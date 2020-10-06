Webinar: Learn How to Mix With MXL Microphones

WHAT:

MXL Microphones will host a Zoom-based webinar highlighting some foundational recording techniques to help attendees master their mixing skills. Webinar participants will be walked through a recent recording with musician Joshua P. Fields to learn how MXL Microphones’ solutions can be used to obtain studio-quality tracks at home.

WHO:

Trevor Fedele, Director of Sales at MXL Microphones, leads up the team responsible for developing and bringing MI products to the market at MXL Microphones. He will share some key mixing tips and tricks to help artists/producers achieve the sound they desire.

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 15 at 10am PST

WHERE:

Reserve your spot for this webinar here.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

MXL is a leading manufacturer of consumer and professional audio products for the recording, broadcast, post, production, and live sound markets. MXL is a division of Marshall Electronics, headquartered in Torrance, CA. Additional information on all MXL microphones can be found at www.mxlmics.com.