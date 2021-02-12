Vizrt Extended Reality Delivers Flexible Access To World-class Virtual, Augmented, Mixed, And Extended Reality Graphics And Video Walls

Bergen, Norway—10th Feb 2021—Vizrt, the world’s leading provider of software-defined visual storytelling tools (#SDVS) for media content creators, today announced Vizrt XR (Extended Reality) to give in-studio and outdoor broadcasters the ultimate creative potential in visual storytelling capabilities and sports analysis including virtual, augmented, mixed, and extended reality graphics and video wall control. Vizrt XR is one of five software Solution Suites made available exclusively through Flexible Access, allowing customers to adapt and scale their production software up and down to meet rapidly changing production needs.

News stories and sports are complex and fast-paced, and in order to capture an audience with decreasing attention spans, they need to be visualized in an engaging and informative way. Vizrt XR provides a range of capabilities allowing broadcasters to extend the visualization of their stories to tell them better. Video or virtual studio walls and floors as well as the pitch and stands within sports arenas or any other outdoor environment become blank canvasses allowing for interaction between presenters and graphics objects on scales ranging from finely detailed to gargantuan.

Daniel Nergard, President of Vizrt, said, “To compete in the modern media marketplace, you need to engage the audience with spectacular visuals. By any measurement, Vizrt XR contains the most powerful visual storytelling tools ever designed, setting the storyteller free from the boundaries of the physical world. We’re making it easier to run immersive, extended reality shows so storytellers can unleash their boundless creativity with speed, efficiency, and high quality to delight fans and viewers alike.”

An in-depth look at how the Vizrt XR suite unlocks creativity in the studio, stadium, and on the field will be shared on VizrTV on Wednesday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Central European Time, and 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

Elements that scale to meet customer needs within Vizrt XR include the following:

Vizrt XR Set – Create any reality

Used for a wide variety of indoor and outdoor productions, augmented reality (AR), virtual set, and videowall tools work within one workflow, making it easy to enhance the viewing experience. The studio or any other location can be reset from one show to the next in a matter of minutes, significantly lowering costs and speeding up production to generate more content and value for broadcasters.



Vizrt XR Venue – on-field AR, all downstream

State-of-the-art camera tracking and AI keying technology guarantee hyper-real, precise graphics and enhance the game – enabling broadcasters to improve sports coverage with minimal efforts. The image-based technology delivers stunning results with lean set-ups and a fully downstream production workflow without affecting the production – saving costs and resources at the same time.

Vizrt XR Playbook – Engage your sports audience

Offering sophisticated and precise break down of a match enables the fan to understand exactly how and when a match was decided. Virtual views, 3D camera flights and countless analysis tools let the presenter break down the match interactively in the studio, delivering insights on a touchscreen or even virtually inserted right in the action on the pitch.

Vizrt XR is available exclusively via Flexible Access in annual or month-to-month payment plans. Customers are encouraged to speak with their Vizrt sales experts for details.

About Vizrt:

Vizrt is the world’s leading provider of visual storytelling tools for media content creators in the broadcast, sports, digital and esports industries. Vizrt offers market-defining software-based solutions for real-time 3D graphics, video playout, studio automation, sports analysis, media asset management, and journalist story tools. Vizrt’s promise is to master complexity and maximise creativity.

More than three billion people watch stories told by Vizrt customers every day including from media companies such as CNN, CBS, NBC, Fox, BBC, Sky UK, Sky Group, Al Jazeera, ZDF, Network 18, Tencent, and many more. Vizrt is part of the Vizrt Group along with its sister brands, NewTek and NDI®. Vizrt follows the single purpose of this Group; more stories, better told. www.vizrt.com