Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Commences Strategic Alternatives Review Process

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “WMC”) (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

BUSINESS UPDATE

The Company continues to execute on its business strategy to focus on residential real estate investments and to take actions to strengthen its balance sheet:

In July 2022, effected a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which is reflected retroactively in all share numbers herein;

Also, in July 2022, completed its fourth securitization of $402.2 million of Residential Whole Loans, securing $351.9 million of long-term fixed rate financing which decreased recourse leverage to 2.4x;

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, acquired $292.8 million of Residential Whole Loans in anticipation of the July 2022 securitization referenced above; and

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, repurchased $7.2 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.75% Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2022 (“2022 Notes”) at an approximate 1% premium to par value, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Today the Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a review of strategic alternatives for the Company aimed at enhancing shareholder value, which may include a sale or merger of the Company. JMP Securities, A Citizens Company has been retained as exclusive financial advisor to the Company. No assurance can be given that the review being undertaken will result in a sale, merger, or other transaction involving the Company, and the Company has not set a timetable for completion of the review process. The Company does not intend to make any further statements regarding this process unless and until a definitive agreement for a transaction has been reached, or until the process of exploring strategic alternatives has ended.

For further information, interested parties may contact Tosh Chandra, Managing Director at JMP Securities, A Citizens Company (phone: +1 (212) 906-3500; email: [email protected]).

SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The rising interest rate environment negatively impacted our second quarter GAAP financial results. Key measures for the quarter were as follows:

GAAP book value per share was $23.23 at June 30, 2022.

Economic book value(1) per share of $24.58at June 30, 2022.

GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $22.4 million, or $3.71 per share.

Distributable Earnings of $2.7 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share.

Economic return(2) on GAAP book value was negative 14.6% for the quarter.

1.25% annualized net interest margin(3)(4) on our investment portfolio.

Recourse leverage was 4.7x as of June 30, 2022, which decreased to 2.4x following the July Non-QM Residential Whole Loan securitization referenced above.

On June 22, 2022, we declared a second quarter common dividend of $0.40 per share.

1. Economic book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 20 of this press release for the reconciliation of GAAP book value to non-GAAP economic book value. 2. Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of, (i) the total dividends declared, and (ii) the change in book value during the period and dividing by the beginning book value. 3. Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives. 4. Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Our quarterly results continue to reflect the ongoing challenges of interest rate volatility and fluctuating asset values, which again translated into credit spread widening across our holdings,” said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “This market volatility put pressure on our GAAP book value per share, which declined 15.0% from the prior quarter, while economic book value per share declined 12.4%. However, our financial results were positively impacted by higher net interest income, driven by our larger residential whole loan portfolio and lower prepayments in that portfolio. Consequently, our distributable earnings of $2.7 million, or $0.44 per share, in the second quarter, were up $2.3 million from the first quarter.”

“During the second quarter, we continued to implement our strategic portfolio shift towards a focus on residential real estate related investments as we acquired $293 million of residential whole loans with the view of executing our fourth whole-loan securitization, which we completed in early July. Additionally, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet during the quarter, selling approximately $42 million of investments, including Non-Agency RMBS and CMBS, as well as repurchasing another $7.2 million aggregate principal amount of our existing 2022 Notes at an approximate premium to par value of 1.0%. We are confident that we have sufficient liquidity to retire the remaining $27 million of outstanding 2022 Notes prior to their October maturity and to continue executing on our investment strategy,” Ms. Wongtrakool added.

“We believe that today’s announcement regarding our Board of Directors’ authorization to review strategic alternatives for the Company is the best path forward towards unlocking shareholder value. We have made significant progress in the last two years towards strengthening our balance sheet and improving our liquidity and the earnings power of the portfolio. However, we do not believe that these actions are being reflected in our stock price. Therefore, we are committed to considering alternatives that may involve a sale, merger, or other transaction involving the Company,” Ms. Wongtrakool concluded.

OPERATING RESULTS

The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:

For the Three Months Ended GAAP Results June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) Net Interest Income $ 6,235 $ 4,283 Other Income (Loss): Realized gain (loss), net (45,661 ) 12,145 Unrealized gain (loss), net 16,185 (38,903 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 4,781 6,936 Other, net (46 ) (145 ) Other Income (Loss) (24,741 ) (19,967 ) Total Expenses 3,927 6,497 Income (loss) before income taxes (22,433 ) (22,181 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (46 ) 56 Net income (loss) $ (22,387 ) $ (22,237 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — 3,616 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities $ (22,387 ) $ (25,853 ) Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted $ (3.71 ) $ (4.30 ) Non-GAAP Results Distributable Earnings(1) $ 2,650 $ 379 Distributable Earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted(2) $ 0.44 $ 0.06 Weighted average yield(3)(4) 4.30 % 3.74 % Effective cost of funds(4) 3.60 % 3.41 % Annualized net interest margin(3)(4) 1.25 % 0.85 %

1. For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Distributable Earnings, refer to page 18 of this press release. 2. Presentation adjusted for effect of 1-for-10 reverse stock split subsequent to 6/30/2022. 3. Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives. 4. Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $2.7 billion. The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our portfolio by investment category as of June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Balance at



December

31, 2021 Purchases Loan

Modification



/Capitalized



Interest Principal

Payments

and Basis



Recovery Proceeds



from Sales Transfers



to REO Realized

Gain/(Loss) Unrealized

Gain/(loss) Premium and

discount



amortization,

net Balance at June 30,

2022 Investment Type Agency RMBS and Agency RMBS IOs $ 1,172 $ — N/A $ (121 ) $ — N/A $ — $ (266 ) $ — $ 785 Non-Agency RMBS 27,769 39,952 N/A (749 ) (27,729 ) N/A (1,170 ) (5,914 ) 39 32,198 Non-Agency CMBS 105,358 — N/A (1,673 ) (10,152 ) N/A (43,934 ) 43,497 — 93,096 Other securities(1) 51,648 — N/A — (4,406 ) N/A (478 ) (6,268 ) 38 40,534 Total MBS and other securities 185,947 39,952 N/A (2,543 ) (42,287 ) N/A (45,582 ) 31,049 77 166,613 Residential Whole Loans 1,023,502 411,917 75 (155,171 ) — — — (80,155 ) (4,315 ) 1,195,853 Residential Bridge Loans 5,428 — — (250 ) — — — (83 ) — 5,095 Commercial Loans 130,572 — — (4 ) — — — (2,147 ) — 128,421 Securitized commercial loans 1,355,808 — — — — — — (125,782 ) 13,345 1,243,371 Real Estate Owned 43,607 — N/A — (54,681 ) — 12,198 — N/A 1,124 Total Investments $ 2,744,864 $ 451,869 $ 75 $ (157,968 ) $ (96,968 ) $ — $ (33,384 ) $ (177,118 ) $ 9,107 $ 2,740,477

Portfolio Characteristics

Residential Real Estate Investments

The Company’s focus on residential real estate related investments will include but is not limited to non-qualified residential whole loans (“Non-QM Loans”), non-agency RMBS, and other related assets The Company believes this focus will allow it to address attractive market opportunities.

Residential Whole Loans

The Company’s Residential Whole Loans have low LTV’s and are comprised of 3,097 Non-QM adjustable rate mortgages and five investor fixed rate mortgages. The following table presents certain information about our Residential Whole Loans investment portfolio at June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Weighted Average Current Coupon Rate Number of Loans Principal



Balance Original LTV Original



FICO Score(1) Expected



Life (years) Contractual



Maturity



(years) Coupon



Rate 2.01% – 3.00% 40 $ 22,650 66.3 % 758 9.0 28.8 2.9 % 3.01% – 4.00% 484 247,017 65.0 % 757 6.2 28.2 3.7 % 4.01% – 5.00% 1,451 498,639 63.6 % 749 4.8 26.4 4.6 % 5.01% – 6.00% 895 366,805 66.2 % 742 4.0 27.5 5.5 % 6.01% – 7.00% 216 98,409 71.7 % 742 3.1 29.4 6.4 % 7.01% – 8.00% 16 6,450 75.1 % 737 2.7 29.6 7.4 % Total 3,102 1,239,970 65.4 % 748 4.8 27.4 4.8 %

1. The original FICO score is not available for 250 loans with a principal balance of approximately $83.2 million at June 30, 2022. We have excluded these loans from the weighted average.

The following table presents the aging of the Residential Whole Loans as of June 30, 2022:

Residential Whole Loans No of

Loans Principal Fair Value Current 3,073 $ 1,226,815 $ 1,183,917 1-30 days 8 2,213 2,142 31-60 days 1 359 361 61-90 days — — — 90+ days 20 10,583 9,433 Total 3,102 $ 1,239,970 $ 1,195,853

Non-Agency RMBS

The following table presents the fair value and weighted average purchase price for each of our Non-agency RMBS categories, including IOs accounted for as derivatives, together with certain of their respective underlying loan collateral attributes and current performance metrics as of June 30, 2022 (fair value dollars in thousands):

Weighted Average Category Fair



Value Purchase



Price Life (Years) Original LTV Original



FICO 60+ Day



Delinquent CPR Prime $ 14,181 $ 79.99 9.9 67.8 % 748 1.2 % 22.0 % Alt-A 18,017 63.68 13.2 74.6 % 675 12.8 % 14.0 % Total $ 32,198 $ 70.86 11.8 71.6 % 707 7.7 % 17.5 %

Commercial Real Estate Investments

Non-Agency CMBS

The following table presents certain characteristics of our Non-Agency CMBS portfolio as of June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Principal

Balance Weighted Average Type Vintage Fair Value Life (Years) Original LTV Conduit: 2006-2009 $ 87 $ 85 2.2 88.7 % 2010-2020 14,982 10,715 7.1 62.3 % 15,069 10,800 7.1 62.5 % Single Asset: 2010-2020 99,079 82,296 1.5 65.0 % Total $ 114,148 $ 93,096 2.1 64.7 %

The Company’s Commercial Loans and Non-Agency CMBS portfolios are performing according to expectations under the current market conditions. The Company believes there is a reasonable likelihood that many of the delinquent loans that serve as collateral for the Non-Agency CMBS will return to performing status in the coming months as the economy continues to reopen. However, there is no assurance that this will be the case.

Commercial Loans

The following table presents our commercial loan investments as of June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Loan Loan Type Principal

Balance Fair



Value Original



LTV Interest



Rate Maturity



Date Extension



Option Collateral Geographic



Location CRE 3 Interest-Only Mezzanine loan $ 90,000 $ 26,934 58 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 9.25% 6/29/2021 None(1) Entertainment and Retail NJ CRE 4 Interest-Only First Mortgage 38,367 37,980 63 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.02% 8/6/2022 A One-Year Extension Retail CT CRE 5 Interest-Only First Mortgage 24,535 24,362 62 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2022 Two One-Year Extensions Hotel NY CRE 6 Interest-Only First Mortgage 13,207 13,114 62 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2022 Two One-Year Extensions Hotel CA CRE 7 Interest-Only First Mortgage 7,259 7,208 62 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2022 Two One-Year Extensions Hotel IL, FL CRE 8 Interest-Only First Mortgage 4,425 4,425 79 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 4.85% 12/6/2022 None Assisted Living Facilities FL SBC 3(2) Interest-Only First Mortgage 14,362 14,398 49 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 4.35% 1/6/2023 None Nursing Facilities CT $ 192,155 $ 128,421

1. CRE 3 is in default and not eligible for an extension. 2. During July 2022, the SBC 3 loan was granted a six month extension through January 6, 2023, with a 25 bps increase in rate and a 25 bps extension fee.

Non-Performing Commercial Loan

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted a broad range of industries in which our commercial loan borrowers operate and could impair their ability to fulfill their financial obligations to us, most significantly retail and hospitality assets. All but the one loan discussed below remain current.

CRE 3 Loan

As of June 30, 2022, the CRE 3 junior mezzanine loan with an outstanding principal balance of $90.0 million secured by a retail facility was non-performing and past its maturity date of June 29, 2021. We received some interest payments on this loan from a reserve that was exhausted in May 2021. We are currently in discussions with the borrower and certain other lenders regarding alternatives to address the situation which might include modifications of loan terms, deferral of payments, and the funding of new advances. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in an outcome in which we would be repaid any amount of the loan and we may suffer further declines in fair value with respect to the mezzanine investment. We could experience a total loss of our investment under various scenarios, which at current levels would result in a $26.9 million reduction in the Company’s book value. Refer to Note 6 – Commercial Loans in the 10-Q for details.

Commercial Real Estate Owned

In February 2022, the Company along with other Hotel REO investors, sold the unencumbered hotel property which was foreclosed on in the third quarter of 2021 for $55.9 million. The Company and the other investors fully recovered their aggregate initial investment of $42.0 million. The Company and the other investors recognized a gain on sale of approximately $12.2 million.

PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING

Financing

The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company’s portfolio financing arrangements as of June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Securities Pledged Repurchase Agreement



Borrowings Weighted Average

Interest Rate on

Borrowings

Outstanding at end

of period Weighted Average

Remaining Maturity

(days) Short-Term Borrowings: Agency RMBS $ 329 1.82 % 32 Non-Agency RMBS(1) 31,628 3.44 % 1 Residential Whole Loans (2) 1,116 4.12 % 26 Residential Bridge Loans (2) 4,166 4.13 % 26 Commercial Loans (2) 6,463 4.73 % 26 Other Securities 2,126 4.09 % 18 Total short term borrowings 45,828 3.72 % 8 Long Term Borrowings: Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility Non-Agency CMBS (1) 55,155 2.28 % 234 Non-Agency RMBS 21,943 2.28 % 307 Other Securities 23,948 2.28 % 308 Subtotal 101,046 2.28 % 267 Residential Whole Loan Facility Residential Whole Loans (2) 344,544 3.61 % 127 Commercial Whole Loan Facility Commercial Loans 63,658 2.64 % 87 Total long term borrowings 509,248 3.23 % 150 Repurchase agreements borrowings $ 555,076 3.27 % 138

1. Includes repurchase agreement borrowings on securities eliminated upon VIE consolidation. 2. Repurchase agreement borrowings on loans owned are through trust certificates. The trust certificates are eliminated in consolidation.

Residential Whole Loan Facility

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $344.5 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 3.61%. The borrowings are secured by $401.5 million in non QM loans.

Commercial Whole Loan Facility

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $63.7 million in borrowings, with a weighted average interest rate of 2.64% under its commercial whole loan facility. The borrowing is secured by loans with an estimated fair market value of $87.1 million as of June 30, 2022. On May 30, 2022, the Company extended the maturity date of the facility to November 4, 2022.

Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility

As of June 30, 2022, the outstanding balance under the Company’s Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS financing facility was $101.0 million with a weighted average interest rate of 2.28%. The borrowing is secured by investments with an estimated fair market value of $161.0 million as of June 30, 2022. On May 2, 2022, the Company extended the maturity date of the facility for one-year to May 2, 2023.

Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes

2022 Notes

As of June 30, 2022, we had $27.0 million of the 2022 Notes outstanding. The 2022 Notes mature on October 1, 2022, unless earlier converted, redeemed, or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity.

2024 Notes

As of June 30, 2022, we had $86.3 million aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes outstanding. The 2024 notes mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity.

Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes

The Company has completed three Residential Whole Loan securitizations. The mortgage-backed notes issued are non-recourse to the Company and effectively finance $793.0 million of Residential Whole Loans.

Arroyo 2019-2

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2019-2 securitization trust at June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal

Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual

Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1 $ 203,885 3.3 % $ 203,885 4/25/2049 Class A-2 10,934 3.5 % 10,934 4/25/2049 Class A-3 17,323 3.8 % 17,323 4/25/2049 Class M-1 25,055 4.8 % 25,055 4/25/2049 257,197 257,197 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Cost N/A 3,056 Total $ 257,197 $ 254,141

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $28.2 million at June 30, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2019-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2020-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2020-1 securitization trust at June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal

Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual



Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1A $ 82,908 1.7 % $ 82,908 3/25/2055 Class A-1B 9,838 2.1 % 9,838 3/25/2055 Class A-2 13,518 2.9 % 13,518 3/25/2055 Class A-3 17,963 3.3 % 17,963 3/25/2055 Class M-1 11,739 4.3 % 11,739 3/25/2055 Subtotal 135,966 135,966 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A 1,788 Total $ 135,966 $ 134,178

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $21.1 million at June 30, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2020-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2022-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2022-1 securitization trust at June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal

Balance Coupon Fair Value Contractual



Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1A $ 223,469 2.5 % $ 211,365 12/25/2056 Class A-1B 82,942 3.3 % 74,912 12/25/2056 Class A-2 21,168 3.6 % 18,250 12/25/2056 Class A-3 28,079 3.7 % 23,241 12/25/2056 Class M-1 17,928 3.7 % 14,000 12/25/2056 Total $ 373,586 $ 341,768

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $32.4 million at June 30, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2022-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Notes

CSMC 2014 USA

The following table summarizes CSMC 2014 USA’s commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company:

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Fair Value Contractual Maturity Class A-1 $ 120,391 3.3 % $ 112,237 9/11/2025 Class A-2 531,700 4.0 % 502,516 9/11/2025 Class B 136,400 4.2 % 125,513 9/11/2025 Class C 94,500 4.3 % 83,954 9/11/2025 Class D 153,950 4.4 % 142,388 9/11/2025 Class E 180,150 4.4 % 141,159 9/11/2025 Class F 153,600 4.4 % 110,014 9/11/2025 Class X-1(1) N/A 0.5 % 12,347 9/11/2025 Class X-2(1) N/A — % 2,572 9/11/2025 $ 1,370,691 $ 1,232,700

1. Class X-1 and X-2 are interest-only classes with notional balances of $652.1 million and $733.5 million as of June 30, 2022, respectively.

The above table does not reflect the portion of the Class F bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The Company’s ownership interest in the Class F bonds represents a controlling financial interest, which resulted in consolidation of the trust. The bond had a fair market value of $10.7 million at June 30, 2022. The securitized debt of the CSMC USA can only be settled with the commercial loan with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022, that serves as collateral for the securitized debt and is non-recourse to the Company.

Derivatives Activity

The following table summarizes the Company’s derivative instruments at June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Other Derivative Instruments Notional Amount Fair Value Credit default swaps, asset $ 2,030 $ 365 TBA securities, asset 100,000 1,383 Total derivative instruments, assets 1,748 Interest rate swaps, liability $ 174,000 $ (1,158 ) Credit default swaps, liability 4,140 (714 ) Total derivative instruments, liabilities (1,872 ) Total derivative instruments, net $ (124 )

DIVIDEND

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we declared a $0.40 dividend per share, generating a dividend yield of approximately 13.2% based on the stock closing price of $12.10 on June 30, 2022, adjusted for the 1-for-10 reverse stock split that occurred in July.

