Vodafone Qatar Launches Powerful Next Generation 5G MiFi® from Inseego

SAN DIEGO & DOHA, Qatar–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INSG #5G–Vodafone Qatar is the first operator in the region to launch the next generation Inseego (Nasdaq: INSG) 5G MiFi® M2000, a 5G mobile hotspot that delivers breakthrough performance with features designed to provide the ultimate 5G experience for everyone. By combining the latest mobile technologies with Wi-Fi 6, users can stay connected all day long* via Vodafone’s world-class GigaNet 5G network.





Priced at QR 1,699, the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 is available now at all Vodafone Qatar stores and e-shop. Paired with Vodafone’s Mobile Wi-Fi Unlimited 5G Plan, this newest mobile broadband solution enables users to take full advantage of GigaFast 5G Speeds, with secure connectivity for all their mobile devices, be it at home or on the move.

“We’re proud to expand Inseego’s existing relationship with Vodafone Qatar, now with availability of our high-performance 5G MiFi M2000,” said Simon Rayne, Senior Vice President and Managing Director UK, EMEA, and Asia-Pac. “With the introduction of our second-generation 5G solutions portfolio, Inseego has once again brought a quantum leap in real-world user experience to life through innovation in mobile device technology that brings out the best of the network.”

Diego Camberos, Chief Operating Officer, Vodafone Qatar, said: “We are 100% 5G Ready and have a reliable GigaFast 5G network across the country, latest 5G devices and Unlimited 5G Plans. The advanced Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 is a perfect addition to our range of 5G devices and is set to be in high demand especially during this winter season when customers are spending more time enjoying the outdoors and want a fast internet connection wherever they go.”

Inseego 5G MiFi M2000: Groundbreaking technology meets breakthrough performance

Powered by Inseego’s proprietary advanced RF technology, the lightweight and compact Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 series delivers gigabit-plus* speeds in sub-6 GHz bands. It also supports new applications requiring the responsiveness and ultra-low latency that 5G technology enables, such as lightning-fast streaming, lag-free videoconferencing, cloud gaming, virtual reality (VR) and more for consumers, business professionals, and enterprises alike.

*Actual speed and coverage may vary. Battery life and charge time may vary depending on the number of connected devices and activity. Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X55 5G Modem-RF System.

To learn more about the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot, please visit https://www.inseego.com/5g-solutions/5G MiFi/

MEDIA: To schedule an executive interview, please contact [email protected].

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA), and software solutions incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com

About Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. (“Vodafone Qatar”) provides a comprehensive range of services including voice, messaging, data, fixed communications, IoT and ICT managed services in the State of Qatar, for both consumers and businesses alike. The Company commenced commercial operations in 2009 and has 1.7 million customers as of 30 September 2020. Its state-of-the-art network infrastructure is expanding to cover key locations in the country with 5G and fiber connectivity, along with an extensive digital ecosystem, which will contribute to Qatar’s continued growth and prosperity. Vodafone Qatar’s vision is deeply rooted in its mission to connect today’s ideas with the technologies of tomorrow by pioneering digital innovation and becoming people’s first choice in telecom and digital services. Please visit www.vodafone.qa for more details.

©2020 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. MiFi is a registered trademark of Inseego Corp. in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Inseego

Media:



Anette Gaven



Tel: +1 (619) 993-3058



Email: [email protected]

or

Investor Relations:



Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Group



Tel: +1 (212) 868-6760



Email: [email protected]

or

Vodafone Qatar

Lana Khachan



Head of Communications



Vodafone Qatar



E-mail: [email protected]