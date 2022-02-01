Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” Returns with More Savings, Longer Events and Earlier Access for Walmart+ Members

Best deals of the season spread across events every Monday throughout November

Walmart+ Early Access is back and better than ever with extended shopping hours for members

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Back by customer demand, Walmart is announcing the return of its month-long savings event, “Black Friday Deals for Days.” Like the past two years, Walmart will spread the excitement of Black Friday savings over three events throughout November and cap off a month of deals with Cyber Monday, delivering customers great prices on the must-have gifts of the season.

New this year, Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” events will begin on Walmart.com every Monday in November, giving customers an exciting reason to look forward to the start of the work week. Walmart is also bringing back its highly anticipated Early Access benefit, and it’s better than ever. Paid Walmart+ members will have the advantage of an extended early access window that begins seven hours before the scheduled start times for all three events on Walmart.com.

“Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year. Our customers are counting on us more than ever to help them find the season’s best gifts while delivering incredible savings like only Walmart can,” said Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. “That’s why we continue to challenge ourselves to offer an unparalleled Black Friday experience each year, giving customers more of what they love – more opportunities to shop even bigger savings on Walmart’s best assortment of gifts, easily and conveniently, online or in our stores.”

Here’s what customers can look forward to from Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” savings events:

Week 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.

Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7. Week 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.

Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14. Week 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.

Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21. Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.

Best-in-Class Black Friday Prices and Top Gift Assortment

Walmart has made significant price investments to offer customers bigger savings across its incredible assortment of Black Friday items this year, with deeper discounts across electronics, home, toys and apparel and more Walmart-exclusive items than ever. Customers will find exciting top brands like Apple, Dyson, LEGO and LOL Surprise!, and Walmart has prepared for months to ensure strong inventory of in-stock Black Friday deals for its customers all November long.

Even Earlier Access for Walmart+ Members

Walmart customers who sign up for a paid Walmart+ membership will obtain early access and get first dibs online for Black Friday savings, plus all the other timesaving perks a Walmart+ membership offers.

“We heard how much our Walmart+ members loved being first in line to shop our ‘Deals for Days’ events last year, so this year we’re excited to offer them even more of a head start,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager, Walmart+. “We’re always looking for ways to make shopping convenient and fun for Walmart+ members, and early access gives them extra time to save more money with a lot less stress – and that’s what Walmart+ is all about.”

Early access is yet another way Walmart is uniquely positioned to give members more for less with Walmart+, whether in-store, at the gas pump, on deliveries, listening to music, and now when watching their favorite movies and shows from Paramount+. Walmart+ is $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

One Streamlined Digital Shopping Destination

This year, Walmart is making online shopping for Black Friday easier than ever for its customers. Walmart.com and the Walmart App will feature a streamlined Black Friday site experience that highlights all Walmart’s best deals in one easy-to-navigate digital destination, making it simple for customers to save time and money while they shop. Customers will be able to see real-time pickup and delivery options for Black Friday items.

Easy, Convenient Shopping Services

Walmart’s convenient shopping services ensure that no matter how, when or where customers want to shop Black Friday deals, their experience will be seamless. There are several fast, easy ways for customers to shop, including pickup and delivery on all Black Friday items and 240,000+ items across the store, curbside pickup, Express Delivery within two hours and Free NextDay or Two-Day Delivery on online orders.

To ensure returning Black Friday items is just as easy as shopping for them, Walmart now offers three new and expanded returns options, including the Holiday Guarantee, curbside returns and Return Pickup for Walmart+ members, to save customers time during the busiest season of the year.

But of course, customers don’t have to wait until the first Monday in November to find huge savings at Walmart. On top of Walmart’s everyday low prices, the retailer is offering thousands more Rollbacks this holiday season on items across every department in stores and on Walmart.com. For more information about Walmart’s holiday plans, visit walmart.com/Holidays.

*While supplies last

