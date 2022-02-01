Wan Bridge Launches Georgetown Heights, its First Build-To-Rent Community in Central Texas

The upscale single-family rental community will offer residents a new way to rent residential housing in a revitalized historic Texas city near Austin’s growing tech hub

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BTR—Wan Bridge, a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to-rent (BTR) communities, officially opened the doors at Georgetown Heights (468 Northwood Drive), the company’s first rental development in Georgetown, Texas. Just north of Austin, this luxurious rental community features 48 three- to four-bedroom, two-story duplexes ranging from 1,400 to 2,100 square feet.





“We are eager to welcome residents to Georgetown Heights, our first BTR community among one of Austin’s thriving submarkets,” said Ting Qiao, CEO of Wan Bridge. “Residents can expect all the Wan Bridge trademark qualities like modern, thoughtful designs, high-quality finishes, excellent service from our property management service and 24/7 maintenance.”

Georgetown Heights Reflects Texas with Style and Function

Wan Bridge’s latest development will satisfy the increasing need for residential properties while taking rental living to a new level in Georgetown, one of the top-ten fastest growing cities in America.

Blending modern and Texas-style architecture to elevate the classic southern look, Georgetown Heights will offer residents both ambiance and function. Lined with lush landscaping, the picturesque development features spacious floor plans, energy-efficient appliances, two-car garages, private yards and smart home packages. In addition to the primary bedroom, additional bedrooms offer options for offices and hobby rooms, guest accommodations and more. Each of the homes will feature open-concept floor plans, spacious bedrooms and contemporary designs for a true blend of form and function.

At Georgetown Heights, residents will also enjoy Wan Bridge’s hassle-free lifestyle with five-star-quality on-site maintenance which includes lawncare, air filter and bulb replacement, and pest control services. The community is strategically located near the booming industrial hub north of Austin. Residents will have the opportunity to live, work and play in one of the fastest growing areas of the country, with large innovators like Tesla, Samsung, Google, Apple and Dell a short drive away.

Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Leasing

Wan Bridge, alongside the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, local elected officials and partners celebrated the launch with a ribbon cutting. During the ceremony, The Wan Bridge Foundation presented a check to Brookwood in Georgetown to recognize the organization’s contribution to the local community.

The grand opening of Georgetown Heights follows the company’s latest build-to-rent community in the greater Houston area, Pradera Oaks, which was unveiled at the beginning of June and will feature 812 single-family homes.

For further information on Georgetown Heights, please visit www.georgetownheightstx.com. To learn more about Wan Bridge and its impact on the build-to-rent industry in Texas, visit www.wanbridge.com.

About Wan Bridge

Wan Bridge is a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to-rent (BTR) communities across the state. Since 2016, we have been active in the acquisition, development and operation of our communities located in high-demand cities across Texas, including Austin, Dallas and Houston. Our BTR community products range from low-density homes on acreage sites to medium-density developments that include duplexes, triplexes and townhomes. We believe that residents do not have to own to call it home and our ultimate goal is to give them more time with the people they love and partake in activities they enjoy the most. BTR provides flexibility without sacrifice every day. Learn more at www.wanbridge.com.

