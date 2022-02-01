WeVideo Accelerates Mobile Content Creation with Feature-Rich Android App Update

Latest release introduces new functionality to augment mobile video production, including powerful editing features, upgraded effects, and new stock audio and video content

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WeVideo, a leading cloud-based and collaborative multimedia creation platform, has released a feature-loaded update for its mobile Android app. Developed in response to the demands of mobile content creation, WeVideo’s updated Android offering introduces new editing and timeline functionality, a robust library of content and effects to enhance video projects, and additional features tailored for social media to simplify high-quality multimedia creation while on-the-go.

“Today’s content creators have access to powerful video capture devices in the palm of their hands via mobile phones and tablets. To complete the production chain and help make video creation more accessible to mobile users, we’ve released the latest WeVideo for Android update to enable creators from all backgrounds to edit and deliver high-end, visually-engaging videos in a matter of minutes – no matter their level of experience,” stated Krishna Menon, CEO, WeVideo.

WeVideo’s updated Android app introduces a host of new functionality for video creation on-the-go, including a new timeline editing mode to streamline working with different clips and videos, support for multiple text tracks, and ability to undo or redo project changes with greater ease. To simplify video creation for social media, the updated WeVideo Android app adds support for 1:1 square or 9:16 vertical video formats and debuts direct video export to Facebook or Instagram in a single click. For more visually enhanced videos that stand out online and on social feeds, the release also introduces more than 50 dynamic motion titles, 18 free stock music tracks, five seamless transitions, 18 vibrant color filters, and 28 fonts for use in captions and titles. Professional and Business plan subscribers also receive complimentary access to the full Storyblocks library of stock audio, images, and videos for use in projects.

The updated WeVideo Android app is now available as a free download on Google Play. WeVideo is trusted by more than 38 million users and is fully accessible across devices, including an iOS app on iTunes and a robust, cloud-based platform for PC, Mac, and Google Chromebook. For more information, visit: https://www.wevideo.com/

About WeVideo

WeVideo is a powerful, easy to use, cloud-based collaborative video creation platform. With over 38 million accounts created to date, WeVideo is the first choice of businesses, consumers, educators and students, as well as being the video backbone for many third-party media solutions. WeVideo can be accessed from any computer or device: at school, home, work or on the go. Users can easily capture, edit, view and share videos for personal, social media, business or learning purposes with secure storage of their content in the cloud. Download the mobile app on iTunes or Google Play, and visit the website for more information: https://www.wevideo.com/.

