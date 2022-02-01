Weights & Biases Unveils Lineup for Fully Connected Conference in San Francisco

Industry luminaries, including Wait But Why’s Tim Urban, to explore the best practices in generative models and LLMs transforming the world during in-person event on June 7

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weights & Biases today announced the lineup for Fully Connected, a conference dedicated to tackling the most critical topics in machine learning, including generative models and LLMs transforming the world. The event, taking place June 7 at Pier 70 in San Francisco, will bring together some of the world’s brightest minds in AI to discuss the future of machine learning, featuring a special presentation from Wait But Why’s Tim Urban and speakers from OpenAI, NVIDIA, Langchain, Fast.ai, and Airtable.

“With generative AI impacting every industry, there has never been a more exciting time to be in the ML space,” said Lukas Biewald, Co-Founder and CEO of Weights & Biases. “The future of ML is being built on Weights & Biases, and Fully Connected is the definitive conference bringing together the builders of these generative AI models and the people building LLM apps using them. We’re looking forward to a great event and can’t wait to see you there.”

Highlights of the conference include:

A keynote from Weights & Biases CEO and Co-Founder Lukas Biewald focused on the future of ML and what new use cases are now possible thanks to recent ML advancements

A demonstration led by Weights & Biases CTO and Co-Founder Shawn Lewis debuting two new products which will drastically change how users train, test, tune and maintain machine learning models

A session from Tim Urban, the creator of Wait But Why and the wildly popular thinker, blogger, author, illustrator, and speaker that helps people make sense of our world and humanity (often hilariously)

Other presentations from some of the most innovative voices in machine learning, including: Harrison Chase, CEO & Co-Founder, Langchain; Richard Socher, CEO You.com; Jonathan Cohen, VP of Applied Research, NVIDIA; Ted Sanders, Technical Staff, OpenAI; Chip Huyen, CEO & Co-Founder, ClaypotAI; and Howie Liu, CEO & Co-Founder, Airtable

Breakout sessions from many of Weights & Biases’ key technology partners and customers, including Google, Pytorch, Fast.ai, Nomic AI, Lightning AI, Humane, Airtable, Lambda, Hugging Face, gpt4all, FSDL, and more

Networking opportunities, including an afterparty, so attendees can interact and collaborate with peers from across the industry

Fully Connected is sponsored by leading investors and companies from across the ML ecosystem, including Coatue, Felicis, AWS, NVIDIA, Anyscale, GCP, Arize, Domino Data Lab, Run:ai, Activeloop, Snowflake, Coreweave, MosaicML, Lambda, and Microsoft. To register or learn more about this can’t-miss event, visit FullyConnected.com.

