Waverly Advisors Completes Fourth Merger in 2022 with Acquisition of Sandifer Wealth Management

Establishing Waverly Advisors’ 9th location in the Southeast region

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waverly Advisors (“Waverly”), a registered investment advisor (“RIA”) that specializes in investment management, financial planning and wealth management solutions for a diverse group of high-net-worth individuals, corporate retirement plans and institutional clients, has acquired Sandifer Wealth Management (“SWM”), a Mobile, AL, fee-only RIA. This acquisition highlights Waverly’s continuous growth trajectory in 2022, expanding their footprint in the Southeast.

Founded in 1997 by James E. “Jamey” Sandifer, SWM has become a leading RIA in the Mobile, AL market, offering financial planning and asset management services. SWM provides tailored investment solutions designed to meet the specific goals of their clients, while delivering a detailed, personal level of service – a key feature SWM was seeking in a partner.

“Waverly is excited to welcome the SWM team into our family. A successful acquisition is not only about aptitude, but the right attitude, which the SWM team has demonstrated consistently throughout this transaction,” said Josh Reidinger, CEO of Waverly. “Additionally, we are culturally aligned with SWM, sharing a philosophy dedicated to supporting the daily lives of our clients and their financial decisions, and serving those in our community.”

Jamey Sandifer, President of SWM adds, “Our decision to join Waverly was the result of much diligence and a desire for our clients’ needs to be met for years to come. Through our partnership with Waverly, our goal is to positively impact the lives of our clients and continue to offer prudent financial planning and asset management services.”

This acquisition marks Waverly’s fourth partnership since accepting an equity investment in December 2021 from Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) and HGGC’s Aspire Holdings platform. Waverly will remain focused on growth through M&A in 2023, offering partnership solutions to both CPA-affiliated wealth management firms and stand-alone RIAs.

“This partnership is a great example of Waverly’s growth strategy – joining with a like-minded firm to deepen Waverly’s expertise and serve their collective clients,” said Mac Selverian, WPCG Principal.

The acquisition of SWM closed on December 9, 2022 and will increase Waverly’s assets under management by approximately $200 million. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About Waverly Advisors

Waverly is a fee-only registered investment adviser that serves the investment management and wealth planning needs of a diverse group of clients, including high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate retirement plans, trusts, endowments and institutions. After the conversion of assets from SWM, Waverly expects to have in excess of $5.6 billion in assets under management. Waverly offers collaborative investment, tax, estate and financial planning services. Founded in 1999 in Birmingham, Alabama, the company currently has eight offices across the Southeast and a team of over 70 professionals who hold many of the industry’s most prestigious credentials. For more information, please visit www.waverly-advisors.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

WPCG is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers and financial advisors who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market investment firm based in Palo Alto, California, with over $6.8 billion in cumulative capital commitments. HGGC is focused on partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. HGGC makes investments in RIAs via its Aspire Holdings platform, which is targeting $300 million of total investment in the space. More information is available at www.hggc.com.

