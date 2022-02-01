VMware Named a Leader in Three Unified Endpoint Management IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessments

VMware positioned as a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Software, UEM Software for Apple Devices, and UEM Software for Ruggedized/IoT Device Deployments

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in three recent IDC MarketScape reports related to the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) space:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325122, May 2022)

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325222, May 2022)

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Device Deployments 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325322, May 2022)

The evaluated solution, VMware Workspace ONE, enables customers to automate management and security for all endpoints (including mobile, desktops, AR/VR, and mission-critical frontline devices) running any OS (including iOS/iPadOS, Android, Windows 10/11, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS) and any app, across diverse use cases, all from an integrated digital workspace platform.

The UEM vendor assessment report states, “Workspace ONE addresses a broad range of device types and use cases across vertical industries, from traditional mobility management to modern Windows PC and Mac management and IoT device management. The UEM component of Workspace ONE is also part of a broader product portfolio from VMware’s end-user computing group, including VMware Horizon desktop virtualization, endpoint and application analytics, and endpoint security based on technology acquired in the purchase of Carbon Black. VMware made a number of improvements and advancements in Workspace ONE in 2021, including augmented management capabilities for Apple’s macOS devices, as well as Windows management.”

Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware, commented, “As organizations evolve to support a hybrid workplace, they must establish an engaging and more secure experience across all devices. VMware Workspace ONE supports this mission by enabling customers to automate management of every device for any use case. This latest recognition from the IDC MarketScape reflects our continued drive to provide a single solution for our customers that can help IT secure a fully distributed workforce.”

To access an excerpt from the “IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2022 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US48325122, May 2022), click here. An excerpt of the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2022 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US48325222, May 2022) report is available here. An excerpt of the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Device Deployments 2022 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US48325322, May 2022) report is available here.

