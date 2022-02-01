West Coast Bank Advisor Team Joins Newcleus

NEWTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A west coast Bank Advisor team has joined Newcleus, a company that designs, administers and services creative compensation, benefit, investment and finance strategies. Regional Managing Directors Larry Rowley and Leland Rowley and Regional Support Associate Jennifer Freeman will amplify Newcleus’ expertise in benefits planning and bank-owned life insurance (BOLI).

“We are extremely excited to add this team to our Newcleus advisor group,” said Daniel Barbaree, President & CEO of Newcleus. “Having worked with Larry and Jennifer previously, I know the level of professionalism and expertise they bring to the market. This is a great next step for our vision to assemble the highest caliber of advisors around the country.”

With over 35 years of experience as an advisor of compensation and benefit planning, Larry has worked for major firms like Clark Consulting, BFS Group and Northwest Mutual Life Insurance Co. Larry received his securities license after graduating from Brigham Young University, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He began his career in estate planning but broadened his expertise to become a specialist in business continuation, succession planning, risk management and executive and employee benefits planning with expertise in bank-owned life insurance (BOLI).

As one of the first entrants into the market of insurance products specifically designed for financial institutions, Larry has developed an expertise in educating executives and board members on product and benefit plan design to empower them to make decisions that are most beneficial for their organizations.

“I am extremely excited to work with a professional team at Newcleus to help banks improve their bottom line and retain and reward their best people,” he said.

Larry is devoted to family, farming, agriculture and woodworking and volunteers with a group that relocates Afghans who worked with the US military and whose lives were threatened following the US exit from Afghanistan.

Regional Support Associate, Jennifer Freeman, has teamed with Larry for the past eight years working for BFS Group, a precursor to Newcleus. There she mastered the Newcleus MINTS online portal for bank and credit union customers. Jennifer is licensed by the California Department of Insurance and has administered BOLI applications, research and customer service. She is an advocate for parents of autistic and special needs children, devoting her time to special education and sports programs.

Leland Rowley, the newest member of the team, is licensed in insurance. He’ll use his 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, CEO and small business owner to deliver superior customer service and program administration to Newcleus Bank Advisor customers. Leland studied international business and graphic design at Utah Valley University. He’s volunteered as co-director of a nonprofit community art gallery, helped young art students in South Africa acquire grants and scholarships for community art programs and volunteered as a docent at the International Print Museum. Leland enjoys rock climbing, cycling, gardening and travel.

Newcleus powers financial institutions and their employees by designing and administering secure compensation, benefit, investment, and finance strategies. We have created a team, a culture, and technology that ensures that all clients receive exceptional service and a greater return on their investment. We’ve designed our own software to successfully manage our client’s investments in a way that is customizable to their needs. We produce, research, and share thought leadership articles with our client base and community. We analyze trending information and survey experts in our field to provide our 750+ clients with the most cutting-edge solutions in the marketplace.

