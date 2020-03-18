vitafusionTM, America’s #1 Gummy Vitamin Brand, Introduces 6 New Products, Continuing to Fuse Delicious & Nutritious

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–vitafusion™, America’s #1 gummy vitamin brand, is once again advancing the dietary supplement industry with the addition of six innovative products: Irresistible Skin, Organic Prenatal Multi, Triple Immune Power, Apple Cider Vinegar, Kids Melatonin and Teen Essential Multi.





“The vitafusion brand provides consumers with a fun and delicious alternative to traditional vitamin pills and tablets. We are constantly addressing unmet nutritional needs in the gummy vitamin category and the new products were developed as a direct result of our extensive consumer research,” says Michael Vercelletto, Marketing Director, vitafusion.

With natural fruit flavors like Natural Berry Pomegranate, Natural Berry Citrus and Natural Apple Cider Flavor, vitafusion provides delicious, colorful, nutrient-rich supplements – and is proud to introduce much-anticipated new products that include:

vitafusionTM Irresistible Skin includes 2500 mg of Collagen per serving with both vitamins A & E. This supplement supports the 5 Elements of naturally beautiful skin including hydration, elasticity, nourishment, healthy glow and the appearance of fine lines around the eyes*. vitafusionTM Organic Prenatal Multi has a fusion of essential nutrients and the best organic ingredients for mom and baby, including choline and over 100% of the daily value for Folate per serving. vitafusion Organic Prenatal Multi is gentle on the stomach†† and supports the baby’s brain & spinal cord development* with no high fructose corn syrup, gelatin, or artificial flavors or sweeteners. vitafusionTM Triple Immune Power combines the RenewX™ Prebiotic that nourishes the digestive tract where over 70% of the immune system lives with immune powerhouse ingredients – vitamins C & D*. It includes 50 mg of elderberry per serving and has no high fructose corn syrup, dairy or artificial flavors/sweeteners. vitafusionTM Apple Cider Vinegar gummies combine vitamin B-12 for energy metabolism support* with 500 mg of apple cider vinegar per serving. These gummies don’t contain high fructose corn syrup, dairy, synthetic FD&C dyes, or artificial flavors/sweeteners. vitafusionTM Kids Melatonin has 1.5 mg of melatonin for sleep support* plus a fusion of passion flower, chamomile, and lemon balm in a natural peach flavor. Melatonin works naturally with your child’s body to help them fall asleep*, is non-habit forming and is drug-free. They are also gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, and without high fructose corn syrup, synthetic FD&C dyes or artificial flavors. vitafusionTM Teen Essential Multi gummies support energy metabolism, immune health and provide antioxidants C & E to fight radicals in the skin*. vitafusion Teen Multi supports bone health* and has no artificial flavors/sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, synthetic FD&C dyes, gluten or dairy.

For more than a decade, vitafusion has been revolutionizing the dietary supplement industry and earned the title of America’s #1 gummy vitamin brand, igniting the gummy revolution in the U.S., which is expected to reach 4.17 billion by 2025.

“We are delighted that consumers continue to embrace a more mindful approach to their nutrition and vitafusion is committed to providing fun and nutritious options for them to easily integrate vitamins into their daily health regimen,” adds Vercelletto.

About vitafusion™:

vitafusionTM, America’s #1 Gummy Vitamin Brand, is the only gummy vitamin brand with a fusion of natural fruit flavors and ChefsBest® award winning taste1 for select products. We deliver the best vitamin experience – easy, tasty, and a joyful part of the day. vitafusionTM is a better way to vitamin.

For over 12 years, vitafusionTM has been supporting a happy and healthy lifestyle with our gummy vitamins and supplements. With more than 30 types of gummy vitamins available, vitafusionTM has been advancing the dietary supplement industry with two simple words: “Vitamin Better.”

[1] The ChefsBest® Excellence Award is awarded to brands that surpass quality standards established by independent professional chefs.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

With a rich heritage of commitment to people and the planet for over 150 years, Church & Dwight is committed to conducting our operations in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner using recycled materials in our cartons. We are continually assessing the impacts of our operations on the environment while developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad range of consumer household, personal care and specialty products with sustainability efforts incorporated into our new product innovation including Arm & HammerTM, XtraTM, TrojanTM, OxicleanTM, WaterpikTM, OrajelTM, KaboomTM, NairTM, Viviscal TM, FlawlessTM, ToppikTM, BatisteTM and First ResponseTM.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

††With no iron added, our gummies are gentle on the stomach

Contacts

Sara Schwarcz



646.964.4446



[email protected]