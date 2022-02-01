WEBTOON Announces Can’t-Miss Programming at New York Comic Con

The world’s largest digital comic platform joins New York’s premier comic event as the official lanyard sponsor; announces panels with DC, Marvel, Den of Geek, and Wattpad WEBTOON Studios

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WEBTOON, the world’s largest digital comics platform, is headed to New York Comic Con (Oct 6. – Oct. 9) with an exciting lineup of panels about the creators and fandoms transforming comics and entertainment. As part of the company’s biggest-ever presence at the event, WEBTOON will return to the show as the official New York Comic Con lanyard sponsor, and a first-ever booth for graphic novel imprint WEBTOON Unscrolled.

WEBTOON and Wattpad WEBTOON Studios will host a series of panels over the weekend featuring the creative teams behind the joint DC/WEBTOON series Vixen: NYC and Red Hood: Outlaws; Míriam Bonastre Tur, WEBTOON creator of the New York Times bestselling Hooky; and Arechan, creator of WEBTOON Originals Señorita Cometa and LUFF. WEBTOON and Wattpad WEBTOON Studios will be joined by Marie Javins, Editor-in-Chief of DC; Julia Alexander, Director of Strategy at Parrot Analytics; journalist and comic expert Rob Salkowitz; Susana Polo, entertainment editor at Polygon; Alex Segura, bestselling author and writer on Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades; and Rosie Knight, host, producer and writer at Den of Geek.

WEBTOON’s New York Comic Con programming comes after a series of high-profile panels at San Diego Comic Con and growing industry recognition and award nominations for the company in 2022. WEBTOON superstar creator Rachel Smythe took home the prestigious Eisner Award for Best Webcomic for Lore Olympus at SDCC in July. WEBTOON’s industry recognition continues through the fall, with Harvey Award nominations for Smythe’s Lore Olympus and Mike Birchall’s dystopian hit Everything is Fine. The 2022 Harvey Award winners will be announced virtually during New York Comic Con on October 7. WEBTOON comics and creators are also nominated for a number of 2022 Ringo Awards. Ringo Award winners will be announced at Baltimore Comic-Con on October 29.

WEBTOON programming at New York Comic Con:

Building Fandoms & Franchises with Wattpad WEBTOON Studios (Thursday, Oct. 6 at 3pm ET; Room 406.2) – Featuring Kate Marchant, Wattpad author of Float, Míriam Bonastre Tur, creator of the New York Times Bestseller Hooky, T.L. Bodine, Wattpad author of The Hound. Moderated by Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios.

– Featuring Kate Marchant, Wattpad author of Float, Míriam Bonastre Tur, creator of the New York Times Bestseller Hooky, T.L. Bodine, Wattpad author of The Hound. Moderated by Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. WEBTOON + DC: Building a New Generation of Fans and Heroes (Thursday, Oct. 6 at 4:45pm ET; Room 406.1) – Featuring David Lee, VP of WEBTOON U.S., Marie Javins, Editor-in-Chief of DC, and the creative teams from some of the most popular DC/WEBTOON titles. Moderated by Rosie Knight, host, producer and writer at Den of Geek.

– Featuring David Lee, VP of WEBTOON U.S., Marie Javins, Editor-in-Chief of DC, and the creative teams from some of the most popular DC/WEBTOON titles. Moderated by Rosie Knight, host, producer and writer at Den of Geek. An Entertainment Revolution: Webcomics Fueling Future Hits (Friday, Oct. 7 at 3:15pm ET; Room 406.3) – Featuring David Lee, VP of WEBTOON U.S.; Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios; Julia Alexander, Director of Strategy at Parrot Analytics; moderated by Rob Salkowitz, journalist for ICv2 and Forbes.

– Featuring David Lee, VP of WEBTOON U.S.; Aron Levitz, President of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios; Julia Alexander, Director of Strategy at Parrot Analytics; moderated by Rob Salkowitz, journalist for ICv2 and Forbes. Rising to Greater Heights: Latino, Latina and Hispanic Representation in Comics (Friday, Oct. 7 at 4:45pm ET; Room 406.3) – Featuring Míriam Bonastre Tur, creator of WEBTOON Original Hooky; Arechan, creator of WEBTOON Originals Señorita Cometa and LUFF; and Alex Segura, bestselling author and writer on Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades. Moderated by Susana Polo, entertainment editor at Polygon.

WEBTOON will also appear on a number of industry panels touching on topics like the future of webtoons and how companies are turning fan-created content into entertainment hits, hosted by Deb Aoki, contributing writer, Publishers Weekly and co-host of the Mangasplaining podcast, and Salkowitz.

For the fourth time, WEBTOON will serve as the official lanyard sponsor for NYCC. This year’s must-have collectible will feature character designs from six series including The Remarried Empress, SubZero and more! Each lanyard will come with an attached WEBTOON keychain.

At the WEBTOON Unscrolled booth (Booth #1240), fans will be able to find a wide selection of WEBTOON swag while supplies last including posters, bookmarks, pins and more.

Stay up to date on WEBTOON and its creators’ event appearances by following us on Twitter and Instagram.

About WEBTOON

WEBTOON is the world’s largest digital comics platform, home to some of the biggest artists, IP, and fandoms in comics. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON has revolutionized the comics industry for comic fans and creators. Today, a diverse new generation of international comic artists have found a home on WEBTOON, where the company’s storytelling technology allows anyone to become a creator and build a global audience for their stories.

With a massive catalog of incredible digital comics from rising stars on WEBTOON CANVAS, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators, there’s something for every type of comic fan on WEBTOON. With an average of 89+ million monthly active users, and WEBTOON adaptations on Netflix, HBO Max, and other screens around the world, WEBTOON’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. The company has worked with DC Comics, Marvel Entertainment, HYBE, and many more of the world’s biggest entertainment brands.

The WEBTOON app is free to download on Android and iOS devices.

Contacts

BECK Media for WEBTOON



[email protected]