VSCO Returns to Its Roots by Nurturing Creators to Ensure Their Success

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VSCO, the trusted photo & video editor for premium presets, quality tools, and the creative community, today announced a relaunch of the platform following a successful decade. Founded in 2011 with the vision to build a product for creative professionals, the brand’s next chapter brings the company back to its founding roots with a focus on its core audience: photo and video creators who are looking for support, tools, and community to be successful in their creative journey.

“When we founded VSCO over ten years ago, our mission was to build a place for creators, by creators, to help people find inspiration, and connect with others,” said Greg Lutze, VSCO Co-Founder & Chief Experience Officer. “We’ve never wavered in our belief in the power of creativity and connection, and today’s announcement lays the foundation for VSCO’s next decade and beyond.”

With a relaunch comes new opportunities for business growth. VSCO has recently expanded its leadership team to include–

Together, this team of Adobe and Figma alum and others, brings experience with creative tools, creative expression, and design. Their shared belief in the power of creativity will lead VSCO into its new era of helping creators be successful across their personal and professional endeavors.

As a creator-centric brand, VSCO is constantly learning from their loyal members, taking stock of the needs of their community and implementing their feedback to optimize the user experience. This feedback loop helped crystallize two key needs of core creators for this relaunch: a streamlined editing workflow that gives them optionality and control, and more ways to connect with other creatives.

“Our product team is hyper-focused on building what creators need to make it in today’s creator economy. We are building what the next generation creative platform should look like with the goal of nurturing our community’s creativity and setting them up for success so that they can make it,” said Joel Flory, VSCO CEO and Co-Founder. “Being community-focused, we truly value our member feedback and it has played a big role in how we envision moving VSCO forward.”

What’s New

Introducing VSCO Spaces



VSCO is launching Spaces, shared galleries built by creators and those who inspire them. These collaborative galleries are visual conversations for creators to share work and feedback while growing meaningful connections. This feature will be available to VSCO members beginning today, and will be rolled out to all users in July.

Studio updates



Users will notice an update to their Studio, which will include more detailed descriptions of creators’ favorite presets and tools and how best to apply them in addition to draft support and auto-save for all media types.

Collage Mode



Collage is the latest feature in VSCO’s multimedia creation suite. Collage provides an intuitive way for VSCO members to remix photos with shapes, colors and more, with the help of layouts. This tool will give VSCO members more ways to reimagine images into visually compelling compositions.

Looking ahead, VSCO believes in fueling a healthy creator economy to drive further success. The company is in the early stages of unlocking new ways to empower creators to monetize their work both in the app and on the website.

The VSCO app is free for both iOS and Android with access to basic presets and tools. VSCO Membership is $29.99 per year and $7.99 per month with a limited time, risk-free 30-day trial.

Visit vsco.co to learn more about VSCO’s new direction.

About VSCO



VSCO is the trusted photo & video editor for premium presets, quality tools, and creative community. We nurture creativity so you can make it.

In 2011, Founders Joel and Greg set out to create a photo and video editing app that combines premium quality editing filters and tools, thoughtful curation, and a diverse community for creative professionals. From day one, VSCO’s mission has been to nurture the creative journey from start to finish and inspire creators to realize their vision. Along the way, we’ve built a vibrant platform of creators around the world who continue to inspire us and our evolution. We believe that with the right creative tools, inspiring resources, and a supportive community, creators can do anything. We’re investing in you. Join us: vsco.co

