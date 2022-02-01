VYRE Sports Partnership with G6 Enterprises Is Set to Disrupt Live Stream Sports for the Next Generation of Athletes

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2023) – VYRE Network (a free global streaming platform with a worldwide reach and wholly owned Cabo Verde Capital (OTC Pink: CAPV) company, “VYRE”) is pleased to announce that G6 Enterprises LLC (“G6”) has partnered with VYRE Sports (a VYRE Network subsidiary) to not only enhance operations and revenue streams, but to make VYRE Sports a disruptor in the live stream sports industry. This VYRE channel will also carry TV shows and documentaries that highlight the next generation athletes.

G6 is a boutique business consulting firm that provides a comprehensive array of professional client services and programs to early-stage companies, brands, professional athletes, entertainers, and influencers. Their goal is to strategize, develop, market, and position their clients for capital raises, and growth. G6 Enterprises partnership will assist VYRE Sports in creating new income streams and provide both operational guidance and effective operational strategies for this channel.

VYRE Sports is the leading streaming platform that focuses on showcasing the Next Generation Athlete through live gameplay, documentaries, TV shows, and movies. VYRE Sports currently streams Basketball, American Football, Soccer, and Pay-Per-View boxing, MMA, and Muay Thai fights globally through the VYRE app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TVs, and on the web.

G6, led by Ty “Tex” Twine, will provide consulting services that will assist in maximizing the strategic partnerships inside VYRE, along with financial and operational growth strategies for each sport that VYRE is distributing, while helping shape new income verticals and channels for VYRE Sports.

“We are excited to join VYRE to continue challenging the status quo by supporting and promoting the next generation of athletes. With the assistance of our portfolio of companies, G6 aims to be a significant asset towards helping minority-owned businesses acquire the funding and resources needed to obtain a significant market share in the free streaming industry.” – Tex Twine, President of G6

“Bringing the expertise of G6 to VYRE Sports is a game changer for our structure, growth and strategy. I can’t wait to see what things the VYRE Sports team and G6 Enterprises come up with.” – David Hill, President of VYRE Network.

The vision for VYRE Sports is to be a disruptor in live-streaming sports while becoming a must-need destination for athletes to be showcased to the world. You can experience VYRE Sports live games, movies, and documentaries by visiting VYRE Sports (www.vyresports.com).

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers next-generation movies, shows, and sports to audiences worldwide. We connect globally through our apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TV’s, and on the web. Our niche channels produce and distribute live events, feature films, TV series, documentaries and sports leagues that showcase the next generation of film creators and athletes.

For Further Information Contact:

VYRE Network / Cabo Verde Capital, Inc.

David Hill, President

818-579-2864

[email protected]

www.vyrenetwork.com

Forward Looking Statements – This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company’s ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company’s operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158366