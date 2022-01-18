Vislink Will Showcase Next-generation AI-driven News and Sports Production Systems at NAB 2022

The First Automated Solutions that Combine Premium-quality Cameras and Production Efficiencies to Enable Capture, Live Streaming and Monetization of Content

LAS VEGAS — March 22, 2022 — Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will be showcasing its latest feature-packed solutions for automated, AI-driven remote production for live news and sports at NAB 2022. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite at booth #C7508.

Vislink’s chief AI offerings include IQ Sports Producer, alive sports production and streaming solution that provides high-quality, economical video coverage for both professional and grass-roots sports, and vPilot, an AI-driven studio content production system that creates professional productions easily and affordably without a camera operator or director team.

Vislink automated production systems feature the industry’s most advanced AI-powered action-tracking technology that has been developed and extensively deployed by Mobile Viewpoint. They combine premium-quality camera systems, including the recently announced Stellar Cam, HCAM wireless camera systems for sideline reporting, and professional-grade remote production technologies that leverage Vislink’s 50-plus years’ heritage covering prestigious lives news and sports events. The result is a comprehensive, highly cost-effective technology platform that enables the production of sub-Tier 1 sporting events with video quality and production values equivalent to Tier 1 event coverage—all without the need for onsite staff.

For content owners, this opens up access to new revenue streams by automatically producing a wide range of events that may have been previously unprofitable to cover due to on-site production team costs. Alternatively, the multi-camera AI production can deliver a richer and more immersive production than may be possible using a single camera. The vPilot AI studio production system allows engagement-building elements such as expert opinion and match analysis to be added to the program. This helps content rights holders expand viewer counts and engagement levels and deliver a better return on event coverage. These events can be distributed to audiences across numerous channels, including social media, OTT platforms, CDNs (content delivery networks) and as live playout for broadcast TV.

“Content owners are always looking for creative ways to monetize their content and distribute it using the widest range of available channels,” says Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Using our AI-automated production systems, any team, association, or other content owners can now profitably capture and stream live games video quality levels simply not available on other systems. We provide outstanding opportunities for increasing audiences and fan engagement, and innovative subscriber and advertising options—even with limited budgets or production resources.”