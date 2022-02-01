Wasabi Technologies Expands Low-Cost Cloud Storage Solutions for Media Archives with Support for Telestream DIVA

Industry’s most widely deployed media content management solution now supports Wasabi hot cloud storage for cost-effective hybrid media workflows

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced the integration of its cloud storage service with Telestream DIVA, the world’s leading and most trusted object management system for digital media, allowing users to quickly and safely transfer media assets from their on-premises storage systems to Wasabi for highly secure cloud storage that is instantly accessible from any location. Telestream® specializes in products that make it possible to get video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed, or viewed. Broadcast and production operations who use DIVA can now access their work faster from more locations, helping to drive productivity, while also ensuring their most important files are protected.

The media industry has undergone dramatic changes in the past two years with remote collaboration between editors, artists and vendors now the new normal, making fast data access from anywhere necessary to complete their jobs. The quality of digital media has also evolved for enhanced image resolution and other features, leading to larger file sizes and more data, which in turn leads to more storage costs. The combination of Telestream DIVA and Wasabi solves the requirements media entertainment companies demand with fast, secure, and cost-effective policy-based management and movement of media assets across LTO tape-based archives, on-premises storage, and low-cost Wasabi hot cloud storage.

“Telestream DIVA delivers the industry’s leading content management system that optimizes the use of different storage layers so production teams can always find and retrieve the content they need when they need it to power production and workflow orchestration systems,” said Geoff Tognetti, VP of content management at Telestream. “The integration of DIVA with Wasabi further helps customers lower the costs of storing and securing their content libraries while extending their remote access to media assets.”

As an integrated component of DIVA, Wasabi slashes the cost of storing data in the cloud with pricing that is 80% less expensive than the comparable top tier services of hyperscalers. Wasabi also does not charge for data egress or API requests, so content can move freely in and out of cloud storage without incurring ongoing expenses – ideal for modern hybrid media workflows.

“Wasabi’s singular focus on cloud storage ensures Media and Entertainment partners like Telestream can enable high-performance hybrid storage environments at a reasonable price for their digital media customers,” said Whit Jackson, Vice President of Media & Entertainment at Wasabi. “We’re happy to offer secure, reliable cloud storage to the 96 percent of broadcast stations that rely on Telestream to streamline their operations, reach broader audiences and generate more revenue from their content.”

Wasabi has gained tremendous traction in Media & Entertainment serving broadcasters, studios, post production houses, sports leagues and teams, and media services companies across 13 worldwide storage regions, and by delivering joint solutions with partners such as LucidLink, Signiant, and Adobe. Wasabi recently announced its unicorn status after closing $250 million in new funding, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion. The funds will enable the company to continue its global expansion and enhance its technology for key vertical industries like M&E.

