VMware Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Endpoint Management for Fifth Year in a Row

Company Also Receives Highest Product Scores in all Four Use Cases in 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Unified Endpoint Management Tools Report

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). This is the fifth consecutive year Workspace ONE – a core technology supporting unified endpoint management requirements that is part of VMware’s Anywhere Workspace – has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for unified endpoint management.

In addition, VMware received the highest product scores in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Unified Endpoint Management Tools report across all four defined Use Cases – Security-Centric Management, Remote Worker, Modern Windows Management, and Non-Standard PC.

“Today’s workforce faces key challenges like fragmented security, operational complexity and subpar experiences,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “In our view, this recognition validates our mission to enable employees to work from anywhere more securely and without friction, while supporting our customers’ most pressing priorities including workplace modernization, zero trust security, a great digital employee experience and profound time and cost savings.”

About VMware Anywhere Workspace and Workspace ONE

VMware Anywhere Workspace is an integrated platform that enables employees to work from anywhere with more secure and frictionless experiences. It brings together all the necessary solutions into a single experience for IT and employees, including Unified End-point Management with Workspace ONE UEM, desktop as a service (DaaS) with Horizon, Digital Employee Experience (DEX), and Workspace Security.

Workspace ONE UEM provides a comprehensive solution that enables companies to manage and better secure any device across all platforms. This UEM platform gives IT teams control over the highly diversified device deployments found in so many organizations today, while ensuring enterprise security at every level. Standout features include:

Manage Every Endpoint on Every Platform: Manage and secure all devices (mobile, desktop, special-purpose, etc.) and apps (native, SaaS, virtual, etc.) at scale with a single powerful solution by taking advantage of modern, cloud-native efficiencies.

Manage and secure all devices (mobile, desktop, special-purpose, etc.) and apps (native, SaaS, virtual, etc.) at scale with a single powerful solution by taking advantage of modern, cloud-native efficiencies. Intelligence to Enlighten and Automate: IT teams get real-time visibility into the entire technology environment with Workspace ONE Intelligence, enabling informed, data-driven decisions. Proactive analytics help IT with faster resolution of issues that can negatively impact the overall digital employee experience (DEX) and security. Using the no-/low-code automation framework of Workspace ONE Freestyle Orchestrator, admins can automate routine and complex processes to minimize manual tasks for the IT team.

IT teams get real-time visibility into the entire technology environment with Workspace ONE Intelligence, enabling informed, data-driven decisions. Proactive analytics help IT with faster resolution of issues that can negatively impact the overall digital employee experience (DEX) and security. Using the no-/low-code automation framework of Workspace ONE Freestyle Orchestrator, admins can automate routine and complex processes to minimize manual tasks for the IT team. Consistent Employee Experience: Employees work effectively on the go by providing a self-service unified app catalog that is consistent in look, feel, and function across all devices and platforms. The self-service digital workspace provides secure, single sign-on (SSO) access to all apps, actionable notifications, corporate communications, and support resources – all at one touch. Built-in per-app tunneling secures sessions even with apps behind a firewall.

Employees work effectively on the go by providing a self-service unified app catalog that is consistent in look, feel, and function across all devices and platforms. The self-service digital workspace provides secure, single sign-on (SSO) access to all apps, actionable notifications, corporate communications, and support resources – all at one touch. Built-in per-app tunneling secures sessions even with apps behind a firewall. Automated Out-of-the-Box Device Onboarding: New devices register over the air during initial power-up with customizable configuration tools like Windows Drop Ship Provisioning, automated device enrollment with Apple Business Manager, zero-touch enrollment of rugged devices, and more. Admins can easily set up and customize the imageless configuration of work profiles such as email, VPN, Wi-Fi, apps, content, intranet sites, and other back-end resources. This gives employees immediate access to email, apps, and data within minutes of device startup, all of which ensures immediate user productivity and a positive employee experience no matter where the user is located.

Additional Resources:

Download a complimentary copy of the August 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management

Download a complimentary copy of the August 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

Learn more about VMware’s digital workspace platform, VMware Workspace ONE

Bookmark the VMware End-User Computing Blog

Follow VMware Workspace ONE on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware, Workspace ONE, and Anywhere Workspace are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Contacts

Heather Donner



VMware Global Communications



Phone: +1 925 482 4333



[email protected]