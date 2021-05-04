VIZIO Expands Lifestyle Programming With 10 Free Channels on SmartCast™ TVs

24-Hour Streaming Programming Includes Entertainment, Shopping, Nature & Wildlife, Fitness, History and Sports, Available Free for Millions of Consumers

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that it has added 10 lifestyle streaming channels to SmartCast, its award winning smart TV operating system, providing access to around-the-clock programming completely free to all SmartCast viewers. The free channels include PeopleTV, QVC, HSN, Jack Hanna, Love Nature, Real Wild, Fuse Sweat, Absolute History, Revry and Horse & Country.





To support a growing consumer shift to streaming, VIZIO continues to expand its free ad-supported services and subscription streaming apps for millions of monthly active users. Total viewing time on SmartCast increased by 156% in 2020, reaching 11.6 billion hours of viewing time on VIZIO SmartCast® TVs.

“With the launch of these additional lifestyle channels and apps, SmartCast viewers will be able to access even more content that aligns with their interests, their experiences, and their lives,” said Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development for VIZIO. “From entertainment news to nature and from travel to shopping and more, we’re committed to continually expanding our offering with diverse programming and content that delivers what SmartCast consumers want.”

The new channels can be found under the “VIZIO Free Channels” section from the SmartCast Home™ screen and complement VIZIO’s WatchFree™ service. SmartCast viewers have access to hundreds of free channels with content for every interest and genre including news, TV shows, movies and sports. Check out the latest content available now to VIZIO SmartCast consumers:

Be in the Know PeopleTV (channel 500) – combining the power and access of PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, this network is your trusted source and virtual passport to the red carpet, royal news, celebrity weddings, and more. As the ultimate authority in pop culture & entertainment, lifestyle and human interest, PeopleTV provides access to programs and specials such as: PEOPLE (the TV Show!) hosted by Kay Adams , Reality Check hosted by Daryn Carp , PEOPLE in 10 hosted by Andrea Boehlke , PEOPLE Weddings and Red Carpet Live , in addition to exclusive behind-the-scenes access from tentpole franchises such as Sexiest Man Alive and the Beautiful Issue .

Go Shopping QVC® (channel 556) and HSN® (channel 557) – are the ultimate destinations for livestream shopping, with curated, ever-changing collections of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Enjoy around-the-clock for inspiration and the latest finds, trends, and insider tips, while engaging live with program hosts, celebrities, founders, and experts. Top shows include QVC’s In the Kitchen with David® and HSN’s The List with Colleen Lopez .

Learn about Nature & Wildlife The Jack Hanna Channel (channel 501) – devoted to the adventures of the world’s most famous and beloved zookeeper. From his days in the 1970s transforming Columbus, Ohio’s city zoo into a worldwide destination that in 2019 attracted more than two million visitors, Hanna has built a wildlife franchise encompassing the popular TV shows including Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild , Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown and Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures which has been viewed in more than 60 countries. Love Nature (channel 503) is a wildlife and nature brand that brings audiences powerful stories about the natural world that foster a deeper understanding of and connection to the planet we call home. Love Nature’s award winning library of original series and documentaries are produced by some of the best natural history filmmakers around the globe and offer programming that will forge emotional bonds between audiences and the natural world. Programming highlights include Wildlife Icons, Secrets of Wild Australia, Arabian Inferno, Shark Squad, Wild Wild East, Land of Gremlins and more. Real Wild (channel 508) is a wildlife and nature channel from Little Dot Studios. From lush rainforests to sparse deserts, from majestic birds to predatory sharks, Real Wild takes you around the world, exploring the wonders and dangers of nature. One of Little Dot Studios’ most popular global channels.

Get Fit Fuse Sweat (channel 506) – the home of workout video shows that kept people ‘glued to the tube’ for generations, whether they moved to the videos or simply grooved to the soundtracks. Fuse Sweat brings together workouts from truly nostalgic names like Richard Simmons and Jane Fonda , to newly nostalgic fit-pros like Billy Blanks and Denise Austin . Check out shows ranging from Sweatin’ to the Oldies , The Original Buns of Steel with Greg Smithey , Aerobics Oz Style and Gilad’s Bodies in Motion specials to Jack LaLanne’s Back to Basics and even Milton Berle’s Low Impact / High Comedy Workouts .

Go Back in History Absolute History (channel 550) – from Little Dot Studios, Absolute History is the home of fascinating and sometimes shocking stories from throughout history and the people that make history. The channel offers an immersive view of what life was like in the past and sheds new light on world history from the ancient civilisations to medieval Europe to the First and Second World Wars. Dive into series such as the Dark Ages: An Age of Light, Susan Lipscomb’s Hidden Killers and a number of programmes profiling the British Royal Family.

Celebrate LGBTQ+ Creators and Entertainment Revry (channel 535) is the global streaming media network for the inclusive 21st century queer community. Revry offers its viewers a curated selection of authentic LGBTQ films, cutting-edge series, groundbreaking Originals, and music. Entering Pride season, SmartCast users will be able to easily access incredible original LGBTQ+ programming from Revry free on their smart TV.

Leap into Equestrian Sports Horse & Country (channel 507) – fans of equestrian sports have an exciting lineup of programming, including sports, exclusive training and educational shows, entertainment, and documentaries. The programming lineup includes exclusive highlights from this year’s Carolina International 4* eventing , Masterclasses with American Show Jumpers, Georgina Bloomberg and Laura Kraut , an exciting documentary, Victory Tour: America’s Top 4* Rides in which top U.S. riders look back on their own famous victory rides, and a profile documentary on Will Faudree , the American event rider. Viewers will be able to follow the U.S. and international seasons of events.



“As leaders in multiplatform video commerce, we are excited to bring QVC and HSN’s engaging livestream shopping experiences to VIZIO SmartCast’s millions of viewers,” said David Apostolico, SVP Platform Strategy, Development & Distribution for Qurate Retail Group. “We look forward to meeting our customers on SmartCast’s innovative streaming platform, while introducing many new ones to our interactive shopping community.”

Consumers can find hundreds of free streaming TV channels of news, movies, sports and more. In addition to free content, VIZIO SmartCast provides convenient access to on-screen apps like Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and YouTube TV. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen.

VIZIO is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content that automatically update, so users have endless entertainment options directly from the SmartCast home screen.

