Vislink Will Debut a Game-Changing Integrated COFDM–Cellular  Bonding Solution at NAB 2023

New 5G-Link and Updated Quantum Receiver Will Streamline and Simplify

Broadcast Workflows for Remote Production Teams

LAS VEGAS — March 28, 2023 — Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high-quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement and defence markets, will debut an exciting remote broadcasting innovation at NAB 2023: the world’s first integrated COFDM and cellular bonding wireless camera workflow solution for remote production. The public launch of this game-changing solution will take place at Vislink’s booth (#W1731, West Hall), where the company will have on display the full range of its industry-leading AI, 5G and cloud-based REMI solutions.

The driving philosophy behind the new offering is to facilitate next-level efficiency and collaboration among remote production teams. Underscoring the key components of this innovative workflow solution, Vislink will introduce its new 5G-Link, which enables, for the first time, seamless bi-directional data communication between free-roaming wireless cameras and production centers, and its updated Quantum receiver, which is the first receiver system to boast out-of-the-box, integrated COFDM and cellular bonding connectivity.

“We are excited to debut these novel capabilities for streamlining broadcasting workflows at NAB 2023,” says Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “Our customers challenged us to pioneer new approaches to help them take REMI and cloud-based production to the next level, and we are confident we have delivered with our latest innovations. We have created an ecosystem that leverages private 5G networks to realize the benefits of bi-directional IP connectivity. The new Vislink 5G-Link system serves as an interface bridge to communication and control of edge devices. In addition, Vislink is further driving workplace efficiencies by now allowing those events and productions that involve a combination of COFDM and bonded cellular-based wireless cameras to utilize a single receiver population. We look forward to showcasing these updated solutions at NAB 2023 to new and existing Vislink customers.”

The Vislink 5G-Link delivers wireless freedom to roam over an uncontended 5G private network, providing high-quality low latency video and bi-direction IP control to the very edge of the broadcast network. It transmits ultra-low latency, high-quality video over a private 5G network, delivering uncontended connectivity that can interface directly into cloud and remote production workflows. By utilizing a private 5G network, connectivity is kept separate from public cellular networks and is free from the risk of network contention issues that can occur at crowded large-scale events when personal cellular devices usage spikes.

The 5G-Link can be used with standard video cameras, in tandem with Vislink’s HCAM video encoder, enabling low latency video to be ingested into the 5G private network and transported back to any location on the globe. With 5G-Link, cameras can be provided with full IP control connectivity minimizing skilled on-site support needs, and operators can benefit from in-band audio connectivity to the production center.

The 5G-Link also provides IP intercom connectivity for the camera operator, allowing full voice connectivity to the edge. As an IP-based system, with the 5G-Link acting as a voice communication device, it can provide a connection bridge from centralized operations centers located anywhere in the world. In addition, full IP data control and management is provided through Vislink’s LinkMatrix cloud-based control system, allowing links to be made and configurations created on a scheduled or ad-hoc basis.

The newly-updated Vislink Quantum receiver enables production teams to utilize both COFDM and bonded cellular technology formats that are integrated into the same workflow. This is ideal for sports-related applications including marathon races, bicycle races and stadium sports that utilize on-field COFDM wireless cameras in addition to cameras outside the stadium for team and spectator reporting.

Vislink’s Quantum receiver can also be integrated with Vislink’s LinkMatrix cloud control platform, permitting the production system to be centralized and managed anywhere. This enables production companies to gain greater management and operational efficiencies by requiring fewer high-skilled operators on-site, and centralizing resources by allowing skilled staff to work on multiple events across the day in a more efficient manner.