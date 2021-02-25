VMware Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

FY21 revenue of $11.8 billion; growth of 9% year-over-year

Subscription and SaaS revenue of $2.6 billion; 22% of total revenue for FY21

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VMW #earnings–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021:

Quarterly Review

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $3.3 billion, an increase of 7% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

The combination of Subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.7 billion, an increase of 8% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for the fourth quarter was $707 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $791 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, compared to $321 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $936 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, up 8% per diluted share compared to $868 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.0 billion, an increase of 303% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.1 billion, an increase of 7% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter was $1.3 billion. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter was $1.2 billion.

RPO for the fourth quarter totaled $11.3 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

Total revenue plus sequential change in total unearned revenue grew 6% year-over-year.

The combination of Subscription and SaaS and license revenue plus sequential change in unearned Subscription and SaaS and license revenue grew 10% year-over-year.

Annual Review

Revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $11.8 billion, an increase of 9% from fiscal 2020.

The combination of Subscription and SaaS and license revenue for fiscal 2021 was $5.6 billion, an increase of 11% from fiscal year 2020.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $2.6 billion, an increase of 38% from fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $2.1 billion, or $4.86 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 billion, or $15.08 per diluted share, for fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $3.0 billion, or $7.20 per diluted share, up 15% per diluted share compared to $2.7 billion, or $6.24 per diluted share, for fiscal 2020.

GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2021 was $2.4 billion, an increase of 66% from fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2021 was $3.8 billion, an increase of 16% from fiscal 2020.

Operating cash flow for fiscal year 2021 was $4.4 billion. Free cash flow for fiscal year 2021 was $4.1 billion.

Cash was $4.7 billion, and unearned revenue was $10.3 billion, as of January 29, 2021.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter financial performance and it was a good finish to the fiscal year. Our results reinforce that customers continue to choose VMware technologies and solutions to drive their digital foundation for today and for the future,” said Zane Rowe, CFO and Interim CEO, VMware. “We continue to build and scale our Subscription and SaaS business, bringing customers flexibility in consumption choices, as well as delivering new offerings to market.”

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

VMware Workspace ONE Access achieved FedRAMP℠ Moderate Authorization, allowing the public sector and other regulated industries to rapidly adopt SaaS solutions for mission-enabling, more secure and cost-effective cloud-based IT.

VMware announced a partnership with Dell Technologies and SK Telecom to develop a multi-access edge computing (MEC) solution that brings together private 5G and edge computing capabilities.

VMware announced the commercial availability of VMware Blockchain, an extensible and scalable enterprise-grade platform to build business networks and deploy business-critical decentralized applications. With VMware Blockchain, customers can unlock data silos and free up data to flow more securely, privately and instantaneously.

VMware announced the company’s 2030 Agenda, a 10-year commitment to reaching 30 goals by 2030 for creating a more equitable, sustainable and resilient world. These goals, which will be integrated into VMware’s business, are focused on three outcomes: trust, equity and sustainability.

VMware achieved a number of recognitions for strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in the area of sustainability: The company has been included on the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the world’s leading ESG benchmarks. VMware ranked in the 94 th percentile in the software category for its leadership in corporate sustainability. VMware was recognized on CDP’s 2020 Climate A List 1 , which recognizes companies committed to reducing carbon emissions and managing climate change risk. VMware was acknowledged by the 2020 Carbon Clean 200™, which ranks publicly traded companies based on their green energy revenues.

In November, Forrester named VMware a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Hybrid Cloud Management, Q4 2020 2 .

. VMware once again was named a Leader in the December 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, December 2020 3 .

. Also in January, VMware was positioned as a leader in three IDC MarketScape reports related to the End-User Computing space: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46957820, January 2021) 4 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46965620, January 2021) 5 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Deployment 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46957920, January 2021) 6



The company will host a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and business outlook. A live web broadcast of the event will be available on the VMware investor relations website at http://ir.vmware.com. Slides will accompany the web broadcast. The replay of the webcast and slides will be available on the website for two months. In addition, six quarters of historical data for unearned revenue will also be made available at http://ir.vmware.com in conjunction with the conference call.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html

Additional Information

VMware’s website is located at www.vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at http://ir.vmware.com. VMware’s goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes: materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences, speeches and events at which its executives talk about its products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of its quarterly earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on its financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting; and opportunities to sign up for email alerts and RSS feeds to have information pushed in real time.

VMware, Workspace ONE, and VMware Blockchain are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective organizations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to VMware’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding customers continuing to choose VMware technologies and solutions for the future; VMware continuing to build and scale its Subscription and SaaS business and to deliver new offerings; VMware reaching the goals in its 2030 Agenda; and the expected benefits to customers of partnerships, and products, solutions and services, including in areas of VMware Blockchain and VMware Workspace ONE. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, financial condition, our customers, the business environment and the global and regional economies; (2) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (3) delays or reductions in consumer, government and information technology spending; (4) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors into the virtualization software and cloud, end user and mobile computing, and security industries, as well as new product and marketing initiatives by VMware’s competitors; (5) the ability to successfully integrate into VMware acquired companies and assets and smoothly transition services related to divested assets from VMware; (6) rapid technological changes in the virtualization software and cloud, end user, security and mobile computing industries; (7) VMware’s customers’ ability to transition to new products, platforms, services, solutions and computing strategies in such areas as containerization, modern applications, intrinsic security and networking, cloud, digital workspaces, virtualization and the software defined data center, and the uncertainty of their acceptance of emerging technology; (8) VMware’s ability to enter into, maintain and extend strategically effective partnerships, collaborations and alliances; (9) the continued risk of litigation and regulatory actions; (10) VMware’s ability to protect its proprietary technology; (11) changes to product and service development timelines; (12) VMware’s relationship with Dell Technologies and Dell’s ability to control matters requiring stockholder approval, including the election of VMware’s board members and matters relating to Dell’s investment in VMware; (13) the potential impact of Dell’s investigation of strategic alternatives with respect to its interest in VMware, including a potential spinoff and related special cash dividend; (14) VMware’s ability to attract and retain highly qualified employees; (15) the ability of VMware to utilize our relationship with Dell to leverage go-to-market and product development activities; (16) risks associated with cyber-attacks, information security and data privacy; (17) disruptions resulting from key management changes; (18) risks associated with international sales such as fluctuating currency exchange rates and increased trade barriers; (19) changes in VMware’s financial condition; (20) geopolitical changes such as Brexit and increased tariffs and trade barriers that could adversely impact our non-U.S. sales; (21) geopolitical, macroeconomic and global environmental changes that may impact our 2030 Agenda; and (22) other business effects, including those related to industry, market, economic, political, regulatory and global health conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including VMware’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8- K that we may file from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. VMware assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

VMware, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 29, January 31, January 29, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: License $ 1,014 $ 1,034 $ 3,033 $ 3,181 Subscription and SaaS 707 556 2,587 1,877 Services 1,573 1,483 6,147 5,753 Total revenue 3,294 3,073 11,767 10,811 Operating expenses(1): Cost of license revenue 45 50 163 166 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue 187 106 588 400 Cost of services revenue 322 317 1,292 1,233 Research and development 757 676 2,816 2,522 Sales and marketing 987 1,003 3,711 3,677 General and administrative(2) (6 ) 592 767 1,293 Realignment (5 ) 79 42 79 Operating income 1,007 250 2,388 1,441 Investment income — 20 7 60 Interest expense (49 ) (41 ) (204 ) (149 ) Other income (expense), net 7 10 191 86 Income before income tax 965 239 2,382 1,438 Income tax provision (benefit) 174 (76 ) 324 (4,918 ) Net income 791 315 2,058 6,356 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests — (6 ) — (56 ) Net income attributable to VMware, Inc. $ 791 $ 321 $ 2,058 $ 6,412 Net income per weighted-average share attributable to VMware, Inc. common stockholders, basic for Classes A and B $ 1.88 $ 0.77 $ 4.90 $ 15.37 Net income per weighted-average share attributable to VMware, Inc. common stockholders, diluted for Classes A and B $ 1.87 $ 0.76 $ 4.86 $ 15.08 Weighted-average shares, basic for Classes A and B 420,090 417,225 419,841 417,058 Weighted-average shares, diluted for Classes A and B 422,813 424,007 423,240 425,235 __________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of license revenue $ — $ — $ 1 $ 1 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue 6 3 19 13 Cost of services revenue 25 24 99 83 Research and development 127 130 524 459 Sales and marketing 79 91 322 293 General and administrative 16 64 157 168 (2) General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 included derecognition of a previously accrued litigation loss of $237 million.

VMware, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) January 29, January 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,692 $ 2,915 Short-term investments 23 — Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5 and $7 1,929 1,883 Due from related parties, net 1,438 1,457 Other current assets 530 436 Total current assets 8,612 6,691 Property and equipment, net 1,334 1,280 Other assets 2,697 2,266 Deferred tax assets 5,781 5,556 Intangible assets, net 993 1,172 Goodwill 9,599 9,329 Total assets $ 29,016 $ 26,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 131 $ 208 Accrued expenses and other 2,382 2,151 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings — 2,747 Unearned revenue 5,873 5,218 Total current liabilities 8,386 10,324 Note payable to Dell 270 270 Long-term debt 4,717 2,731 Unearned revenue 4,441 4,050 Income tax payable 805 817 Operating lease liabilities 891 746 Other liabilities 455 347 Total liabilities 19,965 19,285 Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 2,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 112,082 and 110,484 shares 1 1 Class B convertible common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 307,222 shares 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 1,985 2,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5 ) (4 ) Retained earnings 7,067 5,009 Total stockholders’ equity 9,051 7,009 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,016 $ 26,294

VMware, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 29, January 31, January 29, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 791 $ 315 $ 2,058 $ 6,356 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 268 247 1,025 873 Stock-based compensation 253 312 1,122 1,017 Deferred income taxes, net 25 (146 ) (152 ) (5,284 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net 24 (1 ) (172 ) (31 ) (Gain) loss on disposition of assets, revaluation and impairment, net 2 — 24 (4 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 8 — Other (1 ) 6 (1 ) 9 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (139 ) (283 ) (37 ) (119 ) Other current assets and other assets (258 ) (224 ) (879 ) (668 ) Due to/from related parties, net (765 ) (673 ) 19 (374 ) Accounts payable (65 ) 21 (69 ) 35 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 125 499 518 417 Income taxes payable (15 ) (38 ) (68 ) (23 ) Unearned revenue 1,079 1,050 1,013 1,668 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,324 1,085 4,409 3,872 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (82 ) (64 ) (329 ) (279 ) Sales of available-for-sale securities 26 — 26 — Purchases of strategic investments (13 ) (12 ) (29 ) (30 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets 7 — 28 22 Business combinations, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible assets (19 ) — (409 ) (2,437 ) Net cash paid on disposition of a business — — — (4 ) Net cash used in investing activities (81 ) (76 ) (713 ) (2,728 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9 14 273 308 Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — — 1,979 — Borrowings under term loan, net of issuance costs — 1,400 — 3,393 Repayment of term loan — (500 ) (1,500 ) (1,900 ) Repayment of current portion of long-term debt — — (1,257 ) — Repurchase of common stock (379 ) (55 ) (945 ) (1,334 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (93 ) (141 ) (412 ) (534 ) Payment to acquire non-controlling interests — (1,666 ) (91 ) (1,666 ) Contribution from Dell — — — 27 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1 ) — (4 ) (1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (464 ) (948 ) (1,957 ) (1,707 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — (2 ) — (2 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 779 59 1,739 (565 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 3,991 2,972 3,031 3,596 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 4,770 $ 3,031 $ 4,770 $ 3,031 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Issuance of VMware Class B common shares for Pivotal Class B common shares held by Dell $ — $ 1,101 $ — $ 1,101 Cash paid for interest 58 3 200 134 Cash paid for taxes, net 150 86 543 369 Non-cash items: Changes in capital additions, accrued but not paid $ 8 $ 13 $ (10 ) $ 18 Changes in tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock, accrued but not paid 5 (62 ) 1 (13 )

VMware, Inc. GROWTH IN REVENUE PLUS SEQUENTIAL CHANGE IN UNEARNED REVENUE (in millions) (unaudited) Growth in Total Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned Revenue Three Months Ended January 29, January 31, 2021 2020 Total revenue, as reported $ 3,294 $ 3,073 Sequential change in unearned revenue(1) 1,079 1,051 Total revenue plus sequential change in unearned revenue $ 4,373 $ 4,124 Change (%) over prior year, as reported 6 % Growth in License and Subscription and SaaS Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned License and Subscription and SaaS Revenue Three Months Ended January 29, January 31, 2021 2020 Total license and subscription and SaaS revenue, as reported $ 1,721 $ 1,590 Sequential change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue(2) 406 335 Total license and subscription and SaaS revenue plus sequential change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue $ 2,127 $ 1,925 Change (%) over prior year, as reported 10 % __________ (1) Consists of the change in total unearned revenue from the preceding quarter. Total unearned revenue consists of current and non-current unearned revenue amounts presented in the consolidated balance sheets. (2) Consists of the change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue from the preceding quarter.

