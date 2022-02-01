Wallbox Goes All-In on AWS

Leading provider of smart vehicle charging systems uses AWS’s vast set of services and proven infrastructure to design and globally manufacture sustainable electric-vehicle charging and energy solutions

With AWS compute powering its software development, Wallbox reduced residential charging system IT costs by 70%

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of residential and public electric-vehicle (EV) charging devices and energy-management solutions, has migrated its entire information technology (IT) infrastructure, including design and manufacturing platforms, device and grid-management systems, and customer-facing applications, to AWS. Worldwide, Wallbox is using AWS’s broad and deep set of capabilities—including analytics, compute, containers, databases, and security—to research, develop, manufacture, and deploy its EV chargers and intelligent charging infrastructure. Running on AWS, Wallbox is developing innovative smart charging products that will help accelerate the adoption of electric cars and enable customers to return excess energy to the grid.





Running on AWS enables Wallbox to increase operational efficiencies, improve analytics, and provide better customer service around the world. The software powering Pulsar Plus, Wallbox’s residential compact charging system, uses Amazon EC2 Spot Instances and AWS Graviton2 to provide scalable and cost-efficient computer capacity to power its software development, reducing overall IT costs by 70%. With Amazon Kinesis, a service that collects, processes, and analyzes real-time streaming data, Wallbox can collect data and monitor the status of its public and residential EV chargers in 113 countries, analyze the data, and use the insights to adjust and optimize settings for faster and more efficient charging. In addition, Wallbox will use AWS machine learning services in its manufacturing facilities in China, Europe, and North America to identify potential mechanical failures and avoid downtime, as well as to gain insights from sudden changes in sales patterns or customer usage to inform production forecasts, improve capacity planning, and make key business decisions.

“EV adoption plays a key role in helping us transition toward a world powered by renewable energy,” said Enric Asunción, CEO and co-founder of Wallbox. “AWS provides the underlying infrastructure we need to develop and globally deliver intelligent charging infrastructure and energy-management solutions, as well as the ability to open new pathways that harness the flow of energy through the grid. Like AWS, we believe in putting our customers at the center of everything we do, so we can change the way the world accesses, uses, and shares energy.”

“Wallbox is an example of a company that started by working backward from the customer to make the EV charging experience simple for consumers,” said Tanuja Randery, managing director, EMEA at AWS. “As EV charging gains momentum around the world, AWS is providing Wallbox with the insights and predictive capabilities it needs to scale its business. Using AWS’s vast portfolio of services, Wallbox can continue to innovate new smart charging solutions that will help our world achieve a more sustainable future.”

