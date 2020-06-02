VMware Names Carol Carpenter Chief Marketing Officer

Company Also Appoints Sandy Hogan and Fidelma Russo as Senior Vice Presidents

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Carol Carpenter has joined the leadership team as chief marketing officer. As CMO, Carpenter is responsible for leading all aspects of the Global Marketing organization, which includes Corporate Marketing, Partner, Segment and Field Marketing.

“ We are excited to have Carol bring her deep technology experience and industry prowess to VMware,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, VMware. “ Carol’s passion for solving customer problems aligns well with VMware’s customer-first approach and her expertise will take our marketing team to new heights.”

Carpenter brings to the role more than 25 years of technology sector experience. Most recently, Carpenter was vice president, Product Marketing at Google Cloud. Over the past three and a half years, she and the team led the transformation of Google Cloud from its early stage to its leadership position in cloud – building the team, crafting the brand positioning and campaign playbooks, enabling sales and the shift from products to solutions in its go-to-market. Prior to Google Cloud, Carpenter was the CEO of ElasticBox (acquired by CenturyLink) and held leadership and marketing roles at technology at Trend Micro, Keynote Systems and Apple and more.

VMware also recently welcomed two additional new senior vice presidents. Sandy Hogan will lead the company’s renewed partner ecosystem strategy and commercial go-to-market , as senior vice president, Worldwide Commercial and Partner Sales and recently joined from Rackspace. Fidelma Russo will serve as senior vice president and general manager for the Cloud Services business unit, joining most recently from Iron Mountain.

