Westcliff University Launches Distinguished Innovator Speaker Series

Virtual Talks Feature Renowned National and International Thought Leaders Ranging from NASA Scientists to Hollywood Producers

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westcliff University, an innovative international higher education institution with its finger on the pulse of the global business landscape and the needs of today’s employers, known for preparing students for careers in thriving industries including business, education, law, technology, engineering and more, is pleased to announce its new Distinguished Innovator Speaker Series. The inaugural event in this series will be held on Wednesday, September 30, and once per month moving forward. Each event will be free and open to the public upon advance registration.

The Westcliff University Distinguished Innovator Speaker Series will bring thought leaders from various professional fields to its students and the greater community—ultimately supporting the university’s goal of serving as a leading academic resource by providing a platform for informative and thought-provoking discussions.

“We’re honored to host prestigious speakers giving our students and community at large the opportunity to learn from knowledgeable thought leaders in a variety of cutting-edge industries,” said Anthony Lee, Ed.D., M.B.A., president of Westcliff University.

Designed to inspire and stimulate conversation, the series provides a unique opportunity to hear from and interact with featured speakers, including:

The Augmented Human: Exploring the Boundaries of Alternative Realities



Speaker: Ted Schilowtiz (September 30, 5 p.m.)



Where are we as a human race today? Why is it harder and harder to “unplug” or “get off the grid?” Are we ready for the next steps in virtual and augmented reality? Go on a journey with Paramount Pictures’ resident futurist, author and serial entrepreneur Ted Schilowitz. He’ll explore what connects us, what drives us and how technology is used to communicate, entertain and share, as well as how it creates both massive benefits and serious concerns. As we delve into and test the boundaries of the advanced tools in virtual reality and AR, what does it mean to us as humans and what is the real power behind the technology?

Entrepreneurial Opportunities in the Global Outer Space Economy



Speaker: Bidushi Bhattacharya, Ph.D. (October 22, 5 p.m.)



Get launched into a fascinating overview of the rapidly growing commercial space sector, with an eye towards unique, space-based solutions to humanity’s challenges in the post-COVID era. Dr. Bhattacharya is a former NASA scientist and CEO and founder of AstroHUB, a Singapore- and US-based startup dedicated to space workforce development through training and education. Dr. Bhattacharya’s previous experience includes over two decades with NASA on more than a dozen spacecraft, including the Hubble Space Telescope, the Galileo Mission to Jupiter, the European Space Agency’s Herschel Space Observatory and other interplanetary missions.

The Power of Collaboration in the Cloud: Examples from Hollywood Media Production



Speaker: Buzz Hayes (November 19, 5 p.m.)



How can people collaborate on content production most effectively when working from disparate locations around the world? Collaboration is a fundamental part of media content creation and is more than just video conferencing and message threads. Buzz Hays is one of the world’s leading experts on advanced imaging production and technology in the media and entertainment industry. He and his team are responsible for Google Cloud’s Content Creation Solutions development in the media and entertainment vertical. This discussion will outline the challenges, solutions and strategies for enhancing collaboration using cloud-based resources for creators of media.

Finance and Other Career Opportunities in Hollywood: It’s Like Any Other Business



Speaker: Steve Ecclesine (December 10, 5 p.m.)



Underlying all the perceived glitz and glamor of the entertainment industry, behind the cameras there is an elaborate manufacturing process producing movies, TV shows, commercials, music videos and more for a worldwide audience with a voracious appetite. While actors, directors and producers get most of the attention, there is an army of professionals with a wide spectrum of skillsets who are essential to any successful production behind-the-scenes. Steve Ecclesine has spent his career making movies, documentaries, music videos and TV magic by managing investor expectations while overseeing budgets of all sizes. This discussion will explore the myriad opportunities on the business side of show biz and how a fresh MBA or DBA graduate can navigate a difficult industry and build a career.

Each of the presentations will offer the opportunity for attendees to interact with and ask questions of the featured speakers.

To register, visit the Westcliff University Distinguished Innovator Speaker Series page.

