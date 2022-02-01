VR Platform Remio Raises $4.5 Million Seed Round to Expand its Metaverse Solution for the Enterprise Market

Interactive engagement platform transforms workspaces for leading enterprise businesses including Google, Netflix, Hubspot, Fidelity, Twilio, Trello, Nextdoor and more

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Remio, a virtual reality (“VR”) platform for remote team building and collaboration for global enterprise customers, today announced a $4.5 million Series Seed round of funding led by Khosla Ventures along with Version One Ventures, The Venture Reality Fund, and Moai Capital.

Founded in 2020 by Jos van der Westhuizen and Derrick van Schalkwyk, the San Francisco-based startup provides an all-in-one solution for remote team building in VR. With the rise of hybrid work environments and integration of VR technology in workspaces, the company has seen strong organic growth and adoption with several marquee customers including Google, Netflix, Hubspot, Fidelity, Twilio, Trello, and Nextdoor. Remio has established a unique position by merging game-like features with collaboration tools in one platform, and estimates the corporate team building market to be $31 billion currently. The new round of funding will finance extending the core platform for enterprise customers to create their own magical spaces, games, experiences, and other fun activities in a secure environment.

Van der Westhuizen said: “We’re excited and grateful for the investor support, and appreciative that Sandhya Venkatachalam of Khosla is joining our board. Their support is a testament to the value we bring to our customers as well as Remio’s untapped market potential. Interactive workplaces with distributed teams is a growing, massive market opportunity, and I believe that Remio will provide the competitive edge for human capital development to our customers.”

Venkatachalam said: “There’s tremendous demand in the market for creative, interactive workspaces that lead to greater employee engagement and productivity. Remio is well-positioned to build upon its success in the enterprise by providing a superior metaverse experience for people and companies, and I’m looking forward to working with the team on this journey as a trusted advisor.”

Tipatat Chennavasin, General Partner and co-founder of The Venture Reality Fund, said: “We are excited to be investors in Remio as they continue to build the most compelling immersive team building and collaboration platform for the enterprise metaverse.”

Remio offers multiple team bonding activities such as Spaceship Escape Rooms, BarVR, and Paintball, in addition to all of the standard VR collaboration tools available in a company’s HQ, such as whiteboards, breakout rooms, and magical presentation rooms. The platform has already innovated systems that allow highly interactive sessions for over 150 people in a single VR scene and have hosted multiple enterprise events with up to 300 people simultaneously socializing, playing games, and exploring their company’s metaverse. It’s an immersive social app with a keen focus on getting remote teams to do things together through active engagement, education, and collaboration, and can be experienced in both self-serve and facilitator-hosted format.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Remio

Remio provides an all-in-one solution for remote team building collaboration in the metaverse with a specific focus on enterprise customers and large groups. Remio has innovated a comprehensive application with which its customers can create their own bespoke metaverse headquarters. Such headquarters typically include team bonding activities like Spaceship Escape Rooms, BarVR, and Paintball, as well as all of the standard VR collaboration tools available in the customer’s HQ, such as whiteboards, breakout rooms, and magical presentation rooms. Visit www.Remiovr.com.

Contacts

Kate Pietrelli



[email protected]

+1 760-518-2633