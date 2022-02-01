West Virginia University Football Relies on JVC Cameras for Game Film and Network Broadcasts

School’s Division I Football Team Turns to the Brand for Ease-of-use and Video Quality

MORGANTOWN, WV, JANUARY 19, 2023 ― As a member of the NCAA Division I Big 12 Conference, the West Virginia University Mountaineers football team always looks for new ways to keep its video production up to the high standards at which they play. When it came time for the team to upgrade its video equipment, production personnel knew they would need high-quality, budget-friendly cameras that were easy for student volunteers to use.

As current JVC Professional Video users, the Mountaineers Football production team decided that the brand’s KY-PZ100 Robotic PTZ cameras would be the best option for the stadium and indoor practice venue. “Our students are volunteers, so they’re not trained camera operators,” says Shawn Walker, Director of Video at West Virginia University. “The JVC cameras come with a full auto option that allows us to just turn on the camera and be ready to go, which is super convenient. We found JVC to be an easier solution for the student operators, and it was the less expensive option as well, so we knew we wanted to stay with the brand when adding the PTZ cameras to the venues.”

In addition to the five legacy GY-HM620U camcorders that the team continues to use, they now have six JVC KY-PZ100 PTZ cameras, which are permanently located throughout the stadium, practice field and indoor practice venue. The content that comes from these cameras is used for a variety of video applications, which includes coaches’ film for scouting players, reviewing games and practices, and studying opponents. The team also integrates the cameras for video exchanges within the conference, as well as sharing broadcast feeds with major sports channels, like ESPN and FOX, for play-by-plays and more.

“In our conference, we have an open exchange where every school in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) has access to every other school’s film,” continues Walker. “With this format, we’re able to download other teams’ game film and edit it with our software. This allows coaches to watch it, break it down, gather ideas and scout teams or players. That footage from our end is all captured with the JVC cameras. Internally, we use the cameras for our own reviews of practices and games in addition to presenting for broadcasts when necessary.”

According to Walker, the JVC cameras have provided a solution for the team that is not only convenient and high-quality, but extremely functional for an array of film opportunities. “The handheld and PTZ cameras are both very versatile. We use them a lot. Not just for broadcasts and coaches’ video, but for interviews and other content for the school as a whole. All I have to do is connect a mic, and they’re good to go.”

Since integrating the JVC equipment, the team has not only created a relationship with the brand’s support team, but they have also made JVC their go-to option for future purchases.