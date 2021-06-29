Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow, Friday, November 4, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “WMC”) (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

BUSINESS UPDATE

The Company continues to execute on its business strategy to focus on residential real estate investments and to take actions to strengthen its balance sheet:

In July 2022, effected a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which is reflected retroactively in all prior share numbers herein;

Also, in July 2022, completed its fourth securitization of $402.2 million of Residential Whole Loans, securing $351.9 million of long-term fixed rate financing;

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, received $41.3 million from the sale or repayment of Residential Whole Loans;

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, received $24.6 million from the repayment or paydown of Commercial Whole Loans and Non-Agency CMBS; and

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, repurchased $1.0 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2022 (“2022 Notes”) at par value. Subsequently, the remaining $26.0 million were repurchased upon maturity on October 3, 2022.

In August 2022, the Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a review of strategic alternatives for the Company aimed at enhancing shareholder value, which may include a sale or merger of the Company. JMP Securities, A Citizens Company, has been retained as exclusive financial advisor to the Company. No assurance can be given that the review being undertaken will result in a sale, merger, or other transaction involving the Company, and the Company has not set a timetable for completion of the review process. The Company does not intend to make any further statements regarding this process unless and until a definitive agreement for a transaction has been reached, or until the process of exploring strategic alternatives has ended.

For further information, interested parties may contact Tosh Chandra, Managing Director at JMP Securities, A Citizens Company (phone: +1 (212) 906-3500; email: [email protected]).

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The rising and volatile interest rate environment negatively impacted our third quarter GAAP financial results. Key measures for the quarter were as follows:

GAAP book value per share was $16.22 at September 30, 2022.

Economic book value (1) per share of $19.25 at September 30, 2022.

per share of $19.25 at September 30, 2022. GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $40.0 million, or $6.63 per share.

Distributable Earnings of $2.3 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share.

Economic return (2) on GAAP book value was negative 28.4% for the quarter.

on GAAP book value was negative 28.4% for the quarter. Economic return (2) on economic book value was negative 20.0% for the quarter.

on economic book value was negative 20.0% for the quarter. 1.26% annualized net interest margin (3)(4) on our investment portfolio.

on our investment portfolio. Recourse leverage was 3.3x as of September 30, 2022, which improved to 3.1x after the retirement of the 2022 Notes in October 2022.

Unrestricted cash balance of $28.6 million at October 3, 2022, after the retirement of the 2022 Notes.

On September 22, 2022, we declared a third quarter common dividend of $0.40 per share.

1. Economic book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 19 of this press release for the reconciliation of GAAP book value to non-GAAP economic book value. 2. Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of, (i) the total dividends declared, and (ii) the change in book value during the period and dividing by the beginning book value. 3. Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives. 4. Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Our financial results were again impacted by the ongoing challenges of interest rate volatility and fluctuating credit spreads during the third quarter,” said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “In addition, we significantly adjusted down the fair value on our non-performing commercial loan holding in light of a foreclosure action consummated by a senior lender. As a result, our GAAP book value per share declined 30.2% from the prior quarter, while economic book value per share declined 21.7%. While we generated slightly higher net interest income during the quarter as a result of lower prepayments on our residential portfolio, our operating expenses for the quarter were moderately higher. Consequently, our distributable earnings of $2.3 million, or $0.37 per share, in the third quarter, were down $0.4 million from the second quarter.”

“During the third quarter, we focused on strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our liquidity. We received approximately $75.0 million from the sale, repayment or paydowns of investments and used these proceeds to further reduce debt and build our cash balances, including the full retirement of our 2022 Notes, which occurred on October 1, 2022. We are confident that we have sufficient liquidity to retire additional recourse debt and continue executing on our investment strategy,” Ms. Wongtrakool added.

Greg Handler, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, added, “We continue to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio and increasing our total liquidity. During the quarter, we received payoffs and paydowns from our commercial holdings, as well as from certain residential investments. While spread widening put further pressure on the value of our portfolio, we remain focused on monetizing our commercial holdings in a disciplined manner in order to continue strengthening our balance sheet and improving our liquidity.”

OPERATING RESULTS

The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:

For the Three Months Ended GAAP Results September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 ($ in thousands) Net Interest Income $ 5,699 $ 6,235 Other Income (Loss): Realized gain (loss), net (35 ) (45,661 ) Unrealized gain (loss), net (43,582 ) 16,185 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 4,882 4,781 Other, net (61 ) (46 ) Other Income (Loss) (38,796 ) (24,741 ) Total Expenses 6,645 3,927 Income (loss) before income taxes (39,742 ) (22,433 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 266 (46 ) Net income (loss) $ (40,008 ) $ (22,387 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 2 — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities $ (40,010 ) $ (22,387 ) Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted $ (6.63 ) $ (3.71 ) Non-GAAP Results Distributable Earnings(1) $ 2,250 $ 2,650 Distributable Earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted(2) $ 0.37 $ 0.44 Weighted average yield(3)(4) 4.70 % 4.30 % Effective cost of funds(4) 3.90 % 3.60 % Annualized net interest margin(3)(4) 1.26 % 1.25 %

1. For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Distributable Earnings, refer to page 17 of this press release. 2. Presentation adjusted for effect of 1-for-10 reverse stock split subsequent to 6/30/2022. 3. Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives. 4. Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $2.5 billion. The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our portfolio by investment category as of September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Investment Type Balance at

December



31, 2021 Purchases Loan



Modification/



Capitalized



Interest Principal



Payments



and Basis



Recovery Proceeds from



Sales Transfers



to REO Realized



Gain/(Loss) Unrealized



Gain/(loss) Premium and



discount



amortization,



net Balance at

September



30, 2022 Agency RMBS and Agency RMBS IOs $ 1,172 $ — N/A $ (124 ) $ — N/A $ — $ (328 ) $ — $ 720 Non-Agency RMBS 27,769 39,952 N/A (875 ) (27,729 ) N/A (1,170 ) (8,420 ) 159 29,686 Non-Agency CMBS 105,358 — N/A (5,705 ) (10,152 ) N/A (43,934 ) 42,869 386 88,822 Other securities(1) 51,648 — N/A — (4,406 ) N/A (478 ) (8,677 ) 223 38,310 Total MBS and other securities 185,947 39,952 N/A (6,704 ) (42,287 ) N/A (45,582 ) 25,444 768 157,538 Residential Whole Loans 1,023,502 411,917 79 (193,363 ) (11,735 ) — (33 ) (125,482 ) (5,260 ) 1,099,625 Residential Bridge Loans 5,428 — — (250 ) — — — (58 ) — 5,120 Commercial Loans 130,572 — — (20,593 ) — — — (19,876 ) — 90,103 Securitized commercial loans 1,355,808 — — — — — — (203,828 ) 19,934 1,171,914 Real Estate Owned 43,607 — N/A — (54,681 ) — 12,198 — N/A 1,124 Total Investments $ 2,744,864 $ 451,869 $ 79 $ (220,910 ) $ (108,703 ) $ — $ (33,417 ) $ (323,800 ) $ 15,442 $ 2,525,424

Portfolio Characteristics

Residential Real Estate Investments

The Company’s focus on residential real estate related investments will include but is not limited to non-qualified residential whole loans (“Non-QM Loans”), non-agency RMBS, and other related assets. The Company believes this focus will allow it to address attractive market opportunities.

Residential Whole Loans

The Company’s Residential Whole Loans have low LTV’s and are comprised of 2,990 Non-QM adjustable rate mortgages and five investor fixed rate mortgages. The following table presents certain information about our Residential Whole Loans investment portfolio at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Weighted Average Current Coupon Rate Number of Loans Principal



Balance Original LTV Original



FICO Score(1) Expected



Life (years) Contractual



Maturity



(years) Coupon



Rate 2.01% – 3.00% 40 $ 22,510 66.3 % 758 9.2 28.5 2.9 % 3.01% – 4.00% 431 224,994 65.7 % 758 7.3 28.5 3.7 % 4.01% – 5.00% 1,372 467,195 64.0 % 749 5.8 26.2 4.6 % 5.01% – 6.00% 902 366,708 65.8 % 742 5.1 27.1 5.4 % 6.01% – 7.00% 235 103,067 70.3 % 742 3.9 28.8 6.4 % 7.01% – 8.00% 15 5,852 75.1 % 731 3.2 29.4 7.4 % Total 2,995 1,190,326 65.5 % 748 5.8 27.2 4.8 %

1. The original FICO score is not available for 236 loans with a principal balance of approximately $77.7 million at September 30, 2022. We have excluded these loans from the weighted average.

The following table presents the aging of the Residential Whole Loans as of September 30, 2022:

Residential Whole Loans No of



Loans Principal Fair Value Current 2,985 $ 1,184,619 $ 1,094,291 1-30 days 3 2,448 2,324 31-60 days — — — 61-90 days — — — 90+ days 7 3,259 3,010 Total 2,995 $ 1,190,326 $ 1,099,625

Non-Agency RMBS

The following table presents the fair value and weighted average purchase price for each of our Non-agency RMBS categories, including IOs accounted for as derivatives, together with certain of their respective underlying loan collateral attributes and current performance metrics as of September 30, 2022 (fair value dollars in thousands):

Weighted Average Category Fair Value Purchase



Price Life (Years) Original LTV Original



FICO 60+ Day



Delinquent CPR Prime $ 12,865 $ 79.89 12.1 67.8 % 748 5.0 % 18.0 % Alt-A 16,821 63.55 14.3 74.5 % 675 11.8 % 12.6 % Total $ 29,686 $ 70.63 13.3 71.6 % 707 8.8 % 15.0 %

Commercial Real Estate Investments

Non-Agency CMBS

The following table presents certain characteristics of our Non-Agency CMBS portfolio as of September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Principal Weighted Average Type Vintage Balance Fair Value Life (Years) Original LTV Conduit: 2006-2009 $ 76 $ 75 0.6 88.7 % 2010-2020 14,982 10,490 6.4 62.3 % 15,058 10,565 6.4 62.5 % Single Asset: 2010-2020 95,057 78,257 1.2 65.5 % Total $ 110,115 $ 88,822 1.9 65.1 %

Commercial Loans

The following table presents our commercial loan investments as of September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Loan Loan Type Principal



Balance Fair Value Original



LTV Interest Rate Maturity



Date Extension



Option Collateral Geographic



Location CRE 3 Interest-Only Mezzanine loan $ 90,000 $ 8,777 58 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 9.25% 6/29/2021 None(1) Entertainment and Retail NJ CRE 4(2) Interest-Only First Mortgage 22,204 22,204 63 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.02% 8/6/2025(2) None Retail CT CRE 5 Interest-Only First Mortgage 24,535 24,405 62 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2022 One-Year Extension Hotel NY CRE 6 Interest-Only First Mortgage 13,207 13,136 62 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2022 One-Year Extension Hotel CA CRE 7 Interest-Only First Mortgage 7,259 7,220 62 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2022 One-Year Extension Hotel IL, FL SBC 3(3) Interest-Only First Mortgage 14,362 14,361 49 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 4.35% 1/6/2023 None Nursing Facilities CT $ 171,567 $ 90,103

1. CRE 3 is in default and not eligible for an extension. 2. CRE 4 was granted a 3 year extension through August 6, 2025, with a principal pay down of $16.2 million. 3. During July 2022, the SBC 3 loan was granted a six month extension through January 6, 2023, with a 25 bps increase in rate and a 25 bps extension fee.

Commercial Loan Payoffs

On September 16, 2022, CRE 8, which had an outstanding principal balance of $4.4 million collateralized by assisted living facilities, was paid off in full.

Non-Performing Commercial Loan

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted a broad range of industries in which our commercial loan borrowers operate and could impair their ability to fulfill their financial obligations to us, most significantly retail and hospitality assets. All but the one loan discussed below remain current.

CRE 3 Loan

As of September 30, 2022, the CRE 3 junior mezzanine loan with an outstanding principal balance of $90.0 million secured by an indirect pledge of equity in the mortgage borrower and owner of a retail facility was non-performing and past its maturity date of June 29, 2021. Interest payments on this loan were received from a reserve that was exhausted in May 2021. On October 25, 2022, the senior mezzanine lender notified the Company that it had consummated a strict foreclosure under the Uniform Commercial Code of its equity interest in the mortgage borrower and owner of the property, which had the effect of foreclosing out the Company’s subordinate pledge of equity in the retail facility owner that served as collateral for the junior mezzanine loan. As a result, the Company’s junior mezzanine loan remains outstanding but without the benefit of the primary collateral supporting the loan. The Company continues to benefit from certain corporate and personal guarantees with respect to its loan and has certain rights to excess proceeds generated by two other large retail and entertainment properties owned by the borrower in Canada and the American Midwest. As a result of the foreclosure noted above, the Company has marked down the value of its investment in the CRE 3 junior mezzanine loan from $26.9 million at June 30, 2022 to $8.8 million at September 30, 2022. The Company is currently exploring all available measures to maximize its recovery with respect to this loan, but if none of these measures is successful, the Company could experience a total loss of its investment, which would result in an $8.8 million reduction in the Company’s book value. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain any recovery with respect to such loan. Refer to Note 6 – Commercial Loans in the Company’s 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 for additional details.

Commercial Real Estate Owned

In February 2022, the Company along with other Hotel REO investors, sold the unencumbered hotel property which was foreclosed on in the third quarter of 2021 for $55.9 million. The Company and the other investors fully recovered their aggregate initial investment of $42.0 million. The Company and the other investors recognized a gain on sale of approximately $12.2 million.

PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING

Financing

The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company’s portfolio financing arrangements as of September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Securities Pledged Repurchase Agreement



Borrowings Weighted Average



Interest Rate on



Borrowings



Outstanding at end



of period Weighted Average



Remaining Maturity



(days) Short-Term Borrowings: Agency RMBS $ 317 3.15 % 32 Non-Agency RMBS(1) 54,228 6.17 % 88 Residential Whole Loans (2) 778 5.40 % 11 Residential Bridge Loans (2) 2,895 5.60 % 11 Commercial Loans (2) 5,630 6.18 % 11 Other Securities 1,966 5.75 % 17 Total short term borrowings 65,814 6.11 % 75 Long Term Borrowings: Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility Non-Agency CMBS (1) 55,155 2.28 % 214 Non-Agency RMBS 21,943 2.28 % 214 Other Securities 23,948 2.28 % 214 Subtotal 101,046 2.28 % 214 Residential Whole Loan Facility Residential Whole Loans (2) 4,049 5.11 % 35 Commercial Whole Loan Facility Commercial Loans 48,032 4.55 % 35 Total long term borrowings 153,127 3.07 % 153 Repurchase agreements borrowings $ 218,941 3.98 % 130

1. Includes repurchase agreement borrowings on securities eliminated upon VIE consolidation. 2. Repurchase agreement borrowings on loans owned are through trust certificates. The trust certificates are eliminated in consolidation.

Residential Whole Loan Facility

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $4.0 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 5.11%. The borrowings are secured by $5.8 million in non-QM loans. On October 26, 2022, the Company amended and extended the maturity date of the facility to October 25, 2023.

Commercial Whole Loan Facility

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $48.0 million in borrowings, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.55% under its commercial whole loan facility. The borrowing is secured by loans with an estimated fair market value of $67.0 million as of September 30, 2022. On October 26, 2022, the Company amended and extended the maturity date of the facility to November 3, 2023.

Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility

As of September 30, 2022, the outstanding balance under the Company’s Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS financing facility was $101.0 million with a weighted average interest rate of 2.28%. The borrowing is secured by investments with an estimated fair market value of $152.1 million as of September 30, 2022. On May 2, 2022, the Company extended the maturity date of the facility for one-year to May 2, 2023.

Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes

2022 Notes

As of September 30, 2022, we had $26.0 million of the 2022 Notes outstanding. The 2022 Notes were repaid in full upon their maturity on October 3, 2022.

2024 Notes

As of September 30, 2022, we had $86.3 million aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes outstanding. The 2024 notes mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity.

Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes

The Company has completed four Residential Whole Loan securitizations. The mortgage-backed notes issued are non-recourse to the Company and effectively finance $1.1 billion of Residential Whole Loans.

Arroyo 2019-2

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2019-2 securitization trust at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual



Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1 $ 176,628 3.3 % $ 176,628 4/25/2049 Class A-2 9,473 3.5 % 9,473 4/25/2049 Class A-3 15,007 3.8 % 15,007 4/25/2049 Class M-1 25,055 4.8 % 25,055 4/25/2049 226,163 226,163 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Cost N/A 2,830 Total $ 226,163 $ 223,333

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $28.9 million at September 30, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2019-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2020-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2020-1 securitization trust at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual



Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1A $ 77,393 1.7 % $ 77,393 3/25/2055 Class A-1B 9,184 2.1 % 9,184 3/25/2055 Class A-2 13,518 2.9 % 13,518 3/25/2055 Class A-3 17,963 3.3 % 17,963 3/25/2055 Class M-1 11,739 4.3 % 11,739 3/25/2055 Subtotal 129,797 129,797 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A 1,665 Total $ 129,797 $ 128,132

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $19.3 million at September 30, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2020-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2022-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2022-1 securitization trust at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Fair Value Contractual



Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1A $ 218,530 2.5 % $ 199,526 12/25/2056 Class A-1B 82,942 3.3 % 69,669 12/25/2056 Class A-2 21,168 3.6 % 16,617 12/25/2056 Class A-3 28,079 3.7 % 21,312 12/25/2056 Class M-1 17,928 3.7 % 12,814 12/25/2056 Total $ 368,647 $ 319,938

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $32.0 million at September 30, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2022-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2022-2

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2022-2 securitization trust at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Fair Value Contractual



Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1 $ 273,691 5.0 % $ 263,315 7/25/2057 Class A-2 23,297 5.0 % 21,916 7/25/2057 Class A-3 28,388 5.0 % 26,398 7/25/2057 Class M-1 17,694 5.0 % 15,097 7/25/2057 Subtotal 343,070 326,726 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A — Total $ 343,070 $ 326,726

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $41.2 million at September 30, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2022-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Notes

CSMC 2014 USA

The following table summarizes CSMC 2014 USA’s commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company:

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Fair Value Contractual



Maturity Class A-1 $ 120,391 3.3 % $ 109,867 9/11/2025 Class A-2 531,700 4.0 % 482,628 9/11/2025 Class B 136,400 4.2 % 119,584 9/11/2025 Class C 94,500 4.3 % 79,772 9/11/2025 Class D 153,950 4.4 % 122,083 9/11/2025 Class E 180,150 4.4 % 132,952 9/11/2025 Class F 153,600 4.4 % 104,961 9/11/2025 Class X-1(1) N/A 0.5 % 8,268 9/11/2025 Class X-2(1) N/A — % 1,618 9/11/2025 $ 1,370,691 $ 1,161,733

1. Class X-1 and X-2 are interest-only classes with notional balances of $652.1 million and $733.5 million as of September 30, 2022, respectively.

The above table does not reflect the portion of the Class F bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The Company’s ownership interest in the Class F bonds represents a controlling financial interest, which resulted in consolidation of the trust.

