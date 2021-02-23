Waitr Partners With Nextbite on Its Delivery-Only Restaurant Concept

LAFAYETTE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced the first group of delivery-only restaurant concepts have been added to the Waitr and Bite Squad platforms via a new partnership with Nextbite for food delivery from virtual brands – also known as ghost kitchens. With this new collaboration, customers of Waitr and Bite Squad can enjoy a significant increase in restaurant choices.

Delivery-only “virtual” restaurant locations are popping up all over the nation, following mass shutdowns and limitations on dine-in capacity and increased demand for off-premise meals. Nextbite, a pioneer in the virtual restaurant space and food on-demand revolution, has created the concept with high-quality, chef-inspired menus available through the Waitr and Bite Squad apps.

Virtual restaurant brands available via the Waitr and Bite Squad apps include Monster Mac, Wild Wild Wings, CraveBurger, Grilled Cheese Society, Firebelly Wings, Hotbox by Wiz, Miss Mazy’s, The Big Melt, The Wing Dynasty, and Tossitup.

According to Nextbite, each concept is backed by data and carefully crafted to dish out the very items customers crave. The Nextbite team used analytics from a variety of factors to develop first-in-class, proven brands.

“This new partnership with Nextbite boosts Waitr’s promise to provide a robust restaurant selection to our customers,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “The addition of these new and diverse food offerings through the virtual kitchen strengthens our position in many markets.”

“Waitr is a huge player within the restaurant space and we are thrilled to partner with them to help drive more orders and revenue for both our virtual kitchen and brick and mortar partners,” stated Alex Canter, the Founder and CEO of Ordermark, owner of Nextbite.

Nextbite, a virtual kitchen company, creates delivery-only restaurant concepts with high-quality, chef-inspired menus available through delivery apps. Together, these two companies help restaurants increase efficiency and grow profits, creating successful food service across the country.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains. As of September 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

