Walmart Jumps Into Roblox With Launch of Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play

Roblox community members can check out the Walmart ‘isles’ to collect verch, catch top music artists and unlock exclusive interactive content

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hold onto your headsets! Today, Walmart is announcing the launch of two new immersive experiences in the metaverse mega-platform, Roblox. Called Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play, the spaces offer unique interactive content and entertainment for customers, bringing to life the best of Walmart’s ‘isles’ in a virtual world. Walmart Land will bring the best fashion, style, beauty and entertainment items directly to the global Roblox community of over 52 million daily users. The retailer will continue to bring the fun with Walmart’s Universe of Play – the ultimate virtual toy destination in Roblox, just in time for those oh-so-real holiday wish lists.

“We’re showing up in a big way – creating community, content, entertainment and games through the launch of Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play,” said William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S. “Roblox is one of the fastest growing and largest platforms in the metaverse, and we know our customers are spending loads of time there. So, we’re focusing on creating new and innovative experiences that excite them, something we’re already doing in the communities where they live, and now, the virtual worlds where they play.”

Walmart Land will feature a variety of immersive experiences, including a virtual store of merchandise, or “verch”, for your avatar; a physics-defying Ferris wheel giving users a bird’s-eye glimpse of the world; and unlockable tokens and badges that can be earned in various games and competitions. Walmart Land debuts with three big experiences, specifically with the next generation of customers in mind:

Electric Island: Inspired by the world’s greatest music festivals, Electric Island includes an interactive piano walkway, a dance challenge, a Netflix trivia experience featuring Noah Schnapp and a DJ booth where users can learn to mix different beats.

Inspired by the world’s greatest music festivals, Electric Island includes an interactive piano walkway, a dance challenge, a Netflix trivia experience featuring Noah Schnapp and a DJ booth where users can learn to mix different beats. House of Style: Featuring a virtual dressing room, a strike-a-pose challenge, an oversized cosmetics obstacle course (obby) and a roller-skating rink, House of Style will offer products from af94, UOMA by Sharon C., ITK by Brooklyn & Bailey, Lottie London, Bubble and more.

Featuring a virtual dressing room, a strike-a-pose challenge, an oversized cosmetics obstacle course (obby) and a roller-skating rink, House of Style will offer products from af94, UOMA by Sharon C., ITK by Brooklyn & Bailey, Lottie London, Bubble and more. Electric Fest: New in October, users can jump back into Electric Island for ‘Electric Fest’, a motion-capture concert celebration featuring performances from popular artists such as Madison Beer, Kane Brown and YUNGBLUD.

The year’s best toys will have busted loose and turned up in Walmart’s Universe of Play. The Roblox community can explore different toy worlds to earn coins for cool virtual goods, or complete epic challenges to build a personal trophy case, unlock secret codes and more. Universe of Play includes:

Immersive games : Users can dive into five new games that offer experiences featuring products and characters from L.O.L. Surprise!, Jurassic World, Paw Patrol, Magic Mixies and Razor Scooters.

: Users can dive into five new games that offer experiences featuring products and characters from L.O.L. Surprise!, Jurassic World, Paw Patrol, Magic Mixies and Razor Scooters. Sought-after rewards: Users will get the opportunity to try and collect as many virtual toys as they can to earn coins redeemable for their avatar verch. Toys will hang all around, and a Walmart blimp will regularly drop toys throughout the experience.

Users will get the opportunity to try and collect as many virtual toys as they can to earn coins redeemable for their avatar verch. Toys will hang all around, and a Walmart blimp will regularly drop toys throughout the experience. Virtual adventures: Universe of Play will also feature e-mobility items like hoverboards, which an avatar can use to travel through the universe faster. Users will encounter a Sharper Image drone that helps them discover the hottest toy world of the season.

Users can click in on the excitement today and freely access the Walmart Land experience on Roblox.com and Walmart’s Universe of Play on any device including PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon devices, Xbox consoles, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

Contacts

Walmart Media Relations



1-800-331-0085



news.walmart.com/reporter