Wage Growth the Key to House-buying Power in 2020, According to First American Real House Price Index

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today released the October 2019 First American Real House Price Index (RHPI). The RHPI measures the price changes of single-family properties throughout the U.S. adjusted for the impact of income and interest rate changes on consumer house-buying power over time at national, state and metropolitan area levels. Because the RHPI adjusts for house-buying power, it also serves as a measure of housing affordability.

October 2019 Real House Price Index

Real house prices increased 2.0 percent between September 2019 and October 2019.

Real house prices declined 7.9 percent between October 2018 and October 2019.

Consumer house-buying power, how much one can buy based on changes in income and interest rates, decreased 0.7 percent between September 2019 and October 2019, and increased 17.6 percent year over year.

Median household income has increased 2.6 percent since October 2018 and 58.2 percent since January 2000.

Real house prices are 17.2 percent less expensive than in January 2000.

While unadjusted house prices are now 9.6 percent above the housing boom peak in 2006, real, house-buying power-adjusted house prices remain 41.0 percent below their 2006 housing boom peak.

Chief Economist Analysis: Real House Prices Down 7.9 Percent Year Over Year

“Affordability improved in October as two of the three key drivers of the Real House Price Index (RHPI), household income and mortgage rates, modestly swung in favor of increased affordability relative to one year ago,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American. “The 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell by 1.1 percentage points and household income increased 2.6 percent compared with October 2018. Rising household income and declining mortgage rates each boost consumer house-buying power.

“While home buyers benefited from the increase in house-buying power driven by lower rates and household income growth, they also face greater competition for homes as increased house-buying power has also fueled greater demand,” said Fleming. “As demand increases for a scarce (limited or low supply) good, prices will rise faster. The housing market saw this dynamic play out in October as nominal house price appreciation accelerated relative to a year ago.

“However, even as nominal house prices have gained momentum because of the supply and demand imbalance, real house prices (RHPI) actually declined by 7.9 percent thanks to the benefit of increased buying power,” said Fleming. “The increase in house-buying power was more than sufficient to offset nominal house price gains. In order to understand these dynamics, let’s break down the three forces driving the RHPI, and what they signal for 2020.

Rising Income + Low Mortgage Rates = Faster House Price Appreciation

Income on the Rise: “The labor market impressed again in October as annual hourly wage growth increased by 3.2 percent compared with a year earlier, job growth remained steady, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, a 50-year low. The rise in wage growth contributed to a 2.6 percent year-over-year increase in average household income,” said Fleming. “Compared with October 2018, the rise in household income increased consumer house-buying power by $9,300. The outlook for the labor market remains strong, especially given that job creation continues, and wages are still rising.”

More Millennial Buyers on the Way in 2020

“The bulk of the millennial generation, America’s largest generation, will turn 30 next year, entering their prime home-buying years. This generation of buyers grew up in an era of sub-4 percent mortgage rates and also have higher household incomes than their predecessors,” said Fleming. “Financial readiness combined with a heightened appetite for homeownership will power continued demand for homes in 2020.

“Yet, there is not enough supply to meet the growing demand, so we expect faster house price appreciation, a dynamic we’re already experiencing in the housing market today,” said Fleming. “While rising house-buying power, largely driven by declining mortgage rates, made monthly mortgage payments more manageable in 2019, any further increases in house-buying power will likely rest on the labor market and continued household income growth in 2020.”

October Real House Price State Highlights

There are no states with a year-over-year increase in the RHPI.

in the RHPI. The five states with the greatest year-over-year decrease in the RHPI are: New Mexico (-13.4 percent), Vermont (-12.2 percent), California (-12.1 percent), Nebraska (-11.4 percent), and Utah (-11.3 percent).

October 2019 Real House Price Local Market Highlights

Among the Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) tracked by First American, there are no markets with a year-over-year increase in the RHPI.

in the RHPI. Among the Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) tracked by First American, the five markets with the greatest year-over-year decrease in the RHPI are: San Jose, Calif. (-16.2 percent), San Francisco (-13.1 percent), Portland, Ore. (-12.6 percent), Baltimore (-12.0 percent), and Denver (-11.8 percent).

Next Release

The next release of the First American Real House Price Index will take place the week of January 27, 2020 for November 2019 data.

Methodology

The methodology statement for the First American Real House Price Index is available at http://www.firstam.com/economics/real-house-price-index.

