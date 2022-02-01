VR Headset Black Friday Deals (2022): Early HP, HTC, Sony PlayStation & Meta (Oculus) VR Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles
Save on a wide selection of VR deals at the early Black Friday 2022 sale, featuring PSVR, HTC VIVE, HP Reverb & Meta Oculus Quest 2 discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2022 experts at Consumer Articles are reviewing the top early VR headset deals for Black Friday 2022, together with offers on a wide variety of virtual reality headsets. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best VR Headset Deals:
- Save up to 34% on Quest 2 virtual reality headsets, bundles & accessories (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $200 on HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headsets, controllers & bundles (HP.com)
- Save up to $167 on VR headsets (Meta Quest 2, PSVR, HTC VIVE & more) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 43% on Sony PlayStation VR, bundles, games & accessories (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 32% on HTC VIVE VR systems, controllers & bundles (Walmart.com)
Best Oculus Meta Quest 2 Deals:
- Save on Quest 2 VR headsets (256GB, 128GB & 64GB) (Walmart.com)
- Save on refurbished Quest 2 All-in-One VR headsets (Walmart.com)
- Save on Quest 2 Holiday VR headset bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save on Quest 2 Advanced virtual reality headset bundle (Walmart.com)
- Save on Meta Quest 2 All-in-One VR Headsets, controllers, games & accessories (Meta.com)
Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals at Walmart right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])