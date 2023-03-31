Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow, Friday, May 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “WMC”) (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

BUSINESS UPDATE

The Company continues to execute on its business strategy to focus on residential real estate investments and to take actions to strengthen its balance sheet:

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company received $36.6 million from the repayment or paydown of Commercial Whole Loans, Non-Agency CMBS, and Other Securities;

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company received $30.7 million from the sale or repayment of Residential Whole Loans, and Non-Agency RMBS; and

On May 2, 2023, the Company secured a new financing facility for its Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS portfolios, maturing in May 2024, with an initial amount outstanding of $60.0 million.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The rising and volatile interest rate environment negatively impacted our first quarter GAAP financial results. Key measures for the quarter were as follows:

GAAP book value per share was $16.46 at March 31, 2023.

Economic book value (1) per share of $17.54 at March 31, 2023.

per share of $17.54 at March 31, 2023. GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders and participating securities of $6.6 million, or $1.07 per share.

Distributable Earnings (1) of $2.2 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share.

of $2.2 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share. Economic return (1)(2) on book value was 7.1% for the quarter.

on book value was 7.1% for the quarter. Economic return (1)(2) on economic book value was 3.83% for the quarter.

on economic book value was 3.83% for the quarter. 1.39% annualized net interest margin (1)(3)(4) on our investment portfolio.

on our investment portfolio. 2.6x recourse leverage as of March 31, 2023.

On March 30, 2023, we declared a first quarter common dividend of $0.35 per share.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. Refer to pages 15 through 18 of this press release for reconciliations. (2) Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of; (i) the total dividends declared, and (ii) the change in book value during the period, divided by beginning book value. (3) Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives. (4) Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“During the first quarter, we remained focused on strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our liquidity as the volatility in the equity and fixed income markets continued, and was further punctuated by the news of the two high profile bank failures,” said Bonnie Wongtrakool, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Despite this, our first quarter results improved sequentially from the fourth quarter, driven by higher earnings and improved asset prices across most of our portfolio. We also received approximately $67.3 million from the sale of, repayment or paydowns of investments and used the majority of these proceeds to further reduce recourse debt.

“For the first quarter, our GAAP book value per share increased 4.8% from the prior quarter, while economic book value per share increased 1.8%. We generated higher net interest income during the quarter, driven by a higher net interest margin and increased income from our interest rate swap positions, while our operating expenses declined sequentially from the prior quarter. Consequently, our distributable earnings of $2.2 million, or $0.36 per share, in the first quarter, were up approximately $200 thousand, or 7.8%, from the fourth quarter and exceeded the $0.35 per share dividend that we declared for the quarter.

“In March, we made the decision to reset our quarterly dividend to better reflect our near-term earnings power as we continue to reposition the portfolio. As we make further progress, we will reassess the level of the dividend based on a number of factors, including the future earnings power of the portfolio and the expected level of taxable income.

“Last August, we embarked upon a process to review strategic alternatives for the Company as the best path forward towards unlocking shareholder value. The market environment for mortgage REITs over the last several quarters has been remarkably challenging, with record levels of interest rate volatility and increasing risks to economic growth. This has added complexity to our exploration of strategic partners. As fellow shareholders, we are committed to concluding this process as quickly and responsibly as we can, and we will provide an update at the appropriate time.”

Greg Handler, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, added, “We remained focused on maximizing the value of our portfolio and increasing our total liquidity. During the quarter, we received payoffs in our residential whole loan and non-agency CMBS portfolios while also rotating some of our holdings in residential credit securities. In addition, we sold our interest in the junior mezzanine loan that had been on non-accrual, receiving proceeds of $8.8 million, its fair value at year-end. While spread widening put further pressure on the value of some of our commercial assets, this was more than offset by spread tightening on our residential whole loans and securities. We continue to focus on monetizing our commercial holdings in a disciplined manner with the ongoing goal of strengthening our balance sheet and improving our liquidity.”

OPERATING RESULTS

The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP Results ($ in thousands) Net Interest Income $ 4,355 $ 4,771 Other Income (Loss): Realized gain (loss), net (82,818 ) (3,118 ) Unrealized gain (loss), net 90,316 2,427 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (950 ) (381 ) Other, net 57 105 Other Income (Loss) 6,605 (967 ) Total Expenses 4,380 4,743 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,580 (938 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 12 (105 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,568 $ (833 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1 (5 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities $ 6,567 $ (828 ) Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted $ 1.07 $ (0.14 ) Non-GAAP Results Distributable Earnings(1) $ 2,174 $ 2,018 Distributable Earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.33 Weighted average yield(2)(3) 5.29 % 5.02 % Effective cost of funds(3) 4.31 % 4.46 % Annualized net interest margin(2)(3) 1.39 % 1.24 % (1) For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Distributable Earnings, refer to page 15 of this press release. (2) Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives. (3) Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $2.4 billion. The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our portfolio by investment category as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Investment Type Balance at December 31, 2022 Purchases Loan Modification /Capitalized Interest Principal Payments and Basis Recovery Proceeds from Sales Transfers to REO Realized Gain/(Loss) Unrealized Gain/(loss) Premium and discount amortization, net Balance at March 31, 2023 Agency RMBS and Agency RMBS IOs $ 767 $ — N/A $ 4 $ — N/A $ — $ 66 $ — $ 837 Non-Agency RMBS 23,687 — N/A (131 ) — N/A — 948 (53 ) 24,451 Non-Agency CMBS 85,435 — N/A (20,252 ) — N/A (2 ) (2,815 ) 316 62,682 Other securities(1) 27,262 4,714 N/A — (6,630 ) N/A (1,565 ) 1,178 (102 ) 24,857 Total MBS and other securities 137,151 4,714 N/A (20,379 ) (6,630 ) N/A (1,567 ) (623 ) 161 112,827 Residential Whole Loans 1,091,145 — 7 (30,514 ) — — — 14,500 (721 ) 1,074,417 Residential Bridge Loans 2,849 — — (75 ) — — — 8 — 2,782 Commercial Loans 90,002 — — (930 ) (8,776 ) — (81,223 ) 80,055 54 79,182 Securitized commercial loans 1,085,103 — — — — — — (4,036 ) 7,157 1,088,224 Real Estate Owned 2,255 — N/A — 28 — (28 ) — N/A 2,255 Total Investments $ 2,408,505 $ 4,714 $ 7 $ (51,898 ) $ (15,378 ) $ — $ (82,818 ) $ 89,904 $ 6,651 $ 2,359,687 (1) At March 31, 2023 other securities include GSE Credit Risk Transfer Securities with an estimated fair value of $23.6 million and Student Loan ABS with a fair value of $1.2 million.

Portfolio Characteristics

Residential Real Estate Investments

The Company’s focus on residential real estate related investments includes but is not limited to non-qualified residential whole loans (“Non-QM Loans”), non-agency RMBS, and other related assets. The Company believes this focus allows it to address attractive market opportunities.

Residential Whole Loans

The Company’s Residential Whole Loans have low LTVs and are comprised of 2,892 adjustable and fixed rate Non-QM and investor mortgages. The following table presents certain information about our Residential Whole Loans investment portfolio at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Weighted Average Current Coupon Rate Number of Loans Principal Balance Original LTV Original FICO Score(1) Expected Life (years) Contractual Maturity (years) Coupon Rate 2.01% – 3.00% 39 $ 22,148 66.3% 758 8.9 28.1 2.9% 3.01% – 4.00% 369 203,837 66.9% 760 6.8 28.5 3.7% 4.01% – 5.00% 1,307 440,632 64.2% 749 5.1 25.8 4.6% 5.01% – 6.00% 910 358,242 65.4% 742 4.3 26.4 5.5% 6.01% – 7.00% 252 104,334 69.6% 742 3.3 28.1 6.4% 7.01% – 8.00% 15 5,601 75.3% 730 2.9 29.0 7.4% Total 2,892 1,134,794 65.7% 749 5.1 26.7 4.8% (1) The original FICO score is not available for 226 loans with a principal balance of approximately $73.9 million at March 31, 2023. We have excluded these loans from the weighted average.

The following table presents the aging of the Residential Whole Loans as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Residential Whole Loans No of Loans Principal Fair Value Current 2,855 $ 1,113,695 $ 1,054,337 1-30 days 21 11,711 11,358 31-60 days 4 1,427 1,298 61-90 days 1 934 874 90+ days 11 7,027 6,550 Total 2,892 $ 1,134,794 $ 1,074,417

Non-Agency RMBS

The following table presents the fair value and weighted average purchase price for each of our Non-agency RMBS categories, including IOs accounted for as derivatives, together with certain of their respective underlying loan collateral attributes and current performance metrics as of March 31, 2023 (fair value dollars in thousands):

Weighted Average Category Fair Value Purchase Price Life (Years) Original LTV Original FICO 60+ Day Delinquent CPR Prime $ 12,103 $ 80.82 8.9 67.6% 747 1.1% 16.5% Alt-A 12,348 48.89 16.7 81.3% 661 17.5% 8.0% Total $ 24,451 $ 64.69 12.9 74.6% 704 9.4% 12.2%

Commercial Real Estate Investments

Non-Agency CMBS

The following table presents certain characteristics of our Non-Agency CMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Principal Weighted Average Type Vintage Balance Fair Value Life (Years) Original LTV Conduit: 2006-2009 $ 68 $ 67 0.6 88.7% 2010-2020 14,982 10,087 5.6 62.5% 15,050 10,154 5.5 62.7% Single Asset: 2010-2020 73,940 52,528 1.6 66.0% Total $ 88,990 $ 62,682 2.2 65.4%

Commercial Loans

The following table presents our commercial loan investments as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Loan Loan Type Principal Balance Fair Value Original LTV Interest Rate Maturity Date Extension Option Collateral Geographic Location CRE 4 Interest-Only First Mortgage 22,204 22,033 63% 1-Month SOFR plus 3.38% 8/6/2025(1) None Retail CT CRE 5 Interest-Only First Mortgage 24,535 23,804 62% 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2023(2) One – 12 month extension Hotel NY CRE 6 Interest-Only First Mortgage 13,207 12,813 62% 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2023(2) One – 12 month extension Hotel CA CRE 7 Interest-Only First Mortgage 7,259 7,042 62% 1-Month LIBOR plus 3.75% 11/6/2023(2) One – 12 month extension Hotel IL, FL SBC 3(3) Interest-Only First Mortgage 13,500 13,490 49% 1-Month LIBOR plus 5.00% 5/5/2023 One – 3 month extension Nursing Facilities CT $ 80,705 $ 79,182 (1) CRE 4 was granted a three-year extension through August 6, 2025, with a principal pay down of $16.2 million. (2) CRE 5, 6, and 7 were each granted one-year extensions through November 6, 2023. (3) In January 2023, the SBC 3 loan was partially paid down by $862 thousand to bring the unpaid principal balance to $13.5 million, and extended the maturity date through May 5, 2023 for a 50 bps extension fee and an increased margin from 4.47% to 5.00%. Borrower may, at its option, extend the above Maturity Date for an additional period of three months through August 4, 2023, with an additional required paydown of $750 thousand and an increased margin from 5.00% to 5.50%.

Commercial Loan Payoffs

On February 3, 2023, the CRE 3 loan was sold to an unaffiliated third party for its fair value at December 31, 2022 of $8.8 million. At the time of sale, the Company recognized a realized loss of $81.2 million and a related reversal of unrealized loss of the same amount.

PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING

Financing

The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company’s portfolio financing arrangements as of March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Securities Pledged Repurchase Agreement Borrowings Weighted Average Interest Rate on Borrowings Outstanding at end of period Weighted Average Remaining Maturity (days) Short-Term Borrowings: Agency RMBS $ 284 5.63% 31 Non-Agency RMBS(1) 38,842 7.96% 116 Residential Whole Loans(2) — —% 0 Residential Bridge Loans(2) — —% 0 Commercial Loans(2) — —% 0 Other Securities — —% 0 Total short term borrowings 39,126 7.94% 115 Long Term Borrowings: Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility Non-Agency CMBS(1) 44,443 6.74% 32 Non-Agency RMBS 19,129 6.82% 32 Other Securities 16,962 6.83% 32 Subtotal 80,534 6.78% 32 Residential Whole Loan Facility Residential Whole Loans(2) 3,598 7.17% 208 Commercial Whole Loan Facility Commercial Loans 48,032 6.81% 217 Total long term borrowings 132,164 6.80% 104 Repurchase agreements borrowings $ 171,290 7.06% 107 (1) Includes repurchase agreement borrowings on securities eliminated upon VIE consolidation. (2) Repurchase agreement borrowings on loans owned are through trust certificates. The trust certificates are eliminated in consolidation.

Residential Whole Loan Facility

The facility was extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on October 25, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%, with a SOFR floor of 0.25%. We finance our Non-QM Residential Whole Loans held in RMI 2015 Trust under this facility. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $3.6 million. The borrowings are secured by $3.4 million in non-QM loans and one REO property with a carrying value of $2.3 million as of March 31, 2023.

Commercial Whole Loan Facility

The facility was extended on November 9, 2022 and matures on November 3, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.25%. As of March 31, 2023, the outstanding balance under this facility was $48.0 million. The borrowing is secured by the performing commercial loans that are held in CRE LLC, with an estimated fair market value of $65.7 million as of March 31, 2023.

Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility

The facility was extended on May 2, 2022 and matured on May 2, 2023. It bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.00%. As of March 31, 2023, the outstanding balance under this facility was $80.5 million. The borrowing is secured by investments with an estimated fair market value of $108.5 million as of March 31, 2023.

On May 2, 2023, the Company secured a new financing facility for its Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS portfolios, maturing in May 2024, with an initial amount outstanding of $60.0 million.

Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes

2024 Notes

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $86.3 million aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes outstanding. The 2024 Notes mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by us except during the final three months prior to maturity.

Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes

As of March 31, 2023, the Company has completed four Residential Whole Loan securitizations. The mortgage-backed notes issued are non-recourse to the Company and effectively finance $1.1 billion of Residential Whole Loans as of March 31, 2023.

Arroyo 2019-2

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2019-2 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1 $ 159,413 3.3% $ 159,413 4/25/2049 Class A-2 8,549 3.5% 8,549 4/25/2049 Class A-3 13,545 3.8% 13,545 4/25/2049 Class M-1 25,055 4.8% 25,055 4/25/2049 206,562 206,562 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Cost N/A 2,382 Total $ 206,562 $ 204,180

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $31.5 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2019-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2020-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2020-1 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1A $ 71,442 1.7% $ 71,442 3/25/2055 Class A-1B 8,477 2.1% 8,477 3/25/2055 Class A-2 13,518 2.9% 13,518 3/25/2055 Class A-3 17,963 3.3% 17,963 3/25/2055 Class M-1 11,739 4.3% 11,739 3/25/2055 Subtotal 123,139 123,139 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A 1,421 Total $ 123,139 $ 121,718

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $21.3 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2020-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2022-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2022-1 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Fair Value Contractual Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1A $ 207,475 2.5% $ 190,278 12/25/2056 Class A-1B 82,942 3.3% 73,339 12/25/2056 Class A-2 21,168 3.6% 17,002 12/25/2056 Class A-3 28,079 3.7% 20,975 12/25/2056 Class M-1 17,928 3.7% 12,649 12/25/2056 Total $ 357,592 $ 314,243

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $35.4 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2022-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2022-2

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company’s Arroyo 2022-2 securitization trust at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Fair Value Contractual Maturity Offered Notes: Class A-1 $ 260,794 5.0% $ 254,516 7/25/2057 Class A-2 22,199 5.0% 21,549 7/25/2057 Class A-3 27,050 5.0% 25,947 7/25/2057 Class M-1 17,694 5.0% 15,808 7/25/2057 Subtotal 327,737 317,820 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs N/A — Total $ 327,737 $ 317,820

The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $39.3 million at March 31, 2023. The retained Arroyo 2022-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Notes

CSMC 2014 USA

The following table summarizes CSMC 2014 USA’s commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company:

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Fair Value Contractual Maturity Class A-1 $ 120,391 3.3% $ 109,142 9/11/2025 Class A-2 531,700 4.0% 482,927 9/11/2025 Class B 136,400 4.2% 117,660 9/11/2025 Class C 94,500 4.3% 77,566 9/11/2025 Class D 153,950 4.4% 115,780 9/11/2025 Class E 180,150 4.4% 99,911 9/11/2025 Class F 153,600 4.4% 70,434 9/11/2025 Class X-1(1) n/a 0.7% 6,604 9/11/2025 Class X-2(1) n/a 0.2% 1,368 9/11/2025 $ 1,370,691 $ 1,081,392 (1) Class X-1 and X-2 are interest-only classes with notional balances of $652.1 million and $733.5 million as of March 31, 2023, respectively.

The above table does not reflect the portion of the Class F bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The Company’s ownership interest in the Class F bonds represents a controlling financial interest, which resulted in consolidation of the trust. The bond had a fair market value of $6.8 million at March 31, 2023. The securitized debt of the CSMC USA can only be settled with the commercial loan with an outstanding principal balance of approximately $1.4 billion at March 31, 2023, that serves as collateral for the securitized debt and is non-recourse to the Company.

Derivatives Activity

The following table summarizes the Company’s derivative instruments at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Other Derivative Instruments Notional Amount Fair Value Interest rate swaps, asset $ — $ — Credit default swaps, asset $ — $ — TBA securities, asset — — Other derivative instruments, assets — Interest rate swaps, liability $ 82,000 $ (121 ) Credit default swaps, liability — — TBA securities, liability — — Total other derivative instruments, liabilities (121 ) Total other derivative instruments, net $ (121 )

DIVIDEND

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company declared a $0.35 dividend per share, generating a dividend yield of approximately 15.3% based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock of $9.13 on March 31, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast tomorrow, May 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to discuss financial results for the first quarter 2023.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 235-9914 from the United States, or (412) 902-4115 from outside the United States and referencing “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation.” Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178678/f95724dfb2 and enter in their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call tomorrow.

A telephone replay will be available through May 12, 2023 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, or (412) 317-0088 from outside the United States, and entering conference ID 8358648.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



Larry Clark



Financial Profiles, Inc.



(310) 622-8223



[email protected]

Media Contact:



Tricia Ross



Financial Profiles, Inc.



(310) 622-8226



[email protected]

Read full story here