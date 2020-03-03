Voxware Highlighting Augmented Reality and Supply Chain Analytics Throughout Modex 2020

Popular Virtual Reality Experience showcases Augmented Reality use cases; Analytics to share the spotlight with unique whiteboard exercise with Voxware experts

HAMILTON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—MODEX 2020 – Voxware, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, is poised for a tremendous showing at Modex 2020 (Booth 7481). Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the benefits of Voxware’s Augmented Reality (AR) solution and VoxPilot, its enterprise analytics software.

Voxware’s custom-built virtual reality simulation provides attendees with a first-person view of Voxware AR, including one that allows users to check equipment and service a malfunctioning forklift. The second use case is a ‘Shootout,’ that lets users evaluate first-hand, the power of Voxware Voice with Ring Scanning compared to an RF Scan gun. Due to popular demand, Voxware is encouraging attendees to sign up prior to Modex to reserve their spot.

In addition to the virtual reality experience, Voxware created a unique space to work through attendees’ business goals and objectives. A Voxware solution design expert will whiteboard scenarios with them to help modernize their distribution operations using Voxware’s VoxPilot Enterprise software. Voxware will provide each of the attendees with a copy of the whiteboard session to further inspire their thinking as they return to their companies. Attendees are also encouraged to sign up in advance to reserve their session.

“Modex 2020 is shaping up to be a great show for Voxware,” said Keith Phillips, President & CEO of Voxware. “We debuted our VR Experience at ProMat 2019 and it was met with rave reviews. We continued to build on that success to add in new use cases and are eager for attendees to experience the ‘Shootout’ this year. However, I’m most excited for the whiteboard sessions. I believe that companies are learning that just automating with a multimodal solution is only part of the puzzle. They have to layer in analytics and actively manage it properly to get the most out of the workforce. Those sessions are going to be really eye-opening for some attendees.”

For Voxware’s VR experience, each scenario begins with the user’s avatar at a location inside a virtual warehouse, with an AR headset within arm’s reach. As the user puts on the virtual headset, the software initializes and guides the user’s actions, step-by-step in a multimodal task. Voxware’s AR solution combines voice, scanning, image capture and vision to improve worker performance and optimize the warehouse processes. Each VR scenario demonstration uses all four modes.

Additionally, the user is able to see real-time performance metrics and can view them alongside their colleagues. This type of performance-based “gamification” has been shown to increase task-based productivity and reduce error rates.

About Voxware

Voxware offers technology solutions that deliver essential supply chain information exactly when and where it’s needed, optimizing the speed, accuracy and efficiency of distribution operations. Its product suite includes both warehouse automation and analytics solutions uniquely focused on distribution functions. With these solutions, companies reach an unprecedented understanding of how best to manage their operations, improving profitability by reducing costs and exceeding customer expectations. For more information, please visit www.voxware.com.

Contacts

Kevin Jurrens (for Voxware)



(215) 644-6504



[email protected]