Vislink Wins Celebrated 2023 NAB Product of the Year Award

New 5G-Link Awarded in the Remote Production Category for Its Ability to Streamline and Simplify Workflows

LAS VEGAS, NV — April 24, 2023 — Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, takes home a major accolade from the 2023 NAB show with the honor of its new 5G-Link being named a winner in the influential NAB Product of the Year Award, under the Remote Production Category.

“We are grateful to be recognized by NAB for our 5G-Link,” said Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “It is a testament to our team’s ability to develop solutions that our customers are looking for to enhance their production workflows. As REMI and cloud-based productions continue to be at the forefront, we remain at the cusp of innovation with our products. The new Vislink 5G-Link system serves as an example of this, as it is an interface bridge to communication and control of edge devices.”

The driving philosophy behind the new offering is to facilitate next-level efficiency and collaboration among remote production teams. The new 5G-Link enables, for the first time, seamless bi-directional data communication between free-roaming wireless cameras and production centers. The Vislink 5G-Link delivers wireless freedom to roam over an uncontended 5G private network, providing high-quality, low-latency video and bi-directional IP control to the very edge of the broadcast network.

The 5G-Link can be used with standard video cameras in tandem with Vislink’s HCAM video encoder, enabling low-latency video to be ingested into the 5G private network and transported back to any location on the globe. With 5G-Link, cameras can be provided with full IP control connectivity, minimizing skilled on-site support needs and enabling operators to benefit from in-band intercom connectivity to the production center.

In addition, full IP data control and management are provided through Vislink’s LinkMatrix cloud-based control system, allowing links to be made and configurations to be created on a scheduled or ad-hoc basis.