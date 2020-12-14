Will an Increase in Automation Jobs Help a Down Economy in Europe?

Jobs have been cut globally, and no region has felt the impact more than Europe. With Brexit still being a major concern, economists are starting to consider which industries will be able to prop up the region fastest. An increase in high-paying jobs is always a good thing, but it could be a while before positions with a high number of prerequisites are filled. Unskilled labour jobs are seemingly constantly available, but the problem comes when a shortage of new hires cannot earn a true living wage. There have been murmurs about companies investing more heavily into automation and whether a move in that direction would be a help or a hindrance for job growth. Learn what an increase in jobs in the automation industry may do to help the economy.

An Unnecessary Fear of the Growing Automation Industry?

Historically, it has been thought that when the world starts relying more on automation, fewer jobs would exist as a result. After all, automated machinery, robots, and AI are all known to complete repetitive and complex tasks far better than even the most highly trained group of humans could. It is also true that automation has impacted industries within the economy, such as car manufacturing and transportation, in both good and bad ways. Roadways are less dangerous now that truck drivers depend on GPS, but generations of families who relied on car manufacturing jobs have been displaced. In order to keep a global economy going, there has to be sufficient spending. Therefore, this unsupported fear that automation is going to split the classes is unfounded.

Why Robots Won’t be Replacing Humans Anytime Soon

There will likely come a time in history where a majority of the jobs that you see people doing will change drastically. Automation doesn’t only refer to robots, but also the use of electronics to improve outcomes. This site offers various pieces of automated equipment that can be used in warehouses to track and fill orders at rapid speed. That is why you will see more companies using automation to enhance their worker’s skills instead of replacing them.

Increasing the Job Market in Europe Quickly

In a recession, the first increase in jobs is generally seen in sectors that provide whatever consumers are demanding. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, economists are seeing movement in the retail, food, home delivery, and consumer goods industries. People are staying at home, and they don’t really like going out in public as much. There is a fear of infection by way of social interactions, so consumers are spending the discretionary incomes on services that cater to them at home. A job market in Europe that focuses on fulfiling orders as fast as possible and coordinating transportation so that direct home deliveries are made will flourish quickly when compared to traditional strategies.

Right now, various nations in Europe need companies to create tens of thousands of jobs. Although some jobs might be gone for good, new careers in automation are being created daily.