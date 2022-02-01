Westfield Valley Fair Opens More Than 100 Stores Since Debut of Expansion

Northern California’s premier shopping destination, which debuted a $1.1 billion transformation in March 2020, continues to achieve impressive leasing and sales momentum

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westfield Valley Fair today announced that it has opened over one hundred retailers since completing construction two years ago of its $1.1 billion expansion. Now, guests can enjoy more than 235 offerings at Silicon Valley’s most popular shopping, dining and entertainment destination.





“We’re thrilled to have reached this major milestone in the ongoing transformation of the center,” said Sue Newsom, General Manager at Westfield Valley Fair. “This achievement demonstrates Valley Fair’s continued commitment to brick-and-mortar retail and reinforces that there is a strong demand for in-person shopping despite challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales at the center are exceeding pre-pandemic levels, and we are looking forward to continuing this momentum with a myriad of new and upcoming shopping, dining, and entertainment options.”

The reimagined shopping destination continues to be one of the most productive in the United States, encompassing 2.2 million square feet of total retail space and providing the Silicon Valley community an exceptional curation of chef-driven restaurants, first-to-market food concepts, events and entertainment offerings, unique outdoor spaces, fashion and technology boutiques, and health and wellness amenities. Since celebrating the grand opening of its 500,000 square foot expansion in March 2020, the center has welcomed over 100 retailers including 20 new restaurants, as well as announced completing the renovation of 6 existing tenants. Major highlights include:

The completion of the center’s Luxury Collection – the largest of any shopping center in Northern California – featuring over 42 retailers. New-to-Valley-Fair retailers include Breitling, Panerai, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Christian Dior, Christian Loubiton and Chanel Fragrance & Beauty, while retailers with recently-expanded footprints include Tiffany & Co., Versace, Montblanc, Cartier and Balenciaga.

The opening of innovative, first-of-their-kind in the US store concepts, including the first North American resort concept Bvlgari boutique, Cole Haan’s first US GRANDSHØP, and a flagship location of South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster – one of only three in the United States.

Brand new dining choices offering an impressive breadth of cuisine, including the first formal full-service Bamboo Sushi restaurant in Northern California, the first Northern California location of King’s Fish House, the South Bay’s first Salt & Straw, Shake Shack, AnQi Bistro in Bloomingdale’s, and more.

The debut of the center’s Asian Food Collection, a collection of ten restaurants spanning various cuisines, with restaurants including Pokeatery, Rooster & Rice, Vietnoms, Somi Somi, Ramen Nagi, Uncle Tetsu, Shihlin Street Snacks, Goldhill Bistro and Lucky Tea. The Asian Food Collection is anchored by iCHiNA, a brand-new concept featuring a luxury, two-story dining experience with virtual reality offerings unavailable elsewhere in the United States.

A technology-driven partnership between the center and Kitchen United MIX, which streamlines the pickup and off-premise delivery of food from 19 of the center’s restaurants.

In the coming months, Westfield Valley Fair will continue to round out its transformation, with highly-anticipated openings including Northern California’s first-ever Eataly, Northern California’s first-ever Baekjeong, and Mastro’s Steakhouse.

For more information about hours, retailers, and resources, shoppers can visit https://www.westfield.com/valleyfair.

About Westfield Valley Fair

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Westfield Valley Fair is one of the most productive shopping centers in the United States, showcasing a unique lineup of international luxury boutiques and iconic global brands. The property is home to Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Christian Dior, Gucci, BVLGARI, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Prada, CH Premier Jewelers, Burberry, Chanel Fragrance & Beauty, Giorgio Armani, Montblanc, Versace, Hugo Boss, Salvatore Ferragamo, David Yurman, Apple, Lululemon, UNIQLO, and Zara. Valley Fair’s ongoing transformative $1.1 billion evolution has welcomed a three-level flagship Bloomingdale’s, sleek new Restaurant Collection home to nationally recognized destinations like Shake Shack and Salt & Straw nestled amidst open-air pedestrian promenades and relaxing outdoor lounges, the continued refinement and expansion of its highly successful Luxury Collection, and the ultra-modern and high-end movie venue ShowPlace ICON cinema. Exemplary additions to the center also include the upcoming Baekjeong BBQ, Mastro’s Steakhouse, and the upcoming arrival of the Bay Area’s first Eataly Italian marketplace; and the Asian Food Collection — a highly-curated collection of Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese, and Thai restaurants, including Rooster & Rice, Ramen Nagi, Uncle Tetsu, Lady M, Vietnoms, and iCHiNA – a brand new concept completely unique for Silicon Valley, offering a luxurious two-story dining experience for New American Chinese cuisine.

For more information, please visit: www.westfield.com/valleyfair.

Contacts

Robyn Cottelli



[email protected]

929.254.8309