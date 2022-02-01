Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games Launch LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga

The Galaxy is Yours!

Play Through All Nine Skywalker Films Like Never Before in the Biggest LEGO Videogame Yet

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games today announced LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga, the latest LEGO Star Wars™ title featuring all nine Skywalker saga films in one brand new game, is now available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5® (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™) consoles, Nintendo Switch™ and PC.

Developed by TT Games in collaboration with the Lucasfilm Games team and published by Warner Bros. Games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga delivers an unforgettable experience through the Star Wars galaxy with the biggest roster of LEGO Star Wars characters and vehicles to date, new immersive combat mechanics, a vast array of planets to explore, and much more! Players will relive the epic narrative of the Skywalker Saga told through the lens of hilarious LEGO humor, and they can choose to start at the beginning of any trilogy, including Star Wars™: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars™: A New Hope, or Star Wars™: The Force Awakens.

To view and share the official LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Launch Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/LSW-SkywalkerSaga-Launch

To download official LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launch assets, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/LSW-SkywalkerSaga-Launch-Assets

To download official LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga EPK for broadcast use, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/LSW-SkywalkerSaga-Launch-EPK

“With LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, we are giving players an all-new LEGO Star Wars experience with the freedom to explore the galaxy like never before,” said Jonathan Smith, Strategic Director and Head of Production, TT Games. “Whether they are existing fans of the franchise or discovering it for the first time, everyone will enjoy the epic story of all nine films with all the humor and charm that LEGO games bring.”

In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players can traverse space using the galaxy map on their holoprojector to chart their course through the saga, progressively unlocking planets to explore along the way. During space travel, players may engage in aerial encounters against enemy ships, piloting legendary vehicles like the Millennium Falcon™, Imperial TIE fighters™, Rebel X-wings™, and many more. Once reaching their destination, players can choose to either continue onwards through the main story or explore and discover exciting quests and puzzles within the galaxy.

Exploration rewards players as they uncover Kyber Bricks which unlock new features and upgraded abilities across a range of character classes, including Jedi, Hero, Dark Side, Villain, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid, and Protocol Droid. Play as iconic characters like Luke Skywalker™, Rey™, Obi-Wan Kenobi™, Finn™, BB-8™, Leia™, Yoda™, Boba Fett™, Darth Maul™, Poe Dameron™ and over 300 more unlockable characters from across all nine films in free play mode to create fun, new adventures. Whether it’s the jungle moon of Ajan Kloss, the city-covered planet of Coruscant, the idyllic grassy hills of Naboo, or the desert dunes of Jakku, the LEGO Star Wars galaxy is available to discover and play in.

“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the ultimate video game experience that allows generations to play together in the galaxy far, far away,” said Douglas Reilly, Vice President, Lucasfilm Games. “Players can explore all nine films from the Skywalker saga, bringing a whole new level of fun and humor to the greatest LEGO Star Wars adventure yet.”

“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga contains a massive amount of content combined with the unforgettable gameplay that make LEGO games appealing to audiences of all ages,” said Sean McEvoy, Head of LEGO Games, The LEGO Group. “It is a fun and accessible entry point to the Star Wars galaxy where kids and families can join forces and explore the galaxy together.”

The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Standard Edition is available for $59.99 (SRP). The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition is available for $69.99 (SRP) and includes the base game, Character Collection (Season Pass), and physical retail versions will include an exclusive LEGO Star Wars minifigure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk. The Character Collection contains seven downloadable content (DLC) packs with playable characters from across the galaxy including many from outside the nine saga films. The DLC packs include The Mandalorian™ Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story™, The Classic Characters, The Trooper Pack, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story™, The Mandalorian Season 2, and The Bad Batch™.

Fans that purchase the LEGO® Star Wars™ The Razor Crest™ (75292), the starship construction model piloted by the bounty hunter Din Djarin in Star Wars™: The Mandalorian™, will receive an unlock code to redeem the starship in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Join the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga conversation on Facebook (LEGOStarWarsGame), Twitter (@LSWGAME), Instagram (LEGOStarWarsGame) and YouTube (LEGOStarWarsGame).

All assets can be found on the Warner Bros. Games Press Site. To access, please visit WarnerBrosGames-Press.com and click the “Register Now” button.

About Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information about Warner Bros. Games can be found at www.warnerbrosgames.com.

About TT Games

TT Games, an affiliate of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc., is the developer behind numerous hit LEGO videogame franchises such as LEGO® Batman™, LEGO® Star Wars™, LEGO® Harry Potter™, LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes and LEGO® Indiana Jones™, as well as popular titles LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers, LEGO® Jurassic World™, LEGO® Worlds and many others, which combined have sold over 200 million units worldwide to date. With U.K. offices in Knutsford, Wilmslow, Brighton and Maidenhead, TT Games has a distinctive focus on console, handheld, mobile and PC games of the highest quality, aimed at young gamers and their families. Additional information about TT Games can be found at www.ttgames.com.

About The LEGO Group

The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK., Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of play materials. Guided by the company spirit: “Only the best is good enough”, the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com.

About Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lucasfilm Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is a global leader in film, television and digital entertainment production. In addition to its motion-picture and television production, the company’s activities include visual effects and audio post-production, cutting-edge digital animation, interactive entertainment software, and the management of the global merchandising activities for its entertainment properties including the legendary STAR WARS and INDIANA JONES franchises. Lucasfilm Ltd. is headquartered in northern California.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

LEGO® STAR WARS™: THE SKYWALKER SAGA software © 2022 TT Games Ltd. Produced by TT Games under license from the LEGO Group. LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and the Knob configurations and the Minifigure are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. © 2022 The LEGO Group. STAR WARS © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved. Used under authorization.

“PlayStation”, “PS5”, and “PS4” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)

Contacts

Remi Sklar



Warner Bros. Games



[email protected]

Mark Margolis



Warner Bros. Games



[email protected]

François Chang



Warner Bros. Games



[email protected]