Whatnot raises $260M Series D co-led by DST Global and CapitalG to expand its live, social commerce marketplace

After two years as the fastest growing marketplace in the US, the company will double down on growth by developing new categories and an enhanced in-app experience

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whatnot, the largest independent live shopping platform in the US, announced today that it has raised $260 million in a Series D funding round co-led by DST Global and returning investor CapitalG, Alphabet’s independent growth fund. The latest fundraise brings the company’s valuation to $3.7B, a 2.5x increase since its $1.5 billion valuation in September, 2021. Other participating investors include BOND and returning investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and YC Continuity. The fresh capital will facilitate continued investment in the in-app live & social commerce marketplace and enable the company to launch additional categories for collectors and enthusiasts of all kinds.

For two years in a row, Whatnot has been the fastest growing independent marketplace in the US. Last year, the company grew sales over 20 times year-over-year and more than tripled its monthly sales so far in 2022. Whatnot is the US leader in social shopping, which is a $600B market in China and doubling annually. Whatnot provides live shopping experiences for popular collectibles categories such as sneakers, trading cards, sports cards and memorabilia, rare toys, and more. The company plans to double down on collectible categories, expanding into diecast cars, stamps, and action figures, and will continue expanding into multiple new categories.

“This last year has been one of fast-paced growth largely attributed to the powerful community our platform is fostering,” said CEO and Co-founder Grant Lafontaine. “It’s been incredible to see how our app cultivates connections between people with shared hobbies, keeping them tuned in to our entertaining live streams even if they aren’t buying and providing a hub for anyone to browse and discover new interests. Building on this momentum, we have our sights set on expanding into more categories and creating new experiences for people with all types of passions and hobbies.”

To meet soaring growth, Whatnot is continuing to hire across sales, marketing and engineering. Most recently, Whatnot recruited Xinan Wu, previously at Citadel Securities, as Head of Infrastructure and Agnieszka Podsiadło, previously at Lyft, as Head of Core Product Engineering. Both will focus on scaling the engineering department and on enhancing the platform experience as growth from buyers and sellers increases.

“Whatnot is one of the fastest growing marketplaces we’ve ever seen. Whatnot’s unique approach to social commerce combines social-media-like-engagement with best-in-class ecommerce commercialization, creating a powerful combination for buyers and sellers,” said Laela Sturdy, General Partner at CapitalG, who joined the Whatnot board as part of this investment. “In the 10 months since we co-led the Series C, Whatnot has successfully launched and scaled dozens of new categories, proving out the horizontal power of the platform. We’re thrilled to double down on Whatnot by co-leading the Series D.”

“We are excited to partner with Grant Lafontaine and the Whatnot team as they build the leading social shopping platform globally,” said Saurabh Gupta, Co-founder and Managing Partner of DST Global.

To further build its community, Whatnot has launched successful activations and partnerships with artists such as Fat Joe, YouTuber and investor Logan Paul, and the exhibit company Fan Expo. The company also introduced its own comics publishing arm, Whatnot Publishing.

For more information, please visit whatnot.com, and download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.

About Whatnot

Whatnot is the premier independent shopping destination for collectors and enthusiasts. The marketplace seamlessly and safely connects like-minded buyers and sellers and provides the opportunity for anyone to discover new hobbies and interests. Tapping into existing communities online and the entertainment of live shopping, Whatnot has become the largest platform on the market since its inception in 2019. Leveraging their 10+ years of experience at leading tech marketplaces, co-founders Grant Lafontaine and Logan Head addressed the biggest merchant platform pain points by coupling rigorous seller vetting with a focus on community to create a safe space for people to share their passions with others. Whatnot is backed by DST Global, CapitalG, BOND, Andreessen Horowitz, and YC Continuity. For more information, please visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.

About DST Global

DST Global is one of the leading Internet investment firms globally. Its investments include some of the world’s fastest-growing and most valuable companies. DST Global’s founder is Yuri Milner and its co-founders are Saurabh Gupta, John Lindfors, Rahul Mehta and Tom Stafford. DST Global has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Beijing and Hong Kong.

About CapitalG

CapitalG, Alphabet’s independent growth fund, invests in remarkable companies transforming fintech and cryptocurrency, consumer services and marketplaces, and enterprise infrastructure, security, and data. CapitalG partners with growth stage companies in their transition from startup to scale up through hands-on assistance from its in-house growth team and connections to Google’s go-to-market, product & engineering, and people & talent experts worldwide. More than 2,500 Googlers and Alphabet leaders have advised CapitalG companies, which include Airbnb, CrowdStrike, Databricks, DCG, Duolingo, Freshworks, Lyft, Stripe, UiPath and Zscaler, among others. Learn more at https://CapitalG.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Alexandra Emerson



Moxie Group PR for Whatnot



[email protected]