WEconnect Health Brings Unlimited, One-on-One Peer Recovery Support to Any American Dealing with Mental Health and Substance Misuse Regardless of Insurance Status

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEconnect Health Management today announced it is launching WEconnect Subscription, a premium version of its app that was previously only available to consumers who had the service covered by their health plans or providers.





WEconnect Health has transformed the recovery and mental health journey by giving people the proven tools and support they need, when they need it, without the struggle of 48-day waiting lists or finding a counselor in their area that takes their insurance. It enables members to track their recovery activities, and provides 1:1 peer support in addition to daily mobile support meetings led by peer recovery support specialists throughout the day, including specialized support meetings.

“People on their mental health and substance recovery journey need personalized support when they need it regardless of where they are,” said Daniela Luzi Tudor, CEO and co-founder of WEconnect Health Management. “This is a critical issue as more than 70 million Americans are dealing with substance misuse and mental health issues. WEconnect Subscription provides the great services users have come to expect and enhances it with unlimited one-on-one peer recovery support available for less than 33% of the cost of other programs. We know it works, as 84% of members we surveyed at the six-month mark reported it has helped with their recovery.”

In September 2021, WEconnect Health introduced the free version of the WEconnect Recovery app. The app provides a suite of support tools, which allows members to track days on their new journey care visits, establish a daily routine and attend support meetings on their mobile device for no charge. The response to the free app was strong and to date, there have been more than 750,000 participants in WEconnect Health’s mobile mutual aid meetings.*

Now with WEconnect Subscription, for $40/month or $350/year, any user can access unlimited one-on-one peer support throughout the day to provide advice, support and guidance. WEconnect’s peer support specialists can help members learn to navigate stress, anxiety, motivation, build healthy habits and set realistic goals. They can also help people develop self-care strategies, incorporate lifestyle changes, and share how they learned to cope through the difficult days.

This feature was previously only available through partnerships in Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, Washington and California, and select other areas nationwide.

*These meetings are in partnership with other RCOs

About WEconnect Health Management

WEconnect Health Management is a healthcare technology company focused on solving the biggest public health crisis of our time: substance use disorder. WEconnect Health’s suite of healthcare technology products includes an app which is the first of its kind in the digital healthcare space, providing evidence-based recovery techniques to reduce relapse rates, save lives and support healthy communities. For more information on WEconnect Health, visit our website.

