena, and development of an anime series based on the game’s lore.

Don’t miss a beat with Tiny Colony and Join their Discord for up to date information, exclusive giveaways and perks, whitelist for the Character NFT mint, and an incredible community that will surely welcome you with grace

About Tiny Colony

Tiny Colony is a Pixelated ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain, encompassing various game modes, events, and experiences; including the first-ever Construction and Management Simulation Blockchain Game. Raised over $5mil in funding including largest mint, $2mil, on Fractal Marketplace (Justin Kahn – Twitch creator). Partnerships with iLogos (Angry Birds 2, Simpsons: Tapped Out) for full game development. Becoming the biggest Blockchain game on Solana.

Connect with Tiny Colony

[email protected]

tinycolony.io

@tinycolonygame

PRESS CONTACT

Topher Bradshaw

602-733-0584

https://tinycolony.io/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/will-tiny-colony-help-web3-disrupt-the-gaming-industry-301529272.html

SOURCE Tiny Colony