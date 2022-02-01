Whatnot Partners with Ripping Wax for the National Sports Collectors Convention

The Ripping Wax Case Break Pavilion powered by Whatnot will hold the largest space at the convention to bring the ultimate experience to collectors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whatnot, the largest independent live shopping platform in the US, is excited to announce The Ripping Wax Case Break Pavilion powered by Whatnot. The live stream platform will be partnering with premier card breaker Ripping Wax for the National Sports Collectors Convention (NSCC) to host a 5500 sq ft space inside the Breakers Pavilion holding the largest open floor booth space at the event.

Whatnot will conduct a slate of programming featuring over one-hundred sellers on the platform live in Atlantic City, from July 27-31. Whatnot and Ripping Wax will host events throughout the convention that will bring an unforgettable experience to dedicated sports collectors.

“As a platform built by and for collectors and hobbyists, Whatnot is all about creating incredible interactive experiences for the most passionate fans,” said Eric Shemtov, Head of Sports at Whatnot. “NSCC is unquestionably the most important annual event for sports collectors and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Ripping Wax to facilitate memorable activations for event attendees.”

“I’m extremely excited to be partnering with Whatnot on this exciting event,” said David Gelfman, President at Ripping Wax. “As a company that has been part of the growth and popularity of the sports card industry since 2011, it is great to embark upon this innovative endeavor to continue to move the needle in reaching sports card enthusiasts in a variety of ways.”

Whatnot will be announcing some exciting activations at the convention later this month. For more updates, please follow instagram.com/whatnotsports and instagram.com/rippingwaxinc.

About Whatnot

Whatnot is the premier independent shopping destination for collectors and enthusiasts. The marketplace seamlessly and safely connects like-minded buyers and sellers and provides the opportunity for anyone to discover new hobbies and interests. Tapping into existing communities online and the entertainment of live shopping, Whatnot has become the largest platform on the market since its inception in 2019. Leveraging their 10+ years of experience at leading tech marketplaces, co-founders Grant Lafontaine and Logan Head addressed the biggest merchant platform pain points by coupling rigorous seller vetting with a focus on community to create a safe space for people to share their passions with others. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity and CapitalG, Whatnot’s valuation sits at $1.5B. For more information, please visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.

About Ripping Wax

​​Ripping Wax is a true pioneer in the sports cards and collectibles industry. Founded in 2011 by collectibles industry veteran David Gelfman, Ripping Wax’s “breaks” give serious hobbyists and beginners alike the opportunity to participate in sports cards in a variety of ways. Ripping Wax co-founded and operated The Ripping Wax Case Break Pavilion at the National Sports Collectors Convention since 2014. For more information, visit www.rippingwax.com or @rippingwaxinc on Instagram.

Contacts

Alexandra Emerson



Moxie PR for Whatnot



[email protected]