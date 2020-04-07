­­­­Vuzix Receives Additional Smart Glasses Order from 1Minuut Innovation in Response to COVID-19 Remote Healthcare Needs in the Netherlands

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced Vuzix and 1Minuut Innovation will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, April 9th at 11:30 AM ET and that the Company continues to receive additional smart glasses orders from 1Minuut Innovation to support their efforts to meet time-sensitive COVID-19 remote healthcare needs in the Netherlands.

1Minuut’s main focus is to deliver highly secured video streaming and recording through their Genzõ mobile software platform. Genzõ facilitates an easy-to-use, safe and mobile telemedicine communications platform to chat or video call using Vuzix Smart Glasses, delivering medical expertise across multiple use cases in healthcare. The Point of View (PoV) of the care practitioner wearing the Vuzix Smart Glasses makes it easy for external highly skilled colleagues to provide help and instruction. The care practitioner has their hands free while receiving visual and voice expert feedback on their Vuzix Smart Glasses, allowing them to perform tasks without interruption. Using AR overlays, Genzõ makes it easy to point to a certain area on the live video screen or give textual feedback. Integration of medical company policies and protocols while sending telemedicine sessions on the smart glasses is also possible with Genzõ. Genzõ uses ‘HIPAA compliant equivalent’ EU-based GDPR-compliant software (ISO27001 and NEN7510) to share (push and pull) medical data safely to and from patient files.

If you’re interested in learning more about this virtual patient care and training solution you can register for the upcoming webinar via the link below.

Webinar Topic: Telemedicine & Telehealth via M400 and 1Minuut Innovation

Date: Thursday April 9, 2020

Start Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Webinar/Registration Link: https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HSOP-mOfQI2_ZNoMvxjFGg

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 150 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About 1Minuut Innovation

1Minuut Innovation is a young, dynamic and growing organization focused on healthcare innovation. 1Minuut innovation invents, creates and implements innovative technological solutions for healthcare. Our spearhead is safe, easy and mobile communication that provides innovative business continuity using smart glasses. All our solutions are made with the help of healthcare professionals around the world. 1Minuut’s mission is, to deliver software, making healthcare professionals work safe, mobile and easy. http://1minuut.com/ [email protected]

