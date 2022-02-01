Visual Effects Giant John Gaeta Joins Inworld AI as Chief Creative Officer

Innovator behind the Matrix film trilogy to help shape use of Inworld’s persistent, virtual NPCs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inworld AI today announced that John Gaeta, an Academy Award-winning designer and inventor, has joined the company as Chief Creative Officer effective June 1.

Gaeta is best known for his work on the Matrix film trilogy where he pioneered form bending innovations such as “Bullet Time,” “Virtual Cinema,” and “Volumetric Capture” that create mind-altering visuals. In 2015, he co-founded Lucasfilm’s Immersive Entertainment Division: ILMxLAB to build immersive experiences for films including the latest Star Wars epics. In recent years, he was SVP of Creative Strategy at Magic Leap, Executive Creative Producer for Epic Games’ The Matrix Awakens and co-founded mirror world venture LivingCities. Gaeta also continues Metaverse/story creative IP development with as-of-yet announced projects.

“John brings a wealth of experience to Inworld AI that we believe will make our multifaceted Inworld Studio platform the go-to resource for developers and creators to build AI-powered virtual humans for games, VR/AR realms, and the Metaverse,” said Ilya Gelfenbeyn, Inworld AI CEO. “We are honored to welcome John to the Inworld AI family and see no limits to how we’ll define the future of persistent character creation for virtual worlds.”

Gaeta sees the future of gaming and the Metaverse in emotional, thinking characters. “Inworld AI helps create NPCs that know who they are, remember the lives they’ve led, with dreams and hopes and ambitions,” he said. “They will elevate the human experience in the Metaverse and games in ways we’ve never imagined.”

Inworld Studio is the first-of-its-kind platform designed for gaming, virtual worlds, Metaverse, and enterprise applications. With Inworld, developers can build characters who act as onboarding guides, brand representatives, intelligent game NPCs, native metaverse inhabitants, or corporate training agents.

Developers and creators can apply to beta test Inworld Studio at https://inworld.ai.

Inworld AI provides a developer platform for creating AI-powered virtual characters to populate immersive realities including the metaverse, VR/AR, games, and virtual worlds. Our experts pioneered conversational AI platforms and generative models at API.AI (acquired by Google and now known as Dialogflow), Google, and DeepMind. Inworld AI is funded by investors including Kleiner Perkins, Bitkraft Ventures, CRV, Meta, and M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund. For more information, visit https://inworld.ai.

