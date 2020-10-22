Western Digital Expands Mobile Solutions Line in the U.S. With Innovative Wireless Chargers

SanDisk® Ixpand® Wireless Charger Sync supports fast wireless charging while automatically backing up photos and videos in full resolution from Qi™-compatible devices1

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For consumers seeking fast and reliable charger options for their Qi™-compatible devices, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) today expanded their presence within the wireless charging category with the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W. The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync reimagines the capabilities of the traditional charger, offering peace of mind and the experience of waking up to a fully charged and backed-up phone.1 Whether you are treating yourself to a smartphone or gifting one to a loved one this holiday season, the Ixpand wireless chargers make the perfect accessories for a new mobile device.





Helping to resolve the issue of manual back up, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync simplifies the process, so you do not have to think about it. Providing local storage in capacities up to 256GB*, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync allows for fast wireless charging, while automatically backing up photos and videos and freeing up valuable space on your device.1 In addition to the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync with backup capability, SanDisk is introducing a new product for those who need a pragmatic wireless charging solution. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W offers reliable and efficient charging; consumers can simply place their phone or other Qi-compatible devices on the charger while it provides up to 15W of power for a speedy charge.

“In today’s mobile-driven world, our customers rely on fully-powered and backed up mobile devices to stay connected, informed and entertained,” said Sairam Challa, product marketing manager, SanDisk, Western Digital. “The SanDisk brand is known for offering trusted solutions, and we are thrilled to expand our portfolio to include the world’s first wireless charger with automatic local backup, making consumers’ lives more convenient and simple.”

Both the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W are compatible with AirPods Pro, iPhone 8 and up, Samsung Galaxy S7 and up, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and up and other Qi-compatible phones even through most cases.** Temperature control, foreign object detection and adaptive charging help keep your phone battery safe.

Key Features

Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync Automatically back up photos, videos and contacts right onto the charger by placing your phone on the base. 1 Delivers up to 10W of power with fast charging. Easily free up space on your phone knowing your photos and videos are backed up in full resolution. 1 Includes high-efficiency power plug with 6-foot (1.8m) cable for fast, convenient charging, right out of the box. Supports multiple backup profiles so you can share the charger with others in your family. 2



Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W Delivers up to 15W of power with fast charging. Comes with a SanDisk AC Adaptor and 4.5ft (1.5m) USB Type-C™ cable. Soft rubber ring helps protect phones and other devices from slipping.



Pricing and Availability

The new SanDisk chargers are backed by a two-year limited warranty. The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is available now in 64GB*, 128GB* and 256GB* capacities with MSRPs of $99.99, $129.99 and $199.99 USD respectively on the Western Digital Store, Amazon.com and select retailers. The Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W has an MSRP of $49.99 USD and will be available within the next month on the Western Digital Store and Amazon.com.

Product specifications subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products. Not all products may be available in all regions of the world.

*1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.



** Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync charges through most rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 3 mm thick and Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W charges through most rubber/plastic/TPU cases less than 5 mm thick. Magnetic or metal attachments will prevent charging.



1 Backup requires wireless connection, Ixpand Wireless Charger app, and iOS 11 or above or Android™ 5.0 or above required. Ixpand Wireless Charger app available for download from the App Store or Google Play™. Registration required; terms and conditions apply.



2 Ixpand Wireless Charger app supports up to three user profiles.

