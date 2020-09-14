WILD DAZE to Premiere on the Laemmle Virtual Cinema

Narrated by Keith David, The Film Will Stream Starting September 18

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Light Productions and Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announce the release of the feature documentary WILD DAZE, debuting Friday, September 18 until October 25, 2002 on eight Virtual Cinema showcases. Since these unprecedented times called for new alliances and though this new film would have been shown live in theatres were it not for the mandatory pandemic closures, the filmmaker partnered with independent filmmakers to virtually debut WILD DAZE.

Though the film can be seen online anywhere, the Virtual Cinema partner venues are located Boston, Oxford, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Tacoma, Phoenix, Boulder and Detroit. Here are the WILD DAZE Virtual Cinema Site partner links: https://watch.eventive.org/wilddaze.

Fifty percent of all proceeds will support the participating independent theaters and WILD DAZE conservation advocacy programs.

“WILD DAZE is an extremely relevant documentary that explores the threats humans pose to wildlife,” said Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions. “Phyllis not only dove into the corruption, the deforestation, the bush meat trade and the exploding human population threatening the wildlife, but she also beautifully captured the animals in their natural habitats while giving a voice to the many passionate people who work tirelessly to save them from the many threats they face.”

Cinedigm Corp. has acquired the North American rights to WILD DAZE and will release the documentary on Digital and DVD on October 27, 2020.

Five years in the making and filmed across 9 countries, the feature-length documentary WILD DAZE depicts the dire threats facing African wildlife. Since human beings are dependent on nature when we work to save nature and non-humans, we are really working to save ourselves. Since human survival hangs in balance, we must decide whether we see ourselves as superior, as custodians, as entitled consumers or as a part of a delicate ecosystem. This powerful cinematic call to action demonstrates the dire challenges facing species who depend on biodiversity, including our own.

Through interviews with conservation experts ranging from Dr. Jane Goodall to wildlife trophy hunters, filmmaker Phyllis Stuart explores the relationship between international crime cartels, colluding government officials, animal poaching, the illegal ivory trade, cattle barons and human beings, as she examines how rampant corruption complicates the fight to save species nearing extinction.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Director of Acquisitions for Cinedigm and Phyllis Stuart for Light Productions.

Synopsis: WILD DAZE If It Doesn’t Challenge You, It Can’t Change You. This fast-paced and richly stitched documentary, employing mesmerizing visuals driven by Keith David’s commanding narration, and fueled by dozens of engaging experts like Jane Goodall, Andrea Crosta, Will Travers and Azad “Oz” Ebrahimzadeh, trophy hunters and displaced indigenous African forest peoples. Filmmaker Phyllis Stuart created the profound documentary film WILD DAZE to reveal the unvarnished truth about our tenuous relationship with nature and underscore an urgent need to end the ecocide. While WILD DAZE captivates audiences as they journey across the glorious African continent, viewers will also understand why its precious natural resources are vanishing. This crisis is driven by unbridled crime and corruption, armed insurgents, trophy hunting, the illegal pet trade, the bush meat trade and an insatiable consumer demand for natural resources. Moreover, international criminal cartels orchestrate the illegal wildlife trade while destroying rural societies as it generates twenty billion illicit dollars each year. Not only are wild animals being driven to the brink of extinction, (a loss that threatens all human health), but the indigenous Africans living with the wildlife are being exploited, killed or displaced.

Since human survival hangs in balance, we must decide whether we see ourselves as superior, entitled consumers or as a part of a delicate ecosystem. In the film Dr. Jane Goodall establishes the existential crisis when she says: “How come that the most intellectual species to ever walk the planet is wiping out the other life forms, is destroying ecosystems? Because this in the end is going to lead to our destruction. So, we destroy these animals at our own peril without thinking of the future of our own species.”

FILM DETAILS



Distribution Company: Cinedigm



Film Premiere: September 18, 2020



Digital and DVD Release: October 27, 2020



Written by: Phyllis Stuart



Directed by: Phyllis Stuart



Narration By: Keith David



Starring: Jane Goodall, Will Travers, Geoffrey Kent, Tony Fitzjohn, Gretchen Peters, Ian Redmond, Mike Korchinsky, Holly Dranginis, Richard Bonham, Ofir Drori, Russell Mittermeier, Richard Ruggiero



Executive Produced By: Cecilia Demille Presley, Andrew Sugerman, Eli Weiss and Elaine Hastings Edell



Produced: Phyllis Stuart



Composer: Lolita Ritmanis



Running Time: 104 Minutes



Rating: Not Rated



Official website: https://www.wilddazethemovie.com

Trailer Link: https://vimeo.com/278974956

Virtual Cinemas: https://watch.eventive.org/wilddaze

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WildDaZeMovie/

