Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “WMC”) (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2022.

FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

The Company continues to execute on its business strategy to focus on residential real estate investments, completing securitizations of $834.2 million of Residential Whole Loans in the first and third quarters of 2022 (Arroyo 2022-1 and Arroyo 2022-2), which allowed the Company to secure $750.8 million of long-term fixed rate financing.

The Company’s core assets have performed well in 2022, with $216.1 million received from the repayment or paydown of Residential Whole Loans.

In addition, the Company took a series of actions in 2022 to deleverage, build liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet, including the sale of $56.4 million of Non-Agency RMBS and other securities and the repurchase of its outstanding 2022 Notes in full at maturity in October for $26.0 million.

Furthermore, on February 3, 2023, the CRE 3 loan was sold to an unaffiliated third party for $8.8 million, which was equal to the fair value of the loan at December 31, 2022.

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL 2022 RESULTS

GAAP book value per share was $15.70 at December 31, 2022.

Economic book value 1 per share was $17.23 at December 31, 2022.

per share was $17.23 at December 31, 2022. GAAP Net loss attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $828 thousand, or $0.14 per share.

Distributable Earnings 1 of $2.0 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share.

of $2.0 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share. Economic return 1,2 on book value was a negative 1.0% for the quarter.

on book value was a negative 1.0% for the quarter. Economic return 1,2 on economic book value was negative 8.4% for the quarter.

on economic book value was negative 8.4% for the quarter. 1.24% annualized net interest margin 1,3,4 on our investment portfolio.

on our investment portfolio. 2.9x recourse leverage as of December 31, 2022.

On December 21, 2022, the Company declared a fourth quarter common dividend of $0.40 per share.

FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

GAAP Net loss attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $89.1 million, or $14.77 per share.

Distributable earnings 1 of $7.3 million, or $1.20 per basic and diluted share.

of $7.3 million, or $1.20 per basic and diluted share. Economic return on book value 1,2 was negative 46% for the year.

was negative 46% for the year. 1.16% annualized net interest margin 1,3,4 on our investment portfolio.

on our investment portfolio. Declared quarterly common dividends for a total annual common dividend of $1.60 per share, adjusted for the July 2022 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. Refer to pages 16 through 21 for reconciliations. (2) Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of: (i) the total dividends declared; and (ii) the change in book value during the period and dividing by the beginning book value. (3) Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives and the cost of interest rate swaps. (4) Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“In light of challenging market conditions, we continued to focus during the fourth quarter on strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our liquidity,” said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We received approximately $40.0 million from the sale, repayment or paydowns of investments and used these proceeds to further reduce recourse debt.

“Our fourth quarter and full-year financial results reflect the volatility in interest rates and asset prices as well as higher funding costs. For the fourth quarter, our GAAP book value per share declined 3.2% from the prior quarter, while economic book value per share declined 10.5%. We generated lower net interest income during the quarter on a smaller average portfolio and higher interest costs, lower prepayments from our residential portfolio, and stable operating expenses. Consequently, our distributable earnings of $2.0 million, or $0.33 per share, in the fourth quarter, were down $300 thousand from the third quarter.

“We continue to move forward with our strategic review process, and to analyze alternatives that may involve a sale, merger, or other transaction involving the Company. The current market environment for mortgage REITs remains challenging, given the rapid rise in interest rates and the increased potential for an economic retrenchment, which has added complexity to our exploration of strategic partners.”

Greg Handler, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, added, “We continue to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio and increasing our total liquidity. During the quarter, we received payoffs in our residential whole loan portfolio and sold down some of our non-agency residential securities. While spread widening put further pressure on the value of some of our assets, this was more than offset by spread tightening on our residential whole loans. We remain focused on monetizing our commercial holdings in a disciplined manner in order to continue strengthening our balance sheet and improving our liquidity.”

2022 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS

The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:

For the Three Months Ended GAAP Results ($’s in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net interest income $ 4,771 $ 5,699 $ 6,235 $ 4,283 Other income (loss): Realized gain (loss), net (3,118 ) (35 ) (45,661 ) 12,145 Unrealized gain (loss), net 2,427 (43,582 ) 16,185 (38,903 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (381 ) 4,882 4,781 6,936 Other, net 105 (61 ) (46 ) (145 ) Other Income (loss) (967 ) (38,796 ) (24,741 ) (19,967 ) Total expenses 4,743 6,645 3,927 6,497 Income (loss) before income taxes (938 ) (39,742 ) (22,433 ) (22,181 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (105 ) 266 (46 ) 56 Net income (loss) (833 ) (40,008 ) (22,387 ) (22,237 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (5 ) 2 — 3,616 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities $ (828 ) $ (40,010 ) $ (22,387 ) $ (25,853 ) Net income (loss) per common share – basic/diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (6.63 ) $ (3.71 ) $ (4.30 ) Non-GAAP Results Distributable earnings(1) $ 2,018 $ 2,250 $ 2,650 $ 379 Distributable earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted(2) $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.06 Weighted average yield(3)(4) 5.02 % 4.70 % 4.30 % 3.74 % Effective cost of funds(4) 4.46 % 3.90 % 3.60 % 3.41 % Annualized net interest margin(3)(4) 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 0.85 %

(1) For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Distributable Earnings, refer to page 16 of this press release. (2) Presentation adjusted for effect of 1-for-10 reverse stock split subsequent to 6/30/2022. (3) Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives. (4) Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $2.4 billion. The following table presents information regarding the Company’s investment portfolio as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Investment



Type Balance at



December



31, 2021 Purchases Loan



Modification/Capitalized



Interest Principal Payments



and Basis Recovery Proceeds from



Sales Transfers



to REO Realized



Gain/(Loss) Unrealized



Gain/(loss) Premium



and discount



amortization,



net Balance at



December



31, 2022 Agency RMBS and Agency RMBS IOs $ 1,172 $ — N/A $ (103 ) $ — N/A $ — $ (302 ) $ — $ 767 Non-Agency RMBS 27,769 39,952 N/A (1,011 ) (31,790 ) N/A (2,396 ) (9,197 ) 359 23,686 Non-Agency CMBS 105,358 — N/A (6,554 ) (10,152 ) N/A (43,935 ) 40,104 615 85,436 Other securities(1) 51,648 — N/A — (14,485 ) N/A (2,252 ) (7,923 ) 274 27,262 Total MBS and other securities 185,947 39,952 N/A (7,668 ) (56,427 ) N/A (48,583 ) 22,682 1,248 137,151 Residential Whole Loans 1,023,502 411,919 96 (216,135 ) (11,736 ) (2,256 ) (101 ) (108,207 ) (5,937 ) 1,091,145 Residential Bridge Loans 5,428 — — (2,670 ) — — — 91 — 2,849 Commercial Loans 130,572 — — (20,593 ) — — — (19,977 ) — 90,002 Securitized commercial loans 1,355,808 — — — — — — (297,343 ) 26,638 1,085,103 REO $ 43,607 $ — $ — $ — $ (55,573 ) $ 2,255 $ 11,966 $ — $ — $ 2,255 Total Investments $ 2,744,864 $ 451,871 $ 96 $ (247,066 ) $ (123,736 ) $ (1 ) $ (36,718 ) $ (402,754 ) $ 21,949 $ 2,408,505

(1) At December 31, 2022 other securities include GSE Credit Risk Transfer securities with an estimated fair value of $22.3 million and student loans ABS with a fair value of $4.9 million.

Portfolio Characteristics

Residential Real Estate Investments

The Company’s focus on residential real estate related investments includes but is not limited to non-qualified residential whole loans (“Non-QM Loans”), non-agency RMBS, and other related assets. The Company believes this focus allows it to address attractive market opportunities.

Residential Whole Loans

The Company’s Residential Whole Loans generally have low loan-to-value ratios (“LTV’s”) and are comprised of 2,938 Non-QM adjustable rate mortgages and five investor fixed rate mortgages. The following table presents certain information about our Residential Whole-Loans investment portfolio as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Weighted Average Current Coupon Rate Number of Loans Principal



Balance Original LTV Original



FICO Score(1) Expected



Life (years) Contractual



Maturity



(years) Coupon



Rate 2.01% – 3.00% 39 $ 22,277 66.3 % 758 8.9 28.3 2.9 % 3.01% – 4.00% 402 214,402 66.3 % 759 7.3 28.5 3.7 % 4.01% – 5.00% 1,337 453,811 64.1 % 749 5.5 26.0 4.6 % 5.01% – 6.00% 901 363,197 65.6 % 742 4.7 26.7 5.4 % 6.01% – 7.00% 249 105,933 69.9 % 742 3.6 28.4 6.4 % 7.01% – 8.00% 15 5,681 75.2 % 730 3.0 29.2 7.4 % Total 2,943 $ 1,165,301 65.6 % 748 5.5 27.0 4.8 %

(1) The original FICO score is not available for 231 loans with a principal balance of approximately $76.6 million at December 31, 2022. We have excluded these loans from the weighted average.

The following table presents the aging of the Residential Whole Loans as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Residential Whole Loans No of Loans Principal Fair Value Current 2,910 $ 1,147,412 $ 1,074,409 1-30 days 14 6,983 6,678 31-60 days — — — 61-90 days 6 2,165 2,032 90+ days 13 8,741 8,026 Total 2,943 $ 1,165,301 $ 1,091,145

Non-Agency RMBS

The following table presents the fair value and weighted average purchase price for each of our Non-agency RMBS categories, including IOs accounted for as derivatives, together with certain of their respective underlying loan collateral attributes and current performance metrics as of December 31, 2022 (fair value dollars in thousands):

Weighted Average Category Fair Value Purchase



Price Life (Years) Original LTV Original



FICO 60+ Day



Delinquent 6-Month



CPR Prime $ 12,000 $ 79.78 11.9 67.8 % 748 1.2 % 17.9 % Alt-A 11,687 50.30 17.3 81.3 % 661 17.5 % 8.0 % Total $ 23,687 $ 65.24 14.5 74.5 % 705 9.2 % 13.0 %

Commercial Real Estate Investments

Non-Agency CMBS

The following table presents certain characteristics of our Non-Agency CMBS portfolio as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Principal Weighted Average Type Vintage Balance Fair Value Life (Years) Original LTV Conduit: 2006-2009 $ 69 $ 67 0.6 88.7 % 2010-2020 14,982 10,414 6.0 62.3 % 15,051 10,481 6.0 62.5 % Single Asset: 2010-2020 94,215 74,954 1.1 65.3 % Total $ 109,266 $ 85,435 1.7 65.0 %

Commercial Loans

The following table presents our commercial loan investments as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Loan Loan Type Principal



Balance Fair Value Original



LTV Interest Rate Maturity



Date Extension



Option Collateral Geographic



Location CRE 3 Interest-Only Mezzanine loan $ 90,000 $ 8,777 58 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 9.25% 6/29/2021 None(1) Entertainment and Retail NJ CRE 4(2) Interest-Only First Mortgage 22,204 22,050 63 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.02% 8/6/2025(2) None Retail CT CRE 5 Interest-Only First Mortgage 24,535 24,433 62 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2023 (3) None Hotel NY CRE 6 Interest-Only First Mortgage 13,207 13,151 62 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2023 (3) None Hotel CA CRE 7 Interest-Only First Mortgage 7,259 7,229 62 % 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2023 (3) None Hotel IL, FL SBC 3(4) Interest-Only First Mortgage 14,362 14,362 49 % One-Month LIBOR plus 4.35% 1/6/2023 None Nursing Facilities CT $ 171,567 $ 90,002

(1) At December 31, 2022, CRE 3 was in default and was not eligible for extension. On February 3, 2023, it was sold to an unaffiliated third party for its fair value as of December 31, 2022. (2) CRE 4 was granted a 3 year extension through August 6, 2025, with a principal pay down of $16.2 million. (3) CRE 5, 6, and 7 were each granted a one-year extension through November 6, 2023. (4) During July 2022, the SBC 3 loan was granted a six month extension through January 6, 2023, with a 25 bps increase in rate and a 25 bps extension fee. Subsequently, in January 2023, the SBC 3 loan was partially paid down by $750 thousand and was granted another extension through August 4, 2023 with a 50 bps extension fee.

Commercial Loan Payoffs

On September 16, 2022, CRE 8, which had an outstanding principal balance of $4.4 million collateralized by assisted living facilities, was paid off in full.

CRE 3 Loan

As of December 31, 2022, the CRE 3 junior mezzanine loan with an outstanding principal balance of $90.0 million was non-performing and past its maturity date of June 29, 2021. On October 25, 2022, the senior mezzanine lender notified the Company that it had consummated a strict foreclosure under the Uniform Commercial Code of its equity interest in the mortgage borrower, which had the effect of foreclosing out the Company’s subordinate pledge of equity in the retail facility that served as collateral for the junior mezzanine loan. As a result, as of December 31, 2022, the Company’s junior mezzanine loan remained outstanding but without the benefit of the primary collateral supporting the loan.

As a result of the foreclosure noted above, the Company marked down the value of its investment in the CRE 3 junior mezzanine loan from $26.9 million at June 30, 2022 to $8.8 million at September 30, 2022. On February 3, 2023, the CRE 3 loan was sold to an unaffiliated third party for its fair value at December 31, 2022 of $8.8 million.

Commercial Real Estate Owned

In February 2022, the Company along with other Hotel REO investors, sold the unencumbered hotel property which was foreclosed on in the third quarter of 2021 for $55.9 million. The Company and the other investors fully recovered their aggregate initial investment of $42.0 million. The Company and other investors recognized a gain on the sale of approximately $12.2 million.

PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING

Financing

The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company’s portfolio financing arrangements as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Securities Pledged Repurchase



Agreement



Borrowings Weighted Average



Interest Rate on



Borrowings



Outstanding at end



of period Weighted Average



Remaining



Maturity



(days) Short Term Borrowings: Agency RMBS $ 293 4.78 % 32 Non-Agency RMBS(1) 48,237 7.50 % 26 Residential Whole Loans(2) — — % 0 Residential Bridge Loans(2) — — % 0 Commercial Loans(2) — — % 0 Other securities 1,776 7.09 % 17 Total short-term borrowings 50,306 7.47 % 26 Long Term Borrowings: Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility Non-Agency CMBS(1) 55,154 6.30 % 122 Non-Agency RMBS 19,129 6.30 % 122 Other Securities 16,863 6.30 % 122 Subtotal 91,146 6.30 % 122 Residential Whole Loan Facility Residential Whole Loans(2) 3,633 6.66 % 298 Commercial Whole Loan Facility Commercial Loans 48,032 6.13 % 307 Total long-term borrowings 142,811 6.25 % 189 Repurchase agreements borrowings $ 193,117 6.57 % 146

(1) Includes repurchase agreement borrowings on securities eliminated upon VIE consolidation. (2) Repurchase agreement borrowings on loans owned are through trust certificates. The trust certificates are eliminated in consolidation.

Residential Whole Loan Facility

The facility was recently extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on October 25, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%, with a SOFR floor of 0.25%. We finance our Non-QM Residential Whole Loans held in RMI 2015 Trust under this facility. As of December 31, 2022, the Company has outstanding borrowings of $3.6 million. The borrowings are secured by $3.2 million in Non-QM loans and one REO property with a carrying value of $2.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Commercial Whole Loan Facility

The facility was recently extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on November 3, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%. As of December 31, 2022, the outstanding balance under this facility was $48.0 million. The borrowing is secured by the performing commercial loans that are held in CRE LLC, with an estimated fair market value of $66.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility

The facility was extended on May 2, 2022 and matures on May 2, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.00%. As of December 31, 2022, the outstanding balance under this facility was $91.1 million. The borrowing is secured by investments with an estimated fair market value of $129.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes

2022 Notes

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had repaid in full the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2022 Notes upon their maturity on October 1, 2022.

2024 Notes

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $86.3 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2024 Notes. The 2024 Notes mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed by the holders pursuant to their terms or repurchased by us, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity.

Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had completed four Residential Whole Loan securitizations. The mortgage-backed notes are non-recourse to the Company and effectively financed $1.1 billion of Residential Whole Loans as of December 31, 2022.

Arroyo 2019-2

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2019-2 securitization trust at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual



Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1 $ 168,131 3.3 % $ 168,131 4/25/2049 Class A-2 9,017 3.5 % 9,017 4/25/2049 Class A-3 14,286 3.8 % 14,286 4/25/2049 Class M-1 25,055 4.8 % 25,055 4/25/2049 Subtotal $ 216,489 $ 216,489 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A 2,604 Total $ 216,489 $ 213,885

The Company retained the subordinate bonds, and these bonds had a fair market value of $27.0 million on December 31, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2019-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2020-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2020-1 securitization trust at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual



Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1A $ 74,425 1.7 % $ 74,425 3/25/2055 Class A-1B 8,831 2.1 % 8,831 3/25/2055 Class A-2 13,518 2.9 % 13,518 3/25/2055 Class A-3 17,963 3.3 % 17,963 3/25/2055 Class M-1 11,739 4.3 % 11,739 3/25/2055 Subtotal 126,476 126,476 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A 1,542 Total $ 126,476 $ 124,934

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $19.3 million at December 31, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2020-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2022-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2022-1 securitization trust at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual



Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1A $ 212,307 2.5 % $ 194,438 12/25/2056 Class A-1B 82,942 3.3 % 73,259 12/25/2056 Class A-2 21,168 3.6 % 17,054 12/25/2056 Class A-3 28,079 3.7 % 21,308 12/25/2056 Class M-1 17,928 3.7 % 12,160 12/25/2056 Subtotal 362,424 318,219 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A — Total $ 362,424 $ 318,219

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $33.1 million at December 31, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2022-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2022-2

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2022-2 securitization trust at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual



Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1 $ 267,533 5.0 % $ 260,217 7/25/2057 Class A-2 22,773 5.0 % 21,983 7/25/2057 Class A-3 27,749 5.0 % 26,619 7/25/2057 Class M-1 17,694 5.0 % 15,216 7/25/2057 Subtotal 335,749 324,035 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A — Total $ 335,749 $ 324,035

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $40.2 million at December 31, 2022. The retained Arroyo 2022-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Notes

CSMC 2014 USA

The following table summarizes CSMC 2014 USA’s commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company:

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Fair Value Contractual Maturity Class A-1 $ 120,391 3.3 % $ 108,591 9/11/2025 Class A-2 531,700 4.0 % 477,678 9/11/2025 Class B 136,400 4.2 % 115,782 9/11/2025 Class C 94,500 4.3 % 76,304 9/11/2025 Class D 153,950 4.4 % 113,229 9/11/2025 Class E 180,150 4.4 % 99,858 9/11/2025 Class F 153,600 4.4 % 77,242 9/11/2025 Class X-1(1) n/a 0.7 % 7,430 9/11/2025 Class X-2(1) n/a 0.2 % 1,497 9/11/2025 $ 1,370,691 $ 1,077,611

(1) Class X-1 and X-2 are interest-only classes with notional balances of $652.1 million and $733.5 million as of December 31, 2022, respectively.

The above table does not reflect the portion of the class F bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The Company’s ownership interest in the F bonds represents a controlling financial interest, which resulted in the consolidation of the trust during the quarter. The bond had a fair market value of $7.5 million on December 31, 2022. The securitized debt of the CSMC USA can only be settled with the commercial loan with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022, that serves as collateral and is non-recourse to the Company.

Derivatives Activity

The following table summarizes the Company’s other derivative instruments at December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Other Derivative Instruments Notional Amount Fair Value Interest rate swaps, asset $ 60,000 $ 1 Other derivative instruments, assets 1 Interest rate swaps, liability 98,000 (61 ) Total other derivative instruments, liabilities (61 ) Total other derivative instruments, net $ (60 )

