Visme launches game-changing update to content design platform for non-designers

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Visme launches brand new features and new animated design assets with its biggest release to date, setting the all-in-one content design tool ahead of the curve in a competitive landscape that’s decommoditizing the world of presentations and graphic design.

As a profitable, self-funded startup launched in 2013, Visme combines features not yet seen together within one application. The latest version, dubbed Visme Unleashed , boasts more animation settings, team collaboration with annotated comments and mark-ups, and customizable, animated illustrations and characters with over 15 gestures and expressions. The platform’s 4.5 million users can now enhance their content with the latest features — creating videos and GIFs, along with interactive presentations, infographics, visual documents, graphics, and printables.

“This new release brings together a unique blend of capabilities and assets non-designers won’t find anywhere else,” said Payman Taei, Founder and CEO of Visme. “Visme Unleashed is the result of thoughtful consideration for how Visme empowers anyone to create visual, engaging content to help them stand out above others.”

While other startups in the field have raised millions, to date Visme has chosen not to raise any outside funding.

“I believe in going against the grain, and it’s working for us,” says Taei. “At Visme, we answer to our users — to build the tool they want and need. Remaining bootstrapped has allowed us to focus more on our product without having to worry about meeting investor goals.”

Visme is on track to have over seven million users on the platform before the end of 2020, a 350% increase in just two years thanks to its effective, budget-friendly marketing strategies . The nearly 20,000 users logging into the platform each day spend an average 25 minutes working on their content as they’re able to produce visual content in minutes versus hours or days.

Visme’s proven success and upcoming roadmap promises a new age of content design, where creators and communicators with little to no design skill can turn to Visme when they feel restricted by the limitations of other design and presentation tools.

About Visme

Visme, launched in 2013, empowers users with little to no design skills to quickly create and share visual content they can be proud of in minutes. Supporting content formats in presentations, infographics, documents, videos, graphics and most popular exporting formats, Visme’s SaaS platform provides freemium and paid subscriptions to its 4 million+ users in 120 countries around the world.

Visme’s mission is to help everyone communicate better through visual design. With a growing social network and comprehensive learning resources, Visme users gain inspiration, support and ideas for how to captivate their audiences through visually engaging content.

