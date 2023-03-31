Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow, Friday, May 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “WMC”) (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

BUSINESS UPDATE

The Company continues to execute on its business strategy to focus on residential real estate investments and to take actions to strengthen its balance sheet:

  • For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company received $36.6 million from the repayment or paydown of Commercial Whole Loans, Non-Agency CMBS, and Other Securities;
  • For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company received $30.7 million from the sale or repayment of Residential Whole Loans, and Non-Agency RMBS; and
  • On May 2, 2023, the Company secured a new financing facility for its Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS portfolios, maturing in May 2024, with an initial amount outstanding of $60.0 million.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The rising and volatile interest rate environment negatively impacted our first quarter GAAP financial results. Key measures for the quarter were as follows:

  • GAAP book value per share was $16.46 at March 31, 2023.
  • Economic book value(1) per share of $17.54at March 31, 2023.
  • GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $6.6 million, or $1.07 per share.
  • Distributable Earnings(1) of $2.2 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share.
  • Economic return(1)(2) on book value was 7.1% for the quarter.
  • Economic return(1)(2) on economic book value was 3.83% for the quarter.
  • 1.39% annualized net interest margin(1)(3)(4) on our investment portfolio.
  • 2.6x recourse leverage as of March 31, 2023.
  • On March 30, 2023, we declared a first quarter common dividend of $0.35 per share.
 

(1)

Non-GAAP measure. Refer to pages 15 through 18 of this press release for reconciliations.

(2)

Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of; (i) the total dividends declared, and (ii) the change in book value during the period, divided by beginning book value.

(3)

Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives.

(4)

Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“During the first quarter, we remained focused on strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our liquidity as the volatility in the equity and fixed income markets continued, and was further punctuated by the news of the two high profile bank failures,” said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Despite this, our first quarter results improved sequentially from the fourth quarter, driven by higher earnings and improved asset prices across most of our portfolio. We also received approximately $67.3 million from the sale of, repayment or paydowns of investments and used the majority of these proceeds to further reduce recourse debt.

“For the first quarter, our GAAP book value per share increased 4.8% from the prior quarter, while economic book value per share increased 1.8%. We generated higher net interest income during the quarter, driven by a higher net interest margin and increased income from our interest rate swap positions, while our operating expenses declined sequentially from the prior quarter. Consequently, our distributable earnings of $2.2 million, or $0.36 per share, in the first quarter, were up approximately $200 thousand, or 7.8%, from the fourth quarter and exceeded the $0.35 per share dividend that we declared for the quarter.

“In March, we made the decision to reset our quarterly dividend to better reflect our near-term earnings power as we continue to reposition the portfolio. As we make further progress, we will reassess the level of the dividend based on a number of factors, including the future earnings power of the portfolio and the expected level of taxable income.

“Last August, we embarked upon a process to review strategic alternatives for the Company as the best path forward towards unlocking shareholder value. The market environment for mortgage REITs over the last several quarters has been remarkably challenging, with record levels of interest rate volatility and increasing risks to economic growth. This has added complexity to our exploration of strategic partners. As fellow shareholders, we are committed to concluding this process as quickly and responsibly as we can, and we will provide an update at the appropriate time.”

Greg Handler, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, added, “We remained focused on maximizing the value of our portfolio and increasing our total liquidity. During the quarter, we received payoffs in our residential whole loan and non-agency CMBS portfolios while also rotating some of our holdings in residential credit securities. In addition, we sold our interest in the junior mezzanine loan that had been on non-accrual, receiving proceeds of $8.8 million, its fair value at year-end. While spread widening put further pressure on the value of some of our commercial assets, this was more than offset by spread tightening on our residential whole loans and securities. We continue to focus on monetizing our commercial holdings in a disciplined manner with the ongoing goal of strengthening our balance sheet and improving our liquidity.”

OPERATING RESULTS

The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

GAAP Results

 

($ in thousands)

Net Interest Income

 

$

4,355

 

 

$

4,771

 

Other Income (Loss):

 

 

 

 

Realized gain (loss), net

 

 

(82,818

)

 

 

(3,118

)

Unrealized gain (loss), net

 

 

90,316

 

 

 

2,427

 

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

 

 

(950

)

 

 

(381

)

Other, net

 

 

57

 

 

 

105

 

Other Income (Loss)

 

 

6,605

 

 

 

(967

)

Total Expenses

 

 

4,380

 

 

 

4,743

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

6,580

 

 

 

(938

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

12

 

 

 

(105

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

6,568

 

 

$

(833

)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

1

 

 

 

(5

)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities

 

$

6,567

 

 

$

(828

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted

 

$

1.07

 

 

$

(0.14

)

Non-GAAP Results

 

 

 

 

Distributable Earnings(1)

 

$

2,174

 

 

$

2,018

 

Distributable Earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.33

 

Weighted average yield(2)(3)

 

 

5.29

%

 

 

5.02

%

Effective cost of funds(3)

 

 

4.31

%

 

 

4.46

%

Annualized net interest margin(2)(3)

 

 

1.39

%

 

 

1.24

%
 

(1) For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Distributable Earnings, refer to page 15 of this press release.

(2) Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives.

(3) Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $2.4 billion. The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our portfolio by investment category as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Investment Type

Balance at December 31, 2022

Purchases

Loan Modification

/Capitalized Interest

Principal Payments

and Basis

Recovery

Proceeds

from

Sales

Transfers

to REO

Realized Gain/(Loss)

Unrealized Gain/(loss)

Premium and

discount

amortization,

net

Balance at

March 31,

2023

Agency RMBS and Agency RMBS IOs

$

767

 

$

 

 

N/A

 

$

4

 

$

 

 

N/A

 

$

 

$

66

 

$

 

$

837

Non-Agency RMBS

 

23,687

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

(131

)

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

948

 

 

(53

)

 

24,451

 

Non-Agency CMBS

 

85,435

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

(20,252

)

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

(2

)

 

(2,815

)

 

316

 

 

62,682

 

Other securities(1)

 

27,262

 

 

4,714

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

(6,630

)

 

N/A

 

 

(1,565

)

 

1,178

 

 

(102

)

 

24,857

 

Total MBS and other securities

 

137,151

 

 

4,714

 

 

N/A

 

 

(20,379

)

 

(6,630

)

 

N/A

 

 

(1,567

)

 

(623

)

 

161

 

 

112,827

 

Residential Whole Loans

 

1,091,145

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

(30,514

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,500

 

 

(721

)

 

1,074,417

 

Residential Bridge Loans

 

2,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

(75

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

2,782

 

Commercial Loans

 

90,002

 

 

 

 

 

 

(930

)

 

(8,776

)

 

 

 

(81,223

)

 

80,055

 

 

54

 

 

79,182

 

Securitized commercial loans

 

1,085,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,036

)

 

7,157

 

 

1,088,224

 

Real Estate Owned

 

2,255

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

(28

)

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

2,255

 

Total Investments

$

2,408,505

$

4,714

$

7

$

(51,898

)

$

(15,378

)

$

$

(82,818

)

$

89,904

 

$

6,651

 

$

2,359,687

 
 

(1) At March 31, 2023 other securities include GSE Credit Risk Transfer Securities with an estimated fair value of $23.6 million and Student Loan ABS with a fair value of $1.2 million.

Portfolio Characteristics

Residential Real Estate Investments

The Company’s focus on residential real estate related investments includes but is not limited to non-qualified residential whole loans (“Non-QM Loans”), non-agency RMBS, and other related assets. The Company believes this focus allows it to address attractive market opportunities.

Residential Whole Loans

The Company’s Residential Whole Loans have low LTVs and are comprised of 2,892 adjustable and fixed rate Non-QM and investor mortgages. The following table presents certain information about our Residential Whole Loans investment portfolio at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average

Current Coupon Rate

 

Number of Loans

 

Principal

Balance

 

Original LTV

 

Original

FICO Score(1)

 

Expected

Life (years)

 

Contractual

Maturity

(years)

 

Coupon

Rate

2.01% – 3.00%

 

39

 

$

22,148

 

66.3%

 

758

 

8.9

 

28.1

 

2.9%

3.01% – 4.00%

 

369

 

 

203,837

 

 

66.9%

 

760

 

 

6.8

 

 

28.5

 

 

3.7%

4.01% – 5.00%

 

1,307

 

 

440,632

 

 

64.2%

 

749

 

 

5.1

 

 

25.8

 

 

4.6%

5.01% – 6.00%

 

910

 

 

358,242

 

 

65.4%

 

742

 

 

4.3

 

 

26.4

 

 

5.5%

6.01% – 7.00%

 

252

 

 

104,334

 

 

69.6%

 

742

 

 

3.3

 

 

28.1

 

 

6.4%

7.01% – 8.00%

 

15

 

 

5,601

 

 

75.3%

 

730

 

 

2.9

 

 

29.0

 

 

7.4%

Total

 

2,892

 

 

1,134,794

 

 

65.7%

 

749

 

 

5.1

 

 

26.7

 

 

4.8%
 

(1) The original FICO score is not available for 226 loans with a principal balance of approximately $73.9 million at March 31, 2023. We have excluded these loans from the weighted average.

The following table presents the aging of the Residential Whole Loans as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

 

 

Residential Whole Loans

 

 

No of

Loans

 

Principal

 

Fair Value

Current

 

2,855

 

$

1,113,695

 

$

1,054,337

1-30 days

 

21

 

 

 

11,711

 

 

 

11,358

 

31-60 days

 

4

 

 

 

1,427

 

 

 

1,298

 

61-90 days

 

1

 

 

 

934

 

 

 

874

 

90+ days

 

11

 

 

 

7,027

 

 

 

6,550

 

Total

 

2,892

 

 

$

1,134,794

 

 

$

1,074,417

 

Non-Agency RMBS

The following table presents the fair value and weighted average purchase price for each of our Non-agency RMBS categories, including IOs accounted for as derivatives, together with certain of their respective underlying loan collateral attributes and current performance metrics as of March 31, 2023 (fair value dollars in thousands):

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average

Category

 

Fair Value

 

Purchase

Price

 

Life (Years)

 

Original LTV

 

Original

FICO

 

60+ Day

Delinquent

 

CPR

Prime

 

$

12,103

 

$

80.82

 

8.9

 

67.6%

 

747

 

1.1%

 

16.5%

Alt-A

 

 

12,348

 

 

 

48.89

 

 

16.7

 

 

81.3%

 

661

 

 

17.5%

 

8.0%

Total

 

$

24,451

 

 

$

64.69

 

 

12.9

 

 

74.6%

 

704

 

 

9.4%

 

12.2%

Commercial Real Estate Investments

Non-Agency CMBS

The following table presents certain characteristics of our Non-Agency CMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

 

 

 

 

Principal

 

 

 

Weighted Average

Type

 

Vintage

 

Balance

 

Fair Value

 

Life (Years)

 

Original LTV

Conduit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2006-2009

 

$

68

 

$

67

 

0.6

 

88.7%

 

 

2010-2020

 

 

14,982

 

 

 

10,087

 

 

5.6

 

 

62.5%

 

 

 

 

 

15,050

 

 

 

10,154

 

 

5.5

 

 

62.7%

Single Asset:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2010-2020

 

 

73,940

 

 

 

52,528

 

 

1.6

 

 

66.0%

Total

 

 

 

$

88,990

 

 

$

62,682

 

 

2.2

 

 

65.4%

Commercial Loans

The following table presents our commercial loan investments as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Loan

Loan Type

Principal

Balance

Fair Value

Original

LTV

Interest

Rate

Maturity

Date

Extension

Option

Collateral

Geographic

Location

CRE 4

Interest-Only

First Mortgage

 

22,204

 

22,033

63%

1-Month

SOFR plus

3.38%

8/6/2025(1)

None

Retail

CT

CRE 5

Interest-Only

First Mortgage

 

24,535

 

 

23,804

 

62%

1-Month

LIBOR plus

3.75%

11/6/2023(2)

One – 12

month

extension

Hotel

NY

CRE 6

Interest-Only

First Mortgage

 

13,207

 

 

12,813

 

62%

1-Month

LIBOR plus

3.75%

11/6/2023(2)

One – 12

month

extension

Hotel

CA

CRE 7

Interest-Only

First Mortgage

 

7,259

 

 

7,042

 

62%

1-Month

LIBOR plus

3.75%

11/6/2023(2)

One – 12

month

extension

Hotel

IL, FL

SBC 3(3)

Interest-Only

First Mortgage

 

13,500

 

 

13,490

 

49%

1-Month

LIBOR plus

5.00%

5/5/2023

One – 3

month

extension

Nursing

Facilities

CT

 

 

$

80,705

 

$

79,182

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

(1) CRE 4 was granted a three-year extension through August 6, 2025, with a principal pay down of $16.2 million.

(2) CRE 5, 6, and 7 were each granted one-year extensions through November 6, 2023.

(3) In January 2023, the SBC 3 loan was partially paid down by $862 thousand to bring the unpaid principal balance to $13.5 million, and extended the maturity date through May 5, 2023 for a 50 bps extension fee and an increased margin from 4.47% to 5.00%. Borrower may, at its option, extend the above Maturity Date for an additional period of three months through August 4, 2023, with an additional required paydown of $750 thousand and an increased margin from 5.00% to 5.50%.

Commercial Loan Payoffs

On February 3, 2023, the CRE 3 loan was sold to an unaffiliated third party for its fair value at December 31, 2022 of $8.8 million. At the time of sale, the Company recognized a realized loss of $81.2 million and a related reversal of unrealized loss of the same amount.

PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING

Financing

The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company’s portfolio financing arrangements as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Securities Pledged

 

Repurchase Agreement

Borrowings

 

Weighted Average

Interest Rate on

Borrowings

Outstanding at end

of period

 

Weighted Average

Remaining Maturity

(days)

Short-Term Borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agency RMBS

 

$

284

 

5.63%

 

31

Non-Agency RMBS(1)

 

 

38,842

 

 

7.96%

 

116

 

Residential Whole Loans(2)

 

 

 

 

—%

 

0

 

Residential Bridge Loans(2)

 

 

 

 

—%

 

0

 

Commercial Loans(2)

 

 

 

 

—%

 

0

 

Other Securities

 

 

 

 

—%

 

0

 

Total short term borrowings

 

 

39,126

 

 

7.94%

 

115

 

Long Term Borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Agency CMBS(1)

 

 

44,443

 

 

6.74%

 

32

 

Non-Agency RMBS

 

 

19,129

 

 

6.82%

 

32

 

Other Securities

 

 

16,962

 

 

6.83%

 

32

 

Subtotal

 

 

80,534

 

 

6.78%

 

32

 

Residential Whole Loan Facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential Whole Loans(2)

 

 

3,598

 

 

7.17%

 

208

 

Commercial Whole Loan Facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial Loans

 

 

48,032

 

 

6.81%

 

217

 

Total long term borrowings

 

 

132,164

 

 

6.80%

 

104

 

Repurchase agreements borrowings

 

$

171,290

 

 

7.06%

 

107

 
 

(1) Includes repurchase agreement borrowings on securities eliminated upon VIE consolidation.

(2) Repurchase agreement borrowings on loans owned are through trust certificates. The trust certificates are eliminated in consolidation.

Residential Whole Loan Facility

The facility was extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on October 25, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%, with a SOFR floor of 0.25%. We finance our Non-QM Residential Whole Loans held in RMI 2015 Trust under this facility. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $3.6 million. The borrowings are secured by $3.4 million in non-QM loans and one REO property with a carrying value of $2.3 million as of March 31, 2023.

Commercial Whole Loan Facility

The facility was extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on November 3, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%. As of March 31, 2023, the outstanding balance under this facility was $48.0 million. The borrowing is secured by the performing commercial loans that are held in CRE LLC, with an estimated fair market value of $65.7 million as of March 31, 2023.

Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility

The facility was extended on May 2, 2022 and matured on May 2, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.00%. As of March 31, 2023, the outstanding balance under this facility was $80.5 million. The borrowing is secured by investments with an estimated fair market value of $108.5 million as of March 31, 2023.

On May 2, 2023, the Company secured a new financing facility for its Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS portfolios, maturing in May 2024, with an initial amount outstanding of $60.0 million.

Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes

2024 Notes

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $86.3 million aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes outstanding. The 2024 Notes mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity.

Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes

As of March 31, 2023, the Company has completed four Residential Whole Loan securitizations. The mortgage-backed notes issued are non-recourse to the Company and effectively finance $1.1 billion of Residential Whole Loans as of March 31, 2023.

Arroyo 2019-2

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2019-2 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Classes

Principal Balance

Coupon

Carrying Value

Contractual

Maturity

Offered Notes:

 

 

 

 

Class A-1

$

159,413

3.3%

$

159,413

4/25/2049

Class A-2

 

8,549

 

3.5%

 

8,549

 

4/25/2049

Class A-3

 

13,545

 

3.8%

 

13,545

 

4/25/2049

Class M-1

 

25,055

 

4.8%

 

25,055

 

4/25/2049

 

 

206,562

 

 

 

206,562

 

 

Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Cost

 

N/A

 

 

 

2,382

 

 

Total

$

206,562

 

 

$

204,180

 

 

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $31.5 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2019-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2020-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2020-1 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Classes

Principal Balance

Coupon

Carrying Value

Contractual

Maturity

Offered Notes:

 

 

 

 

Class A-1A

$

71,442

1.7%

$

71,442

3/25/2055

Class A-1B

 

8,477

 

2.1%

 

8,477

 

3/25/2055

Class A-2

 

13,518

 

2.9%

 

13,518

 

3/25/2055

Class A-3

 

17,963

 

3.3%

 

17,963

 

3/25/2055

Class M-1

 

11,739

 

4.3%

 

11,739

 

3/25/2055

Subtotal

 

123,139

 

 

 

123,139

 

 

Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs

 

N/A

 

 

 

1,421

 

 

Total

$

123,139

 

 

$

121,718

 

 

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $21.3 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2020-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2022-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2022-1 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Classes

Principal Balance

Coupon

Fair Value

Contractual

Maturity

Offered Notes:

 

 

 

 

Class A-1A

$

207,475

2.5%

$

190,278

12/25/2056

Class A-1B

 

82,942

 

3.3%

 

73,339

 

12/25/2056

Class A-2

 

21,168

 

3.6%

 

17,002

 

12/25/2056

Class A-3

 

28,079

 

3.7%

 

20,975

 

12/25/2056

Class M-1

 

17,928

 

3.7%

 

12,649

 

12/25/2056

Total

$

357,592

 

 

$

314,243

 

 

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $35.4 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2022-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2022-2

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2022-2 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Classes

Principal Balance

Coupon

Fair Value

Contractual

Maturity

Offered Notes:

 

 

 

 

Class A-1

$

260,794

5.0%

$

254,516

7/25/2057

Class A-2

 

22,199

 

5.0%

 

21,549

 

7/25/2057

Class A-3

 

27,050

 

5.0%

 

25,947

 

7/25/2057

Class M-1

 

17,694

 

5.0%

 

15,808

 

7/25/2057

Subtotal

 

327,737

 

 

 

317,820

 

 

Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

327,737

 

 

$

317,820

 

 

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $39.3 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2022-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Notes

CSMC 2014 USA

The following table summarizes CSMC 2014 USA’s commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company:

Classes

Principal Balance

Coupon

Fair Value

Contractual

Maturity

Class A-1

$

120,391

3.3%

$

109,142

9/11/2025

Class A-2

 

531,700

 

4.0%

 

482,927

 

9/11/2025

Class B

 

136,400

 

4.2%

 

117,660

 

9/11/2025

Class C

 

94,500

 

4.3%

 

77,566

 

9/11/2025

Class D

 

153,950

 

4.4%

 

115,780

 

9/11/2025

Class E

 

180,150

 

4.4%

 

99,911

 

9/11/2025

Class F

 

153,600

 

4.4%

 

70,434

 

9/11/2025

Class X-1(1)

 

n/a

 

0.7%

 

6,604

 

9/11/2025

Class X-2(1)

 

n/a

 

0.2%

 

1,368

 

9/11/2025

 

$

1,370,691

 

 

$

1,081,392

 

 
 

(1) Class X-1 and X-2 are interest-only classes with notional balances of $652.1 million and $733.5 million as of March 31, 2023, respectively.

The above table does not reflect the portion of the Class F bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The Company’s ownership interest in the Class F bonds represents a controlling financial interest, which resulted in consolidation of the trust. The bond had a fair market value of $6.8 million at March 31, 2023. The securitized debt of the CSMC USA can only be settled with the commercial loan with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $1.4 billion at March 31, 2023, that serves as collateral for the securitized debt and is non-recourse to the Company.

Derivatives Activity

The following table summarizes the Company’s derivative instruments at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Other Derivative Instruments

 

Notional Amount

 

Fair Value

Interest rate swaps, asset

 

$

 

 

$

 

Credit default swaps, asset

 

$

 

 

$

 

TBA securities, asset

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other derivative instruments, assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate swaps, liability

 

$

82,000

 

$

(121

)

Credit default swaps, liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

TBA securities, liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other derivative instruments, liabilities

 

 

 

 

(121

)

Total other derivative instruments, net

 

 

 

$

(121

)

DIVIDEND

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company declared a $0.35 dividend per share, generating a dividend yield of approximately 15.3% based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock of $9.13 on March 31, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast tomorrow, May 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to discuss financial results for the first quarter 2023.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 235-9914 from the United States, or (412) 902-4115 from outside the United States and referencing “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation.” Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178678/f95724dfb2 and enter in their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call tomorrow.

A telephone replay will be available through May 12, 2023 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, or (412) 317-0088 from outside the United States, and entering conference ID 8358648.

