“What I Want to Know with Kevin P. Chavous” Podcast Launches Third Season in Search of Answers to Education’s Biggest Questions

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education–As communities across the U.S. prepare for a new school year, the breakaway hit podcast “What I Want to Know with Kevin P. Chavous” begins its third season today.

Hosted by Chavous, President of Stride, Inc., former DC Council Member who served as the Chair of the DC Education Committee, and lifelong advocate for education equity and school choice, “What I Want to Know” covers a range of topics on the minds of educators, community leaders, and parents.

“Over our first two seasons we created a space to dig deep into education, to better understand the emerging needs and new opportunities for students, and to deal with the challenges faced by today’s school leaders,” said Chavous. “We can’t overstate the role education plays in every corner of society, and I’m excited to take the conversation even further with a great line-up of new guests.”

In each episode, Chavous connects with noted leaders across a variety of sectors and with diverse backgrounds, representing the broad sphere of influence on education in the U.S. today. Season three will continue a steady beat of esteemed guests discussing the hottest topics in education, including:

Dr. Aaliyah Samuel, President and CEO of The Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning, discusses how the last two years impacted social emotional learning

Dr. Barry Fishman, Professor at the University of Michigan’s Schools of Education and Information, discusses if games can improve student outcomes

Efrain Garza, Deputy Superintendent, South Texas Independent School District, discusses the future of virtual learning

Jes Wolfe, CEO and Chairwoman of Rebel Girls, discusses how we can raise the next generation of inspired and confident girls

Michael B. Horn, Co-founder & Distinguished Fellow at the Christiansen Institute, discusses what is in store for the future of schooling

New episodes are released each week. The first episode of season three, as well as all episodes of seasons one and two, are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you listen to podcasts. Listeners can join the conversation on social media using #WIWTK and by following @wiwtkpodcast on Instagram and twitter. For episode details and more information, visit stridelearning.com/podcast.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

