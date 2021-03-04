Wheeler Resource Recovery Launches New Website to Support Investors in Secondary Oil Recovery

Revamped website builds upon Wheeler Resources Recovery’s 50 years of industry experience to educate, inform, and create investor opportunities

BENBROOK, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wheeler Resource Recovery, a leader in secondary oil recovery in proven oil fields with over 50 years of experience, announced the launch of its redesigned website that provides a seamless user experience with features such as clear navigation, cutting-edge graphic design, and enhanced educational content for users and investors.

With secondary oil recovery, Wheeler Resource Recovery doesn’t look for oil – it goes to where the oil is. Wheeler Resource Recovery uses its five-spot water recovery process that extracts more oil at a lower cost and lower risk than primary oil recovery, making it a low-risk, high reward way to recognize significant returns. Wheeler Resource Recovery made it its mission and successfully established a field development project that allows a non-industry investor to participate in the same capacity as an industry insider. Prior, investments in secondary oil recovery development projects were reserved for large-scale publicly traded oil industry providers. This new website launch serves as an extension of Wheeler Resource Recovery’s commitment to educating and providing accredited investors with unique and profitable investment opportunities.

“Even when oil prices are low, as we saw in 2020, secondary oil recovery is still a strong and financially viable investment option,” said Kevin Thibeau, President of Wheeler Resource Recovery. “This is why we found it to be a timely opportunity to launch a new website tailored to better serving our investors and providing them with the most detailed information so that they can confidently determine whether an investment is right for them.”

About Wheeler Resource Recovery

Wheeler Resource Recovery is a leader in secondary oil recovery and is based in Benbrook, Texas. Since 1932, Wheeler has used its five-spot water recovery process to extract oil at a lower cost and lower risk than primarily oil recovery. The principals of Wheeler Resource Recovery, Kevin K. Thibeau and J. P. Bolton, have over 50 years of oil and gas and financial experience between them and continue to operate successful oil recovery projects by partnering with accredited investors throughout the United States.

