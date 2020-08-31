VMware Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management for Third Year in a Row

Company Also Receives Highest Product Scores in Three of Four Use Cases in Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Unified Endpoint Management Tools Report

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). According to Gartner, VMware has been evaluated for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

This is the third consecutive year VMware has been named a Leader for Workspace ONE in Gartner’s market evaluation for unified endpoint management.

In addition, VMware Workspace ONE has received the highest product scores across three of the four defined use cases – compliance-driven management, enterprise PC management and role-based device management – in Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Unified Endpoint Management Tools report.

“We are honored to be recognized by Gartner, which we believe further validates our mission to help customers benefit from modernizing their traditional endpoint management technologies,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “Recognized for the last three years, we think VMware Workspace ONE’s scores in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities report reflect the industry-leading enterprise PC management results our customers are seeing around the world. From our view, our cloud-native platform enables real-time management of the entire PC lifecycle on or off domain while overcoming traditional PCLM limitations, allowing IT to give employees a better experience while seeing profound time and cost savings.”

Now more than ever amidst a global pandemic, businesses need a trusted partner to navigate uncertain times and support a distributed and mostly remote workforce that can continue to stay productive and engaged. Due to the sudden switch to a remote-everything, work-from-anywhere environment, IT departments are struggling with critical tasks like onboarding and configuring new PCs, patching and security updates, software distribution, and compliance reporting, furthermore, creating rising IT costs, security and compliance issues, and poor user experience.

VMware Workspace ONE UEM continues to differentiate in enterprise readiness capabilities that are needed to support customers’ unique use cases, including:

True multi-tenant management for enterprise-scale and support across a geographically distributed workforce, and employee onboarding during M&A activities.

Unique, automated migration to cloud-native modern management of Microsoft Windows 10 with VMware Workspace ONE AirLift.

Zero-touch onboarding of PCs with applications pre-loaded on the device to enable ready-to-work experience anywhere the user is located.

Unified application catalog across all application types and device platforms enabling a consistent experience for users on the device of their choice.

Turnkey device hygiene with industry-standard baselines that enable over-the-air management of mobile device management (MDM), Basic Input Output System, and group policies without network dependencies.

Automated Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) based patching of OS powered by VMware Workspace ONE Intelligence to ease IT and security operations.

Complete Apple macOS lifecycle management capabilities including unique ability to bootstrap packages during device enrollment to eliminate imaging.

Privacy Guard – a set of enterprise-ready tools built into the VMware Workspace ONE platform that allows IT to provide transparency on the impact of device policies on employees.

Additional Resources:

Downloada complimentary copy of the August 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management

Downloada complimentary copy of the August 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

Learn more about VMware’s digital workspace platform, VMware Workspace ONE

Bookmark the VMware End-User Computing Blog

Follow VMware on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

VMware, Workspace ONE, and Workspace ONE AirLift are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Contacts

Amanda Lennon



VMware Global Communications



650.703.7610



[email protected]